Gaxos Health Announces Strategic Partnerships with Leading Testing Laboratories

Roseland, NJ, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaxos.ai Inc. ("Gaxos" or the "Company"), a company developing artificial intelligence applications across various sectors, today announced that Gaxos Health has finalized partnerships with premier testing laboratories.

“As we move closer to commercial launch, we are incredibly excited about these partnerships, which represent a significant step forward in our ability to offer highly personalized health and wellness solutions,” said Vadim Mats, CEO of Gaxos. “By combining our innovative approach with the exceptional capabilities of our testing laboratory partners, we are set to transform the health and wellness experience for our clients, delivering results that truly make a difference.”

These partnerships mark a pivotal milestone in Gaxos Health’s mission to optimize human performance by providing customized health and wellness plans as well as coaching through science and technology.

About Gaxos.ai Inc.

Gaxos.AI isn't just developing applications; its aim is to redefine the human-AI relationship. Our offerings are being expanded to include health and wellness, as well as gaming. We're committed to addressing health, longevity, and entertainment, through AI solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s filings with the SEC.

