Text-to-Video Artificial Intelligence (AI) Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Grow by $1.2+ Billion to 2030 - E-Learning and Educational Content, & Shift Towards Digital Marketing

Dublin, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Text-to-Video Artificial Intelligence (AI) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Text-to-Video Artificial Intelligence (AI) is estimated at US$162.9 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$1.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 35.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





Despite its transformative potential, the adoption of text-to-video AI also presents several challenges and implications. The high computational demands of processing complex AI tasks can be a barrier, and there`s a risk that AI-generated content may occasionally lack the nuanced understanding that human creators bring.

Moreover, as AI technologies capable of generating highly realistic videos become more refined, ethical concerns such as misinformation and the misuse of AI tools become more pressing. Looking ahead, the integration of even more sophisticated AI capabilities like deep learning and augmented reality is anticipated to further enhance the quality and emotional depth of AI-generated videos.

These advancements, alongside trends towards personalization and interactivity, promise to redefine viewer engagement and open up new frontiers for customized content, setting the stage for future innovations in digital storytelling within the creative industries.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Text-to-Video Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Text-to-Video AI Software segment, which is expected to reach US$895.3 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 33.4%. The Text-to-Video AI Services segment is also set to grow at 39.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $44.1 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 33.6% CAGR to reach $198.6 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Animaker, Elai.io, Hour One Ltd., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 210 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $162.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1400 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 35.3% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Text-to-Video Artificial Intelligence (AI) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Advancements in Natural Language Processing & Deep Learning Drive Commercialization of Text-to-Video AI

Increasing Demand for Content Automation Drives Adoption of Text-to-Video Technologies

Here's How Text-to-Video AI Revolutionizes E-Learning and Educational Content

Integration with Social Media Platforms Throws the Spotlight on Personalized Video Content

Shift Towards Digital Marketing and Advertising Fuel Demand for AI-Generated Video Content

AI Transforms Traditional Newsrooms with Automated Video Reporting

Technological Convergence in AI, AR, and VR Strengthens Business Case for Immersive Video Experiences

Pressure to Reduce Production Costs and Time Drives Adoption in the Film and Television Industry

Consumer Behavior Trends Propel Personalization in Text-to-Video Applications

Focus on Enhancing Accessibility Drives AI's Role in Creating Videos from Text for the Hearing Impaired

Overview of Advancements in AI-Powered Voice Synthesis and Its Integration with Text-to-Video Tools

Market Plagued by Challenges in Content Accuracy and Quality Assurance in Text-to-Video Conversion

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 23 Featured)

Animaker

Elai.io

Hour One Ltd.

InVideo

Kapwing

PicsArt

Raw Shorts

Wave.video

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a3qri4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment