Online Car Buying Market Size to Hit $751.83 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.5%, says Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Online Car Buying Market size was valued at US$ 328.90 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 751.83 Billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% from 2024 to 2031, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights. Online car buying provides the convenience of researching various models, comparing prices, getting complete details and even applying for loan from the comfort of home. Customers can browse through inventory 24/7 without any pressure tactics used in dealership. This convenience of browsing and purchasing a car online without wasting time is a major attraction for customers.



Market Dynamics:

The major drivers fueling the growth of the online car buying market are increasing adoption of online shopping and growing preference for convenience. With rising internet and smartphone penetration, customers are increasingly opting for online channels to research and purchase cars due to benefits such as convenience of comparing multiple options from the comfort of their home, transparent pricing, and hassle-free purchase process. Furthermore, major car companies and dealers are investing heavily in strengthening their online presence to tap into this growing online customer base.

Market Trends:

Rise of intelligent virtual assistants: Major players in the market are focusing on integration of virtual intelligent assistants to enhance the online car buying experience. For instance, companies are developing chatbots and voice assistants that can help customers with tasks like obtaining quotes, applying for loans, and completing paperwork.

Customization and personalization of purchase experience: Dealers are gathering customer data insights to offer a highly personalized experience during the car selection and purchase process online. Customers can now customize and design their ideal car as per their preferences using 3D configurators available on company websites before buying.

Online Car Buying Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $328.90 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $751.83 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Vehicle Type, By Propulsion Type, By Category Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Emergence of Advanced Online Tools



• Rise of Multichannel Integration Restraints & Challenges • Inability to physically inspect vehicle before purchase



• Lack of trust in online purchase of high ticket item

Market Opportunities:

The sale of new vehicles online is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Various automakers are focusing on enhancing their online presence and digital marketing strategies to boost new vehicle sales. For instance, companies are allowing customers to customise their vehicle options, get real-time offers and financing details, and schedule test drives directly through their websites or dedicated mobile apps. This is making the entire purchase process seamless and convenient for consumers. Moreover, Covid-19 accelerated the shift towards online shopping, benefiting new vehicle online sales.

Sales of pre-owned or used vehicles online have been growing rapidly over the last few years. Websites such as CarGurus and TrueCar have made it easy for customers to search inventory from multiple dealers, compare vehicles and prices, and get vehicle history reports, all from the convenience of their homes. Many traditional dealers are also investing in upgrading their pre-owned vehicle sections online. The availability of additional information and easier search options is expected to drive further growth in online used car sales during the forecast period.

Key Market Takeaways

The global online car buying market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to the growing preference of consumers towards contactless shopping and convenience of comparing multiple options online.

On the basis of vehicle type, the hatchback segment is expected to hold a dominant position, accounting for over 30% of the market share owing to popularity of these vehicles among family sedan buyers in developed markets.

On the basis of propulsion type, the petrol segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period, due to affordability and widespread availability of fuels.

On the basis of category, the pre-owned vehicle segment is expected to hold the major share till 2031, since majority of customers still perceive online channel safer for used cars compared to new cars.

North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to high internet penetration and the presence of major players.

Key players operating in the online car buying market include Asbury Automotive Group Inc., AutoNation Inc., Cargurus Inc. These companies are focusing on strategic partnerships and collaborations to expand their online presence and service offerings.

Recent Developments:

In November 2022, AutoNation Inc. has unveiled its recent acquisition of approximately 6.1% of TrueCar. TrueCar stands as a prominent digital marketplace within the automotive industry, facilitating connections between car buyers and sellers through its extensive network of Certified Dealers nationwide. AutoNation's decision to invest in TrueCar underscores its unwavering dedication to emerging technologies and its persistent commitment to delivering unparalleled customer experiences.

In November 2023, CarGurus Inc. has reached an agreement to complete the acquisition of CarOffer in its entirety. This strategic move underscores CarGurus' commitment to expanding its presence and capabilities within the automotive market. CarOffer, a notable player in the industry, specializes in providing innovative technology solutions that facilitate vehicle buying and selling processes.

Market Segmentation

By Vehicle Type:

Hatchback

Sedan

SUV

Others

By Propulsion Type:

Petrol

Diesel

Others



By Category:

Pre-Owned Vehicle

New Vehicle

By Regional:

North America:

U.S.

Canada

Latin America:

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe:

Germany

U.K.

Spain

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific:

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East:

GCC Countries

Israel

Rest of Middle East



Africa:

South Africa

North Africa

Central Africa



