Peoples Group is Proud to Announce William Keliehor as New Chief Client Officer

Toronto, ON, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peoples Group takes great pleasure in announcing today the appointment of William Keliehor as Chief Client Officer.

William (Will) brings more than 28 years of multi-national experience in the payments, financial services and fintech industries. He has led the commercial strategy and the customer facing functions for many top companies with well-known brands.

Most recently, Will served as Chief Commercial Officer at Interac where he was responsible for driving commercial strategy and running their front-of-house functions. His transformational leadership contributed to increased revenues, profits and transaction volumes. Before Interac, Will held various executive and senior leadership positions at American Express, Citibank, MasterCard, and Pulse/Discover payment networks.

Regarding his new role, Will says, “I was drawn to Peoples Group after working closely with them through my tenure at Interac. I see Peoples as essential to the Canadian fintech ecosystem and I am excited to join them on this journey.”

President and CEO John Landry, in welcoming Will, said “as our new Chief Client Officer, Will is charged with leading his team with a focus on Marketing, Strategy, Sales & Business Development and Account Management. We are thrilled to have Will, with his unique experience, onboard.”

Will is eager to apply his global experience and passion for mentoring his teams to his new CCO role.

About Peoples Group

Peoples Group has been providing a tailored suite of financial solutions and delivering world-class customer interactions, since 1985. We have grown substantial market share in the insured commercial lending space and are the leading issuer of prepaid payment cards as well as an innovative merchant acquirer. We are an entrepreneurial organization that excels at customizing solutions to fit the needs of our clients. As a trusted partner of many fintechs, we have a proven track record of giving them the tools and guidance to realize their success.

For more information, please visit peoplesgroup.com