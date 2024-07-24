Global Event Logistics Business Analysis Report 2023-2030: Rise of Smart Venues Spurs Growth in Integrated Event Logistics, Sustainable Practices Throw the Spotlight on Green Logistics

Dublin, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Event Logistics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Event Logistics was valued at an estimated US$57.4 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$70.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Several noteworthy trends are shaping the event logistics landscape, reflecting the industry`s evolving nature and growing complexity. One significant trend is the increasing use of telematics in logistics operations. Telematics systems provide real-time data on vehicle conditions, traffic, loading capacity, and cargo status, which helps optimize routing, reduce standby times, and enhance overall efficiency. This technology also improves safety and reduces wear on vehicles, contributing to more sustainable logistics practices. Another trend is the heightened focus on sustainability within the industry.



Logistics providers are adopting eco-friendly transportation options, such as hybrid and electric vehicles, to minimize their environmental impact. This shift towards greener logistics not only helps reduce carbon footprints but also meets the growing demand for sustainable practices from event organizers and attendees alike.

Additionally, there is a rising demand for value-added services (VAS) tailored to the specific needs of events. This includes customized solutions for transportation, warehousing, and on-site management, which enhance the overall quality and efficiency of events. The event logistics industry continues to evolve, driven by technological advancements and the ever-changing demands of the event management sector.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Entertainment Vertical segment, which is expected to reach US$27.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.8%. The Sports Vertical segment is also set to grow at 3.0% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $15.6 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.1% CAGR to reach $14.6 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Globalization of Events Expands Market Opportunity for International Logistics

Digital Transformation Propels Growth in Event Logistics

Sustainable Practices Throw the Spotlight on Green Logistics

Technological Innovations Drive Adoption of Automation in Event Logistics Space

Data Analytics Strengthens Business Case for Personalized Event Experiences

Hybrid Events Accelerate Demand for Flexible Logistics Solutions

Smart Logistics Systems Spur Growth in Real-time Tracking

Rise of Smart Venues Spurs Growth in Integrated Event Logistics

Advanced Warehousing Solutions Sustain Growth in Event Logistics

AI and Machine Learning Propel Growth in Predictive Logistics

IoT Integration Drives Adoption of Connected Devices in Logistics

Rising Popularity of Pop-Up Events Generates Demand for Agile Logistics Solutions

Cybersecurity Concerns Create Challenges in Digital Logistics Solutions

Shift to Remote and Virtual Events Spurs Demand for Digital Infrastructure

The Growth of Mobile Applications Drives Adoption of On-the-go Logistics Management

Here`s How Data-Driven Decision Making Strengthens Business Case for Event Logistics

