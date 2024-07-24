Planet 13 Announces Launch of New Lifestyles Brand Company with signing of first Sponsored Athlete, UFC Title Contender Chito Vera

LAS VEGAS, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE: PLTH) (OTCQX: PLNH) (“Planet 13” or the “Company”), a leading vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis company, today announced the launch of its non-cannabis touching Lifestyles brand company, and its first sponsored athlete, MMA star Chito Vera. The timing couldn’t be better with Chito scheduled to fight live nationally on ABC TV at UFC Abu Dhabi on August 3, 2024. A win in this fight for the Ecuadorian UFC star could lead to a title shot.



“Chito Vera is the perfect fit for Planet 13 and our new Lifestyles brand,” said Larry Scheffler, Planet 13 Co-CEO. “He's a dynamic cross-over star with a wide demographic reach that touches much of Planet 13’s existing fan base. Vera is currently the UFC #4 ranked title contender, a household name for any fight fan, an adrenaline junkie with ties to the X-Games, a fashion and classic car guru, and with Chito you can expect to get 110% every time. We're extremely excited for this new partnership and what's to come with Chito and Planet 13 Fight Club, the combat sports division of our Planet 13 Lifestyles brand."

Vera made his UFC debut in 2014 and has since become one of the most popular fighters in MMA. Known for his swagger, aggression, versatility and well-rounded skills, he has earned several impressive victories in the octagon, showcasing his ability to finish fights both on his feet and on the ground. Outside of his fighting career, he’s a proud family man with many interests, like fashion, music, surfing and skateboarding.

As part of the partnership, Chito Vera will be promoting Planet 13’s apparel and brand on his social platforms and his podcasts, along with media appearances. He'll also be making appearances at events for Planet 13 in Nevada, California and beyond. Planet 13 Fight Club will be a featured sponsor of Chito's gym in Costa Mesa, California, a stone's throw from Planet 13 Orange County.

“I am very excited to announce my partnership with Planet 13 and bring some exciting events to the UFC fan community,” said Chito Vera. “I love the team at Planet 13 and I’m excited to get to work and represent them at my next fight!”

Vera is just the first celebrity who will shine the spotlight on Planet 13’s new Lifestyles brand strategy that promises to expand Planet 13’s reach beyond cannabis and into the mainstream cultural realm in the world of sports, music, fashion and entertainment.

“Our Lifestyles brand is a strategic step to grow Planet 13 into a household name, and the new company allows us to expand our exposure globally without being bound by restraints that are put on cannabis products in certain jurisdictions,” said Bob Groesbeck, Planet 13 Co-CEO. “This includes sponsoring athletes and lifestyle enthusiasts who use cannabis legally within the testing requirements of their respective professions and daily lives, especially dynamic stars like Chito Vera who have huge mainstream followings on their socials that reach beyond fight fans.”

Planet 13 Fight Club, a line of MMA-inspired apparel and gear and the full Planet 13 Lifestyles collection can be found on https://planet13lifestyles.com/

Planet 13 (https://planet13.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations across its locations in California, Nevada, Illinois, and Florida. Home to the nation's largest dispensary, located just off The Strip in Las Vegas, Planet 13 continues to expand its footprint with the recent debut of its first consumption lounge in Las Vegas, DAZED!, and the opening of its first Illinois dispensary in Waukegan, bringing unparalleled cannabis experiences to the Chicago metro area. Planet 13 holds a medical marijuana treatment center license in Florida, allowing for state-wide expansion throughout the Sunshine State. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and innovative cannabis products. Licensed cannabis activity is legal in the states Planet 13 operates in but remains illegal under U.S. federal law. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and are quoted on the OTCQX under the symbol PLNH.

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are often, but not always, identified by phrases such "plans", "expects", "proposed", "may", "could", "would", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to the launch of an athlete sponsorship and lifestyles brand. Such forward-looking statements reflect what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon such forward-looking statements and that actual results may vary from such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ include, among others, those assumptions, risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and any of the Company's subsequent periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements should they change, except as required by law. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

