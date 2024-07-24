Global Herbal Supplements and Remedies Business Report 2024: Market to Grow by $70 Billion to 2030 - Latest Product Trends Taking Herbal Supplements Market to New Level

Dublin, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Herbal Supplements and Remedies - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Herbal Supplements and Remedies is estimated at US$90.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$160.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the herbal supplements and remedies market is driven by several factors including an increasing preference for natural products, rising health awareness, and aging populations. As people become more health-conscious, there is a significant shift towards preventive healthcare, which prominently features the use of herbal products to boost immunity and overall health.

Aging populations worldwide contribute to this trend, as older adults seek natural remedies to maintain health and manage age-related conditions. Technologically, advancements in extraction and production techniques have improved the potency, safety, and shelf life of herbal products, making them more appealing to consumers.

Regulatory support has also grown, with more governments recognizing and integrating traditional herbal medicine into national health systems, further legitimizing these products. Economic factors, such as rising healthcare costs, also drive consumers toward cost-effective herbal alternatives as supplements and primary remedies.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Multi-Herbs Supplements and Remedies segment, which is expected to reach US$94.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 9.2%. The Specialty Herbs Supplements and Remedies segment is also set to grow at 8.0% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $16.4 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.7% CAGR to reach $26.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Amway Corporation, Arches Natural Products, Inc., American Diagnostic Corporation, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 719 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $90.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $160.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Herbal Supplements and Remedies - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

A Prelude to Herbs

A Prelude to Herbal Supplements and Remedies

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Herbal Supplements and Remedies Market to Witness Rapid Growth

Herbal Supplements & Remedies Market Relishes Shoots of Change with Strong Focus on Preventive Healthcare

Growth Drivers Supercharging Herbal Supplements & Remedies Market

Europe and the US Represent the Largest Regions, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

Heal Thyself Motto amid COVID-19 Makes US Herbal Supplements Market to Exhibit Record Growth

Leaves & Medicinal Function Segments Thriving Well in Herbal Supplements & Remedies Market

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Losing Appeal of Conventional Remedies and Growing Consumer Interest in Herbal Medicine and Supplements Drive Healthy Market Growth

Research Evidence Supports Positive Role of Herbal Remedies in Boosting Immunity and Stress Management

Strong Gains for Animal Feed Application

Rising Demand for Herbal Cosmetics Products

Latest Product Trends Taking Herbal Supplements Market to New Level

Rising Popularity of Curcumin & Turmeric Products

Consumer Focus on Self-Care Organic Products

Nutritional Deficiency & Sedentary Lifestyle Open New Avenues for Herbal Supplements

Elderberry Gains from Immune Support Rush

Ashwagandha: A Start Performer

Fall of CBD Products

Adaptogens

Rising Aging Population Drives the Market for Herbal Supplements and Remedies

Increased Emphasis on Preventive Healthcare Drives the Market for Herbal Supplements

New Technologies Transform Chinese Herbal Medicine

Natural Garlic Herbal Supplements for a Healthy Heart

Ginkgo Biloba for Treating Blood Disorders and Memory Disorders

Echinacea: Widely Known for Immune Stimulating Properties

St. John's Wort for Depression and Mood Disorders

Ginseng Supplements for Energy Boost

Increasing Focus on Weight Management Spurs Demand for Herbs that Aid Weight Loss

Danger of Drug Interactions Hinders Herbal Supplement Usage among Kidney Patients

Risk Drug Interactions between Herbs and Conventional Drugs Challenge Market Prospects

Macro Factors Driving Growth of Herbal Supplements and Remedies Market

Ballooning Global Population

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases Enhances Consumer Demand

Urbanization Trend

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 362 Featured)

Amway Corporation

Arches Natural Products, Inc.

American Diagnostic Corporation

Allmax Nutrition, Inc.

Ayurveda Pura Ltd

BF Suma Pharmaceticals, Inc.

Aphrodite Products, Inc.

Best Formulations

A Nelson & Co., Ltd.

Baar Products, Inc.

Alurx, Inc.

1Balance, Inc.

Ayurveda Yoga Ashram

Bestlife Health Corp.

Bema Botanical Solutions Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q16mg2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment