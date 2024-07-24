Parsons Corporation: Poised to Deliver Global Events Infrastructure on Demand

CHANTILLY, Va., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN), a leader in infrastructure, defense, security, transportation, and engineering is proud to announce its readiness to meet the growing demand for infrastructure deployment for global events. With a rich decades-long history of delivering complex global solutions for critical events, Parsons is uniquely positioned to provide the necessary expertise, innovative solutions, and integrated security solutions for the successful execution of large-scale events and national gatherings across North America, like the 2026 FIFA World Cup and 2028 Olympics.



Parsons is a comprehensive provider for integrated security and critical infrastructure solutions, delivering a full spectrum of services that cater to the needs of defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company’s 80-year history in infrastructure design and engineering coupled with 40 years of cutting-edge cybersecurity and physical security expertise, including counter unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS), ensure Parsons’ ability to safeguard national assets, protect communities, and enhance global security to deliver a safer, healthier, more connected world.

“Parsons has supported major events for decades, from the 1996 Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, providing end-to-end solutions that seamlessly integrate critical infrastructure projects with advanced security solutions and services,” said Mark Fialkowski, President, North America Infrastructure at Parsons. “Our holistic approach unifies critical infrastructure protection, cybersecurity, physical security, counter-UAS measures, and cutting-edge biometrics to deliver a central solution that exceeds the complex security and event management needs required for successful project execution.”

Parsons' involvement in the recent 2022 FIFA World Cup included the development of bus malls, park-and-ride sites, and fan accommodation sites, highlighting the company's ability to handle the multifaceted demands of event infrastructure. The company's work on the Expo 2020 Operations Center in Dubai further demonstrates its expertise in advanced traffic management systems and intelligent transportation solutions.

"Our experience with the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar further solidified our capabilities in managing and delivering the infrastructure needed for such significant global events," said Pierre Santoni, President, EMEA Infrastructure at Parsons. "We are ready to bring our comprehensive suite of services and advanced technical solutions to ensure the seamless execution of future events, including the 2026 World Cup."

As the world looks forward to future global events, Parsons stands ready to deliver on demand. The company's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and excellence ensures that it will continue playing a pivotal role in connecting, protecting, and advancing communities through infrastructure projects.

The company’s solutions include:

Traffic & Pedestrian Management: We provide advanced traffic management systems (ATMS) and other intelligent transportation solutions (ITS), with over 100 cutting-edge global deployments. Our flexible and scalable systems connect thousands of devices, including traffic signals that monitor, manage, and control the efficiency and safety of the world’s roads.

Planning & Project Controls: We provide PM/CM, scheduling, and cost estimating services, which are crucial for the World Cup. From awareness of available grants to supporting grant applications, our experts can help you take advantage of millions of dollars of available federal, state, and local grant funding. From conception to execution, we bring even the most complex projects to life.

Cybersecurity: Our expertise in transforming infrastructure for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, and more is supported by our cybersecurity offerings. Our consulting services include IoT cyber assessments, design reviews, risk management framework support and implementation, vulnerability mitigation planning, intrusion detection monitoring, and incident response planning.

Biometrics & Identity Management: As a trusted global biometrics and identity solutions provider, our engineers, scientists, and analysts help solve the most technically challenging missions our federal and law enforcement customers encounter. We offer fingerprint matching, facial recognition, and iris scanning to provide a highly secure and accurate way of identifying individuals.

Signage & Wayfinding: We offer the design and development of multilingual digital signage that can integrate with existing systems at airports, transit centers, and road networks. Real-time information displays help seamlessly move visitors through busy spaces and improve traffic flows to avoid congestion and deliver a safer environment.

Critical Infrastructure Protection: We empower our customers to counter and mitigate a broad spectrum of global threats to personnel, critical infrastructure, facilities, and information with a comprehensive suite of offerings, including detailed surveillance, counter-unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS), biological threat detection, countering weapons of mass destruction (CWMD), and safeguard critical infrastructure networks.

Physical security: Parsons provides access control, physical surveillance, insider threat detection, security operations centers, perimeter intrusion detection systems, personnel protection and emergency preparedness and planning.

Counter-unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS): We partner with customers to provide safety and security for personnel, facilities, and assets from unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) threats. We achieve this through scalable, flexible, and operationally ready C-UAS solutions. Our strong partnerships with C-UAS system and component vendors enables us to design and implement tailored security solutions to detect, track, identify, and defeat UAS threats based on customer requirements.

For more information about Parsons global events infrastructure capabilities, please visit https://www.parsons.com/event-management/.

