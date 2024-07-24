China Li-ion Battery Market Intelligence Service 2024

Dublin, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Li-ion Battery E-News 2024" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



China Li-ion Battery E-News provides you with real-time intelligence on China's lithium-ion battery market.

This newsletter will help you stay ahead of the game in this fast-changing market with real-time reporting on the entire Li-ion battery industry chain, from lithium ore and brine markets through anode and cathode materials and electrolyte to the downstream consumer electronics, EV and energy storage markets. It includes breaking news from China and abroad, the latest market data (price, import & export, production, consumption, operating rates, etc.), in-depth analysis of market trends, Chinese government policy, performance of Chinese producers, M&A, new technology, and expert commentary from industry insiders.



China's Li-ion battery market has developed at breakneck pace in recent years, fuelled by the rise of the mobile phone, the tablet, and more lately the electric vehicle and energy storage industries.



Up to this point, Chinese manufacturers have used cost advantages to grab market share from their competitors in Japan, Korea and the US, but their long-term future is still uncertain as they struggle to close the R&D gap between themselves and their international competitors. Industry consolidation is also sure to accelerate over the next few years.



China Li-ion Battery E-News will help you stay ahead of the game in this fast-changing market with real-time reporting on the entire Li-ion battery industry chain, from lithium ore and brine markets through anode and cathode materials and electrolyte to the downstream consumer electronics, EV and energy storage markets.



The newsletter includes:

Breaking news from China and abroad

The latest market data, including price information for raw materials, intermediates and end products, import/export data, production, consumption, operating rates, etc.

In-depth analysis of market trends, Chinese government policy, the performance of leading Chinese producers, M&A, new technologies, and more

Expert commentary from industry insiders, including regular guest articles and interviews with insiders at leading Chinese manufacturers, associations and government organizations

Example of Announcements with Each Issue

On 22 June, 2024, Shijiazhuang Shangtai Technology Co., Ltd. announced that it intends to expand overseas investment.

On 18 June, 2024, Wuxi Jewel Power & Materials Co., Ltd. released a foreign investment announcement.

On 31 May, Sociedad Quimica y Mine, the joint-stock company of Tianqi Lithium Co., Ltd., signed a Partnership Agreement with Corporacion Nacional del Cobre de Chile.

From the end of May to June 2024, Shenzhen Capchem Technology Co., Ltd. has continuously obtained overseas lithium battery electrolyte orders.

Typical Contents of Each Newsletter

Headline

Editor's Note

Market Analysis

LiPF6 prices go down in June 2024

China's Lithium battery industry operation in Jan.-April 2024

Company Dynamics

Wuxi Jewel Power's cathode material project

Tianqi Lithium's faces performance challenge again

Recent news of Capchem

Shangtai Tech expands overseas investment

Tinci Materials signs material supply agreement with CATL

Ganfeng Lithium continues to consolidate overseas lithium resources

Shengtai Materials terminates IPO

Upstream Dynamics

Ganfeng Lithium's overseas lithium resource projects at risk of withdrawal

Yunnan Energy expands production capacity of Hungary plant

Recent lithium battery electrolyte project dynamics

Fulin Precision's cathode material project

Yuxiang New Energy signs anode material project

Ya'an Lithium receives lithium carbonate order from Tesla

Nanning Anda's LFP project

Downstream Dynamics

China's installed capacity of power battery increases by 41.2% YoY in May

Canada may impose tariffs on Chinese electric cars

EU to impose tariffs on Chinese electric cars

Import and Export

Import and export of major Li-ion battery materials and Li-ion batteries in China in May 2024

Price Update

Cathode material prices drop in June 2024

Prices of anode materials remain stable in June 2024

Prices of major Li-ion battery materials in China in June 2024

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g04rrn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.