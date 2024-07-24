Stock Yards Bancorp Reports Second Quarter Earnings of $27.6 Million or $0.94 Per Diluted Share

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT), parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, with offices in Louisville, central, eastern and northern Kentucky, as well as the Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets, today reported earnings of $27.6 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. This compares to net income of $27.7 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023. Record loan growth, stable asset quality and net interest margin expansion contributed to second quarter operating results.



(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2Q24

1Q24

2Q23 Net income $ 27,598 $ 25,887 $ 27,664 Net income per share, diluted 0.94 0.88 0.94 Net interest income $ 62,022 $ 60,070 $ 60,929 Provision for credit losses(1) 1,300 1,425 2,350 Non-interest income 23,655 23,271 22,860 Non-interest expenses 49,109 48,961 45,800 Net interest margin 3.26 % 3.20 % 3.42 % Efficiency ratio(2) 57.26 % 58.68 % 54.57 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets(3) 8.42 % 8.36 % 7.87 % Annualized return on average assets(4) 1.35 % 1.28 % 1.46 % Annualized return on average equity(4) 12.64 % 12.09 % 13.87 %



“Our second quarter results were solid, with record quarterly loan growth, stable credit quality metrics, solid contributions from our non-interest income revenue sources and net interest margin expansion,” commented James A. (Ja) Hillebrand, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Total loans increased $652 million, or 12%, over the last 12 months, $221 million of which was generated during the second quarter of this year. Just as important, second quarter loan growth, led by an increase in Commercial & Industrial (C&I) line of credit expansion, was experienced within all loan categories and spread across all markets.

“Once again, strong non-interest income helped to fuel our operating results for the second quarter of 2024, with our Treasury Management and Wealth Management & Trust (WM&T) groups posting record quarterly revenue. While treasury management fees continued to benefit from customer growth and increased transaction volume, WM&T income was boosted by strong equity market performance, quarterly fees, and net new business expansion,” Hillebrand continued. “Further, we are encouraged by our net interest margin improvement and prospects for continued expansion. Second quarter net interest margin expanded six basis points compared to the linked quarter, boosted by robust loan growth, higher interest earning asset yields and a slow-down in deposit cost expansion.”

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had $8.32 billion in assets, $6.07 billion in loans and $6.57 billion in total deposits. The Company’s combined enterprise, which encompasses 72 branch offices across three contiguous states, will continue to benefit from a diversified geographic footprint that provides significant growth opportunities in both the banking and WM&T arenas.

Key factors contributing to the second quarter of 2024 results included:

Total loans increased $652 million, or 12%, over the last 12 months, while growing a record $221 million, or 4%, on the linked quarter. Broad based loan growth during the quarter included increases in all markets and across all loan categories, with C&I growth of $63 million, or 5%, posting the largest gain. The yield earned on loans increased to 6.06% for the second quarter of 2024, benefiting from average balance growth and interest rate expansion.

Deposit balances expanded $361 million, or 6% over the last 12 months, with the deposit mix continuing to shift from non-interest bearing and low interest-bearing deposits into higher cost deposits. Non-interest-bearing demand accounts declined $284 million, or 16%, while interest-bearing deposits grew $645 million, or 15%, led by time deposit growth. On the linked quarter, total deposits contracted $40 million, or 1%, led entirely by interest-bearing deposits.

Net interest income increased $1.1 million, or 2%, for the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter a year ago, with net interest margin compressing 16 bps to 3.26%. On the linked quarter, net interest income increased $2.0 million, or 3%, while net interest margin expanded 6 bps to 3.26%, representing the first time in six quarters that net interest margin has expanded.

The Company recorded credit loss expense (1) of $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2024, consistent with strong loan growth and other factors within the CECL allowance model.

of $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2024, consistent with strong loan growth and other factors within the CECL allowance model. Non-interest income increased $795,000, or 3%, over the second quarter of 2023. WM&T income expanded $649,000, or 6%, to a record $10.8 million, benefitting from strong quarterly fees, improved market conditions and net new business expansion. Treasury management fees also set a record, growing $276,000, or 11% over the last 12 months to $2.8 million. While card income increased $211,000, other non-interest income declined $588,000 over the second quarter of 2023, as the Company elected to strategically exit its insurance captive in late 2023.

Total non-interest expenses increased $3.3 million, or 7%, during the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to higher compensation and benefits expenses associated with annual merit increases, increased bonus accruals and elevated health insurance claims activity. Overall, non-interest expenses tracked closely to management expectations.

Tangible common equity per share(3) was $23.22 on June 30, 2024, compared to $22.50 on March 31, 2024, and $20.17 on June 30, 2023.



Hillebrand concluded, “In May 2024, we once again received the 2023 Raymond James Community Bankers Cup award, recognizing the top 10% of community banks based on various profitability, operational efficiency, and balance sheet metrics. The pool of banks considered for recognition included all exchange-traded domestic banks with assets between $500 million and $10 billion as of December 31, 2023. This recognition not only reflects the success of Stock Yards, but our dedication to providing high quality service to the communities we serve.” Stock Yards Bancorp has been awarded the Raymond James Community Bankers Cup a total of nine times.

Results of Operations – Second Quarter 2024, Compared with Second Quarter 2023

Net interest income, the Company’s largest source of revenue, increased by $1.1 million, or 2%, to $62.0 million. Strong organic loan growth, higher interest earning asset yields and a slow-down in deposit cost expansion contributed to net interest income growth.

Total interest income increased by $17.2 million, or 21%, to $100.3 million. Interest income and fees on loans increased $17.7 million, or 24%, over the prior year quarter. Consistent with the $687 million, or 13%, increase in average loans and interest rate expansion, the average quarterly yield earned on loans increased 57 basis points over the past 12 months to 6.06%. Interest income on securities decreased $1.2 million, or 13%, compared to the second quarter of 2023. While average securities balances have declined $227 million, or 13%, over the past 12 months, the rate earned on securities remained steady at 2.05%. Over the past 12 months, cash flows from investment portfolio maturities and pay downs have been utilized to fund loan growth and provide liquidity in lieu of redeployment into the portfolio. Interest income on overnight funds increased $493,000, or 30%, consistent with the $27 million quarter over prior year quarter average balance increase coupled with the increase in the Federal Funds Target Rate.



Total interest expense increased $16.1 million, or 73%, to $38.3 million, as the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 94 basis points to 2.75%. For the fifth consecutive linked quarter end, the pace of expansion of total interest-bearing liability costs has slowed. Interest expense on deposits increased $14.5 million over the past 12 months, as the overall cost of interest- bearing deposits increased to 2.56% in the second quarter of 2024 from 1.55% in the second quarter of 2023. Interest expense expansion was spread over most deposit categories, with time deposits expanding the most at $6.2 million. Interest expense on Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances increased $1.3 million, or 33%. In 2024, in lieu of aggressive deposit promotions, the Company has increased short-term borrowings to fund loan growth, in anticipation of securities maturing in the second half of 2024.





For the second quarter of 2024, consistent with strong loan growth, a slight deterioration in unemployment projections, net recoveries, a marginal increase in specific reserves and other factors within the CECL allowance model, the Company recorded $1.1 million in credit loss expense(1) for loans. In addition, the Company recorded $225,000 expense for off balance sheet exposures associated with expansion of Construction & Land Development and C&I lines of credit. For the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded $2.2 million in credit loss expense for loans and $200,000 provision expense for off balance sheet exposures.

Non-interest income increased $795,000, or 3%, to $23.7 million compared to the second quarter of 2023.

WM&T income ended the second quarter of 2024 at a record $10.8 million, increasing $649,000, or 6%, over the second quarter of 2023. WM&T income benefited from net new business growth and equity market performance, coupled with higher quarterly fees collected. WM&T AUM expanded $503 million, or 7%, over the past 12 months to $7.48 billion at quarter end.

Compared to the second quarter of 2023, treasury management fees increased $276,000, or 11%, to a record $2.8 million. The consistent treasury management growth has been driven by strong transaction volume, organic growth, modified fee schedules, strong foreign exchange income, new product sales and continued expansion of existing relationships.

Card income increased $211,000, or 4%, over the second quarter of 2023, driven by transaction volume and increased interchange income.

Other non-interest income declined $588,000 over the second quarter of 2023, as the Company elected to strategically exit its insurance captive in late 2023.

Non-interest expenses, which tracked closely with management expectations, increased $3.3 million, or 7%, compared to the second quarter of 2023, to $49.1 million.

Compensation and benefits expense increased $2.5 million, or 9%, compared to the second quarter of 2023, consistent with the increase in annual merit increases, increased bonus accruals and elevated health insurance claims activity.

Net occupancy and equipment expenses increased $305,000, or 9%, over the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to the relocation of all WM&T employees to a consolidated central location.

Technology and communication expenses, which include computer software amortization, equipment depreciation and expenditures related to investments in technology needed to maintain and improve the quality of customer delivery channels, information security and internal resources, increased $675,000, or 16%, consistent with software upgrades and increased compliance expense.

Marketing and business development expenses decreased $188,000 or 11%, compared to the second quarter of 2023 primarily due to lower advertising and customer entertainment expense.

Legal and professional fees increased $366,000 compared to the second quarter of 2023, led by increased compliance-related consulting in preparation for expanded regulatory oversight in conjunction with future growth and higher collection related legal expenses.

FDIC insurance expense increased $382,000, or 49%, compared to the second quarter of 2023. This expense moves in tandem with asset growth and the FDIC mandated uniform base rate assessment (which was increased in the second quarter of the prior year).

Amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships declined $324,000 compared to the second quarter of 2023. Effective January 1, 2024, the Bank adopted ASU 2023-02 and began booking tax credit amortization expense for all income tax credit projects as a component of tax expense via the proportional amortization method.

Other non-interest expenses declined $533,000, or 19%, compared to the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to the Company’s strategic decision to exit its insurance captive in late 2023.

Financial Condition – June 30, 2024, Compared with June 30, 2023

Total assets increased $583 million, or 8%, year over year to $8.32 billion.

Total loans increased $652 million, or 12%, to $6.07 billion, with the commercial real estate and C&I portfolio combining to represent 56% of the growth. In addition to the robust loan growth, the Company has benefitted from the higher rate environment that has generally slowed or muted loan payoff activity. Total line of credit usage was 41.1% as of June 30, 2024, compared to 40.1% as of June 30, 2023, with C&I line of credit usage expanding to 30.8% as of period end.

Total investment securities decreased $200 million, or 13%, year over year. The overall portfolio yield was 2.05% for the second quarter of 2024, which was unchanged from the second quarter of 2023. Over the past 12 months, cash flows from the investment portfolio have been utilized to fund loan growth and provide liquidity in lieu of redeployment.

Total deposits increased $361 million, or 6%, over the past 12 months, with the deposit mix continuing to shift from non-interest bearing and low interest-bearing deposits into higher cost deposits. Non-interest-bearing demand accounts declined $284 million, or 16%, while interest-bearing deposits grew $645 million, or 15%, led by time deposit growth.

For the first six months of 2024, the Company recorded net loan recoveries of $531,000. This compares to $221,000 in net charge offs during the same period in 2023. Non-performing loans totaled $18 million, or 0.29% of total loans outstanding on June 30, 2024, compared to $18 million, or 0.33% of total loans outstanding on June 30, 2023. The ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans ended at 1.35% on June 30, 2024, compared to 1.43% on June 30, 2023.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company continued to be “well-capitalized,” the highest regulatory capital rating for financial institutions, with all capital ratios experiencing meaningful growth. Total equity to assets(3) was 10.76% and the tangible common equity ratio(3) was 8.42% on June 30, 2024, compared to 10.45% and 7.87% on June 30, 2023, respectively.

In May 2024, the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per common share. The dividend was paid July 1, 2024, to shareholders of record as of June 17, 2024.

No shares have been purchased since 2020, and approximately 741,000 shares remain eligible for repurchase under the current buy-back plan, which expires in May 2025.

Results of Operations – Second Quarter 2024, Compared with First Quarter 2024

Net interest margin improved six basis points on the linked quarter to 3.26%, boosted by loan growth, higher interest earning asset yields and a slow-down in deposit cost expansion.

Net interest income increased $2.0 million, or 3%, over the prior quarter to $62.0 million.

Total interest income increased $3.8 million, or 4%, led by the increase in interest income on loans.

Total interest expense increased $1.8 million, or 5%, Interest expense on deposits decreased $243,000, led by the interest-bearing demand and money market categories. Interest expense on FHLB advances increased $2.3 million, or 76%. The Bank has increased short-term borrowings to fund current year loan growth (in lieu of aggressive deposit promotions), in anticipation of securities maturing in the second half of the year.



The Company recorded $1.3 million in provision for credit losses(1) during the second quarter of 2024, which included a $1.1 million provision for credit losses on loans and $225,000 of credit loss expense for off-balance sheet exposures. During the first quarter of 2024, the Company recorded $1.4 million in provision for credit losses, which included a $1.2 million provision for credit losses on loans and $250,000 of credit loss expense for off-balance sheet exposures.

Non-interest income increased $384,000, or 2%, on the linked quarter.

WM&T income expanded $24,000 to record levels, consistent with market expansion and net new business growth.

Card income increased $241,000, or 5%, consistent with increased transaction volume.

Treasury management fees increased $200,000, ending at $2.8 million, a quarterly record.



Non-interest expenses increased $148,000, to $49.1 million, as decreases in employee benefits and technology and communication expenses were offset by increases in compensation, net occupancy and equipment and marketing and business development expenses.

Financial Condition – June 30, 2024, Compared with March 31, 2024

Total assets increased $192 million, or 2%, on the linked quarter to $8.32 billion.

Total loans expanded $221 million, or 4%, on the linked quarter, led by increases in every loan category. Total line of credit usage was 41.1% as of June 30, 2024, compared to 38.9% as of March 31, 2024, driven by strong production. C&I line of credit usage totaled 30.8% as of June 30, 2024, compared to 27.3% as of March 31, 2024.

Total deposits decreased $40 million, or 1%, on the linked quarter. Non-interest-bearing demand accounts increased $1 million, while total interest-bearing deposit accounts contracted $41 million. Time deposit growth of $22 million was partially offset by $64 million of money market contraction.

About the Company

Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $8.32 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904. The Company’s common shares trade on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol “SYBT.”

This report contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act that involve risks and uncertainties. Although the Company’s management believes the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of these assumptions could be inaccurate. Therefore, there can be no assurance the forward-looking statements included herein will prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: economic conditions both generally and more specifically in the markets in which the Company and its banking subsidiary operates; competition for the Company’s customers from other providers of financial services; changes in, or forecasts of, future political and economic conditions, inflation and efforts to control it; government legislation and regulation, which change and over which the Company has no control; changes in interest rates; material unforeseen changes in liquidity, results of operations, or financial condition of the Company’s customers; and other risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Refer to Stock Yards’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as well as its other filings with the SEC for a more detailed discussion of risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited) Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release (In thousands unless otherwise noted) Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

Income Statement Data 2024

2023

2024

2023

Net interest income, fully tax equivalent (5) $ 62,113 $ 61,074 $ 122,279 $ 124,319 Interest income: Loans $ 90,018 $ 72,308 $ 175,858 $ 141,095 Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks 2,157 1,664 4,253 3,245 Mortgage loans held for sale 74 77 105 118 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 470 275 938 440 Investment securities 7,585 8,739 15,695 17,632 Total interest income 100,304 83,063 196,849 162,530 Interest expense: Deposits 31,623 17,081 63,489 30,580 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 771 376 1,702 832 Federal funds purchased 139 170 275 347 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 5,263 3,962 8,260 5,696 Subordinated debentures 486 545 1,031 1,074 Total interest expense 38,282 22,134 74,757 38,529 Net interest income 62,022 60,929 122,092 124,001 Provision for credit losses (1) 1,300 2,350 2,725 4,975 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 60,722 58,579 119,367 119,026 Non-interest income: Wealth management and trust services 10,795 10,146 21,566 19,673 Deposit service charges 2,180 2,201 4,316 4,350 Debit and credit card income 4,923 4,712 9,605 9,194 Treasury management fees 2,825 2,549 5,450 4,867 Mortgage banking income 1,017 1,030 1,965 2,068 Net investment product sales commissions and fees 800 800 1,665 1,554 Bank owned life insurance 595 559 1,183 1,108 Gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment 20 (225 ) 20 (227 ) Other 500 1,088 1,156 2,320 Total non-interest income 23,655 22,860 46,926 44,907 Non-interest expenses: Compensation 24,634 22,107 48,855 44,003 Employee benefits 5,086 5,061 10,962 10,114 Net occupancy and equipment 3,819 3,514 7,489 7,413 Technology and communication 4,894 4,219 9,963 8,470 Debit and credit card processing 1,811 1,706 3,557 3,125 Marketing and business development 1,596 1,784 2,671 2,879 Postage, printing and supplies 913 889 1,839 1,763 Legal and professional 1,185 819 2,300 1,616 FDIC insurance 1,161 779 2,273 1,914 Capital and deposit based taxes 673 607 1,303 1,246 Intangible amortization 1,051 1,172 2,103 2,352 Amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships - 324 - 647 Other 2,286 2,819 4,755 5,572 Total non-interest expenses 49,109 45,800 98,070 91,114 Income before income tax expense 35,268 35,639 68,223 72,819 Income tax expense 7,670 7,975 14,738 16,107 Net income $ 27,598 $ 27,664 $ 53,485 $ 56,712 Net income per share - Basic $ 0.94 $ 0.95 $ 1.83 $ 1.94 Net income per share - Diluted 0.94 0.94 1.82 1.93 Cash dividend declared per share 0.30 0.29 0.60 0.58 Weighted average shares - Basic 29,283 29,223 29,267 29,200 Weighted average shares - Diluted 29,383 29,340 29,372 29,353 June 30,

Balance Sheet Data 2024

2023

Investment securities $ 1,342,354 $ 1,542,753 Loans 6,070,963 5,418,609 Allowance for credit losses on loans 82,155 77,710 Total assets 8,315,325 7,732,552 Non-interest bearing deposits 1,482,514 1,766,132 Interest bearing deposits 5,086,724 4,442,248 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 400,000 400,000 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (94,980 ) (107,416 ) Stockholders' equity 894,535 808,082 Total shares outstanding 29,388 29,323 Book value per share (3) $ 30.44 $ 27.56 Tangible common equity per share (3) 23.22 20.17 Market value per share 49.67 45.37 Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited) Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

Average Balance Sheet Data 2024

2023

2024

2023

Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks $ 158,512 $ 131,958 $ 156,251 $ 136,369 Mortgage loans held for sale 6,204 8,420 5,417 7,446 Investment securities 1,491,865 1,719,045 1,535,132 1,736,734 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 29,735 25,074 25,428 20,311 Loans 5,973,801 5,286,597 5,891,363 5,261,876 Total interest earning assets 7,660,117 7,171,094 7,613,591 7,162,736 Total assets 8,246,735 7,579,439 8,200,049 7,587,211 Non-interest bearing deposits 1,515,708 1,781,338 1,508,155 1,829,554 Interest bearing deposits 4,971,804 4,414,599 5,015,274 4,447,194 Total deposits 6,487,512 6,195,937 6,523,429 6,276,748 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 147,327 133,051 156,133 117,525 Federal funds purchased 10,127 13,602 10,144 14,915 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 441,484 348,352 357,967 256,215 Subordinated debentures 26,806 26,508 26,800 26,458 Total interest bearing liabilities 5,597,548 4,916,112 5,566,338 4,862,307 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (99,640 ) (102,970 ) (97,693 ) (104,856 ) Total stockholders' equity 878,233 799,886 869,616 788,782 Performance Ratios Annualized return on average assets (4) 1.35% 1.46% 1.31% 1.51% Annualized return on average equity (4) 12.64% 13.87% 12.37% 14.50% Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent 3.26% 3.42% 3.23% 3.50% Non-interest income to total revenue, fully tax equivalent 27.58% 27.43% 27.73% 26.63% Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent (2) 57.26% 54.47% 57.96% 53.84% Capital Ratios Total stockholders' equity to total assets (3) 10.76% 10.45% Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3) 8.42% 7.87% Average stockholders' equity to average assets 10.61% 10.40% Total risk-based capital 12.62% 12.78% Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital 11.07% 11.20% Tier 1 risk-based capital 11.43% 11.61% Leverage 9.95% 9.83% Loan Segmentation Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied $ 1,652,614 $ 1,477,733 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 943,013 873,980 Commercial and industrial 1,356,970 1,233,642 Residential real estate - owner occupied 749,870 664,870 Residential real estate - non-owner occupied 365,846 338,727 Construction and land development 586,820 451,324 Home equity lines of credit 223,304 202,574 Consumer 151,221 139,602 Leases 17,258 13,967 Credit cards 24,047 22,190 Total loans and leases $ 6,070,963 $ 5,418,609 Asset Quality Data Non-accrual loans $ 17,371 $ 17,364 Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty - - Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing 186 437 Total non-performing loans 17,557 17,801 Other real estate owned 10 677 Total non-performing assets $ 17,567 $ 18,478 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.29% 0.33% Non-performing assets to total assets 0.21% 0.24% Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.35% 1.43% Allowance for credit losses on loans to average loans 1.39% 1.48% Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans 468% 437% Net (charge-offs) recoveries $ 183 $ (113 ) $ 531 $ (221 ) Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans (6) 0.00% 0.00% 0.01% 0.00% Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited) Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Quarterly Comparison

Income Statement Data 6/30/24

3/31/24

12/31/23

9/30/23

6/30/23

Net interest income, fully tax equivalent (5) $ 62,113 $ 60,167 $ 62,112 $ 61,437 $ 61,074 Net interest income $ 62,022 $ 60,070 $ 62,016 $ 61,315 $ 60,929 Provision for credit losses (1) 1,300 1,425 6,046 2,775 2,350 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 60,722 58,645 55,970 58,540 58,579 Non-interest income: Wealth management and trust services 10,795 10,771 10,099 10,030 10,146 Deposit service charges 2,180 2,136 2,244 2,272 2,201 Debit and credit card income 4,923 4,682 5,374 4,870 4,712 Treasury management fees 2,825 2,625 2,531 2,635 2,549 Mortgage banking income 1,017 948 823 814 1,030 Loss on sale of securities - - (44 ) - - Net investment product sales commissions and fees 800 865 860 791 800 Bank owned life insurance 595 588 576 569 559 Gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment 20 - (105 ) 302 (225 ) Other 500 656 2,059 613 1,088 Total non-interest income 23,655 23,271 24,417 22,896 22,860 Non-interest expenses: Compensation 24,634 24,221 24,494 23,379 22,107 Employee benefits 5,086 5,876 3,829 4,508 5,061 Net occupancy and equipment 3,819 3,670 5,150 3,821 3,514 Technology and communication 4,894 5,069 4,612 4,236 4,219 Debit and credit card processing 1,811 1,746 1,719 1,637 1,706 Marketing and business development 1,596 1,075 1,754 1,357 1,784 Postage, printing and supplies 913 926 903 938 889 Legal and professional 1,185 1,115 1,293 1,049 819 FDIC insurance 1,161 1,112 1,060 937 779 Capital and deposit based taxes 673 630 601 629 607 Intangible amortization 1,051 1,052 1,167 1,167 1,172 Amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships - - 324 323 324 Other 2,286 2,469 3,107 2,721 2,819 Total non-interest expenses 49,109 48,961 50,013 46,702 45,800 Income before income tax expense 35,268 32,955 30,374 34,734 35,639 Income tax expense 7,670 7,068 6,430 7,642 7,975 Net income $ 27,598 $ 25,887 $ 23,944 $ 27,092 $ 27,664 Net income per share - Basic $ 0.94 $ 0.89 $ 0.82 $ 0.93 $ 0.95 Net income per share - Diluted 0.94 0.88 0.82 0.92 0.94 Cash dividend declared per share 0.30 0.30 0.30 0.30 0.29 Weighted average shares - Basic 29,283 29,250 29,226 29,223 29,223 Weighted average shares - Diluted 29,383 29,361 29,331 29,336 29,340 Quarterly Comparison

Balance Sheet Data 6/30/24

3/31/24

3/31/24

9/30/23

6/30/23

Cash and due from banks $ 85,441 $ 71,676 $ 94,466 $ 79,538 $ 111,126 Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks 118,910 88,547 171,493 113,499 103,204 Mortgage loans held for sale 6,438 6,462 6,056 6,535 7,069 Investment securities 1,342,354 1,379,212 1,471,016 1,465,453 1,542,753 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 31,462 24,675 16,236 26,241 27,366 Loans 6,070,963 5,849,715 5,771,038 5,617,084 5,418,609 Allowance for credit losses on loans 82,155 80,897 79,374 78,075 77,710 Goodwill 194,074 194,074 194,074 194,074 194,074 Total assets 8,315,325 8,123,128 8,170,102 7,903,430 7,732,552 Non-interest bearing deposits 1,482,514 1,481,217 1,548,624 1,714,918 1,766,132 Interest bearing deposits 5,086,724 5,127,863 5,122,124 4,687,889 4,442,248 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 152,948 162,528 152,991 113,894 138,347 Federal funds purchased 10,029 9,961 12,852 11,518 11,646 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 400,000 200,000 200,000 350,000 400,000 Subordinated debentures 26,806 26,806 26,740 26,641 26,541 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (94,980 ) (95,054 ) (92,798 ) (127,905 ) (107,416 ) Stockholders' equity 894,535 874,711 858,103 806,918 808,082 Total shares outstanding 29,388 29,393 29,329 29,323 29,323 Book value per share (3) 30.44 $ 29.76 $ 29.26 $ 27.52 $ 27.56 Tangible common equity per share (3) 23.22 22.50 21.95 20.17 20.17 Market value per share 49.67 48.91 51.49 39.29 45.37 Capital Ratios Total stockholders' equity to total assets (3) 10.76% 10.77% 10.50% 10.21% 10.45% Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3) 8.42% 8.36% 8.09% 7.69% 7.87% Average stockholders' equity to average assets 10.65% 10.56% 10.07% 10.39% 10.53% Total risk-based capital 12.62% 12.69% 12.56% 12.71% 12.78% Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital 11.07% 11.11% 11.04% 11.17% 11.20% Tier 1 risk-based capital 11.43% 11.49% 11.43% 11.57% 11.61% Leverage 9.95% 9.82% 9.62% 9.80% 9.83% Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited) Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Quarterly Comparison

Average Balance Sheet Data 6/30/24

3/31/24

12/31/23

9/30/23

6/30/23

Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks $ 158,512 $ 153,990 $ 258,950 $ 124,653 $ 131,958 Mortgage loans held for sale 6,204 4,629 5,305 7,112 8,420 Investment securities 1,491,865 1,578,401 1,618,799 1,659,888 1,719,045 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 29,735 21,121 20,519 27,290 25,074 Loans 5,973,801 5,808,924 5,676,193 5,486,262 5,286,597 Total interest earning assets 7,660,117 7,567,065 7,579,766 7,305,205 7,171,094 Total assets 8,246,735 8,153,364 8,116,569 7,805,154 7,594,901 Non-interest bearing deposits 1,515,708 1,500,602 1,663,962 1,731,724 1,781,338 Interest bearing deposits 4,971,804 5,058,743 5,025,240 4,509,411 4,414,599 Total deposits 6,487,512 6,559,345 6,689,202 6,241,135 6,195,937 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 147,327 164,979 130,148 127,063 113,051 Federal funds purchased 10,127 10,161 13,606 11,776 13,602 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 441,484 274,451 205,435 401,630 348,352 Subordinated debentures 26,806 26,794 26,706 26,606 26,508 Total interest bearing liabilities 5,597,548 5,535,128 5,401,135 5,076,486 4,916,112 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (99,640 ) (95,747 ) (125,843 ) (112,329 ) (102,970 ) Total stockholders' equity 878,233 861,029 817,682 810,710 799,886 Performance Ratios Annualized return on average assets (4) 1.35% 1.28% 1.17% 1.38% 1.46% Annualized return on average equity (4) 12.64% 12.09% 11.62% 13.26% 13.87% Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent 3.26% 3.20% 3.25% 3.34% 3.42% Non-interest income to total revenue, fully tax equivalent 27.58% 27.89% 28.22% 27.15% 27.24% Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent (2) 57.26% 58.68% 57.80% 55.38% 54.57% Loans Segmentation Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied $ 1,652,614 $ 1,609,483 $ 1,561,689 $ 1,557,977 $ 1,527,453 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 943,013 931,973 907,424 896,522 825,026 Commercial and industrial 1,356,970 1,293,696 1,307,128 1,251,027 1,233,642 Residential real estate - owner occupied 749,870 723,234 708,893 696,162 664,870 Residential real estate - non-owner occupied 365,846 360,958 358,715 349,624 337,961 Construction and land development 586,820 532,183 531,324 480,120 451,324 Home equity lines of credit 223,304 212,443 211,390 203,184 202,574 Consumer 151,221 145,022 145,340 143,703 139,602 Leases 17,258 16,619 15,503 14,710 13,967 Credit cards 24,047 24,104 23,632 24,055 22,190 Total loans and leases $ 6,070,963 $ 5,849,715 $ 5,771,038 $ 5,617,084 $ 5,418,609 Asset Quality Data Non-accrual loans $ 17,371 $ 13,984 $ 19,058 $ 17,227 $ 17,364 Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty - - - - - Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing 186 106 110 1 437 Total non-performing loans 17,557 14,090 19,168 17,228 17,801 Other real estate owned 10 10 10 427 677 Total non-performing assets $ 17,567 $ 14,100 $ 19,178 $ 17,655 $ 18,478 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.29% 0.24% 0.33% 0.31% 0.33% Non-performing assets to total assets 0.21% 0.17% 0.23% 0.22% 0.24% Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.35% 1.38% 1.38% 1.39% 1.43% Allowance for credit losses on loans to average loans 1.38% 1.39% 1.40% 1.42% 1.47% Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans 468% 574% 414% 453% 437% Net (charge-offs) recoveries $ 183 $ 348 $ (4,472 ) $ (1,935 ) $ (113 ) Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans (6) 0.00% 0.01% -0.08% -0.04% -0.00% Other Information Total assets under management (in millions) $ 7,479 $ 7,496 $ 7,160 $ 6,670 $ 6,976 Full-time equivalent employees 1,051 1,062 1,075 1,056 1,056 (1) - Detail of Provision for credit losses follows:

Quarterly Comparison

(in thousands) 6/30/24

3/31/24

12/31/23

9/30/23

6/30/23

Provision for credit losses - loans $ 1,075 $ 1,175 $ 5,771 $ 2,300 $ 2,150 Provision for credit losses - off balance sheet exposures 225 250 275 475 200 Total provision for credit losses $ 1,300 $ 1,425 $ 6,046 $ 2,775 $ 2,350 (2) - The efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, equals total non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and non-interest income.

Quarterly Comparison

(Dollars in thousands) 6/30/24

3/31/24

12/31/23

9/30/23

6/30/23

Total non-interest expenses (a) $ 49,109 $ 48,961 $ 50,013 $ 46,702 $ 45,800 Total net interest income, fully tax equivalent $ 62,113 $ 60,167 $ 62,112 $ 61,437 $ 61,074 Total non-interest income 23,655 23,271 24,417 22,896 22,860 Total revenue - Non-GAAP (b) 85,768 83,438 86,529 84,333 83,934 Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (a/b) 57.26% 58.68% 57.80% 55.38% 54.57% (3) - The following table provides a reconciliation of total stockholders’ equity in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders’ equity, a non-GAAP disclosure. Bancorp provides the tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP measure, in addition to those defined by banking regulators, because of its widespread use by investors as a means to evaluate capital adequacy: Quarterly Comparison

(In thousands, except per share data) 6/30/24

3/31/24

12/31/23

9/30/23

6/30/23

Total stockholders' equity - GAAP (a) $ 894,535 $ 874,711 $ 858,103 $ 806,918 $ 808,082 Less: Goodwill (194,074 ) (194,074 ) (194,074 ) (194,074 ) (194,074 ) Less: Core deposit and other intangibles (18,201 ) (19,252 ) (20,304 ) (21,471 ) (22,638 ) Tangible common equity - Non-GAAP (c) $ 682,260 $ 661,385 $ 643,725 $ 591,373 $ 591,370 Total assets - GAAP (b) $ 8,315,325 $ 8,123,128 $ 8,170,102 $ 7,903,430 $ 7,732,552 Less: Goodwill (194,074 ) (194,074 ) (194,074 ) (194,074 ) (194,074 ) Less: Core deposit and other intangibles (18,201 ) (19,252 ) (20,304 ) (21,471 ) (22,638 ) Tangible assets - Non-GAAP (d) $ 8,103,050 $ 7,909,802 $ 7,955,724 $ 7,687,885 $ 7,515,840 Total stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP (a/b) 10.76% 10.77% 10.50% 10.21% 10.45% Tangible common equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (c/d) 8.42% 8.36% 8.09% 7.69% 7.87% Total shares outstanding (e) 29,388 29,393 29,329 29,323 29,323 Book value per share - GAAP (a/e) $ 30.44 $ 29.76 $ 29.26 $ 27.52 $ 27.56 Tangible common equity per share - Non-GAAP (c/e) 23.22 22.50 21.95 20.17 20.17 (4) - Return on average assets equals net income divided by total average assets, annualized to reflect a full year return on average assets. Similarly, return on average equity equals net income divided by total average equity, annualized to reflect a full year return on average equity. (5) - Interest income on a FTE basis includes the additional amount of interest income that would have been earned if investments in certain tax-exempt interest earning assets had been made in assets subject to federal, state and local taxes yielding the same after-tax income. (6) - Quarterly net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans ratios are not annualized.



