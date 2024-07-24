Laris Motorsports Insurance Selects BriteCore as Core Platform to Accelerate Growth

San Mateo, CA, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriteCore, the leading cloud-native core insurance platform for Property & Casualty insurance providers, is proud to announce Laris Motorsports Insurance as its newest customer. With a legacy of over 80 years in the insurance business and more than 30 years of involvement in motorsports, the Laris family brings unmatched expertise to the niche market of motorsports insurance.

Laris Motorsports Insurance is built by motorsports enthusiasts, for motorsports enthusiasts. The company leverages its extensive experience, including over 60 years in racing, to offer comprehensive and affordable insurance coverage tailored specifically to the needs of racing owners. Policyholders can enjoy more coverage for less money, protecting their race car, trailer, trailer contents, and pit vehicles.

Laris Motorsports Insurance offers off-track physical damage protection against fire, theft, vandalism, and storm damage, as well as on-track physical damage coverage to safeguard vehicles during competitions. Additionally, they provide affordable insurance for all types of trailers and motorhomes, and protection against theft of tools and replacement parts, ensuring racers are covered from all angles and can focus on their passion without unnecessary risks.

"We chose BriteCore for its ability to seamlessly integrate with our unique insurance needs and modernize our operations," said Holden Laris, President of Laris Motorsports Insurance. "Their advanced platform will enable us to accelerate our growth and deliver more efficient and tailored services to our policyholders, ensuring we remain leaders in the motorsports insurance industry."

"We are thrilled to welcome Laris Motorsports Insurance as a new BriteCore client," said Ray Villeneuve, Chief Executive Officer at BriteCore. "Their unique approach to motorsports insurance aligns perfectly with our mission to provide innovative and customer-centric solutions. We look forward to supporting their growth and helping them deliver exceptional service to their policyholders."

The BriteCore Platform is the ideal solution to address Laris Motorsports Insurance's requirements for supporting business growth, improving efficiency, and modernizing their insurance operations. BriteCore's modern cloud-native policy administration system provides a scalable, secure and efficient solution that can adapt to Laris's evolving needs and supports the full range of P&C insurance offerings including home, business, auto, renters, flood and more. By leveraging BriteCore, Laris Motorsports Insurance can streamline their processes, enhance customer service, and deploy new insurance products quickly, ensuring they remain competitive in the dynamic motorsports insurance market.

About Laris Motorsports Insurance:

Laris Motorsports Insurance offers specialized coverage tailored to the unique needs of motorsports enthusiasts. With over 80 years in the insurance industry and more than 30 years of experience in motorsports, Laris provides comprehensive and affordable insurance solutions to protect race cars, trailers, and equipment. Built by racers, for racers, Laris Motorsports Insurance is where racers trust racers. For more information, please visit Laris Motorsports Insurance .

About BriteCore:

BriteCore delivers a cloud-native core insurance platform for P&C insurers that unlocks business growth, delivers greater productivity, and provides a modern customer experience. With the BriteCore Platform, insurers easily administer policies, manage billing and claims, rapidly configure new products, and access detailed reporting and analytics in an all-in-one core system, including agent and policyholder portals.

Trusted by over 100 insurers across North America, BriteCore’s policy administration solution enables mid-size carriers and fast-growing MGAs to efficiently manage their insurance operations and effectively compete with the largest providers.

For more information, visit www.britecore.com .