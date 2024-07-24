China Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) Monthly Intelligence Service 2024

Dublin, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Titanium Dioxide China Monthly Report 2024" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



China Titanium Dioxide Monthly Report provides you with real-time intelligence on China's titanium dioxide (TiO2) market.

China Titanium Dioxide Monthly Report will help you stay ahead of the game in this fast-changing market with real-time reporting on the entire TiO2 industry chain, from the upstream ilmenite and titanium slag markets to the downstream pigments, coatings and plastics markets.



China's titanium dioxide market is at a crossroads. As growth in the wider economy slows, Chinese TiO2 manufacturers are faced with slowing domestic demand, massive overcapacity and falling prices. Big changes are underway as producers struggle to deal with this 'new normal'. M&A activity is accelerating, and many companies are attempting to improve their product quality to become more competitive in the international market. Meanwhile, others are struggling to adapt to China's tightening environmental regulations.



The newsletter includes:

Breaking news from China and abroad

The latest market data, including price information for raw materials, intermediates and end products, import/export data, production, consumption, operating rates, etc.

In-depth analysis of market trends, Chinese government policy, the performance of leading Chinese producers, M&A, new technologies, and more

Expert commentary from industry insiders, including regular guest articles and interviews with insiders at leading Chinese manufacturers, associations and government organizations

Example of Information Provided for Each Issue

Headline

Editor's Note

Column 1 Market Dynamics

EU imposes provisional duties on China's TiO2

China's titanium slag production in Jan.-May 2024

China's export volume of titanium sponge drops by 20.67% YoY in Jan.-May 2024

Column 2 Company Dynamics

Dongli Technology's subsidiary to implement TiO2 technical renovation project

Xilong Chemical's TiO2 project (phase II) is put into production

Hexiang Titanium continues suspending high titanium slag production

Longkun Electrometallurgy and Wuxing Titanium maintain production reduction

Huiyun Titanium obtains invention patent of surface-modified TiO2

National Titanium's 80,000 t/a titanium sponge reaches designed capacity

Column 3 Political Factors

NDRC issues Catalogue of Encouraging Industries in Western China

China suspends tariff reductions for Taiwan products

Column 4 Downstream Industrial Information

Sokan New Materials to establish joint venture for purchasing coating projects

Yulong New Material signs high-end industrial coating project

Lianshun New Materials' 350,000 t/a environmental coating project

Huahui Paint to build waterborne coating project

Axalta's waterborne coating project is approved

Column 5 Import and Export

China's TiO2 export volume in May 2024 increases YoY

China's ilmenite import volume increases YoY in May 2024

Column 6 Price Update

TiO2 prices maintain downward trend in June 2024

Transaction prices of ilmenite in some areas

Here is the Editor's Note for you to know about the May issue specifically:

In May 2024, TiO2 prices slipped after having maintained an upward trend for four consecutive months. A number of manufacturers reduced prices to sell more products as demand weakened and prices of raw material ilmenite decreased, although domestic TiO2 manufacturers faced little overstock pressure.

In May, domestic market of high titanium slag remained stable; prices of enterprises in Yunnan Province scarcely fluctuated while prices in Sichuan Province decreased slightly.

China's output of TiCl4 increased by 6.86% YoY in Jan.-April 2024; domestic TiCl4 output in April 2024 went up by 8.75% YoY.

Examples of Industry Announcements

In late May 2024, the first shipment of 23,000 tonnes of ilmenite of Hebei Iron and Steel Group Yanshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd.'s thunderbird project arrived at Caofeidian port.

On 20 May, 2024, Shenghe Resources Holding Co., Ltd. announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary intended to purchase 100% shares of Strandline Resources UK Limited.

On 6 May, 2024, the ground-breaking ceremony of the new energy and polymer material industrialisation project of Malion New Materials Co., Ltd. was held.

In late April 2024, several TiO2 companies publicised their Q1 2024 reports; revenues of Pangang Group Vanadium Titanium Resources Co., Ltd., Anhui Annada Titanium Industry Co., Ltd., Gpro Titanium Industry Co., Ltd., and Guangdong Huiyun Titanium Industry Co., Ltd. went down YoY.

