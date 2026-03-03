Gaxos Acquires Strategic Stake in America First Defense, Developer of Advanced Drone-Based Electronic Warfare System

Acquisition Provides Exposure to Emerging US Defense Technologies with Multi-Sector National Security Applications

Roseland, NJ, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaxos.ai Inc. ("Gaxos" or the "Company"), a company developing artificial intelligence applications across various high-growth sectors, today announced that it acquired a 19.99% stake in America First Defense (“AFD”), a US-based defense technology company developing next-generation drone and robotics platforms.

America First Defense is an American-owned defense technology company developing next-generation security platforms across both air and ground domains. The company is focused on two high-priority categories: a detachable counter-drone system designed to neutralize hostile UAVs through precise protocol-level cyber attacks without collateral jamming, and a biomimetic soft robotics platform engineered for low-detection ground and subsurface operations. The company is seeking to address rapidly expanding demand from the Department of War, Department of Homeland Security, border security, maritime security, municipal safety, and critical infrastructure operators. With a strategy centered on American-made IP, scalable deployment economics, and mission-specific precision, America First Defense was established to serve the needs of a fast-growing defense market seeking cost-effective, all-domain systems purpose-built to counter modern autonomous threats.

The investment gives Gaxos exposure to a defense innovation platform built around American-owned intellectual property, operational precision, and deployment economics designed for real-world field adoption. As autonomous threats continue to evolve and the need for domestically developed countermeasures accelerates, Gaxos believes AFD is positioned within a compelling and rapidly expanding addressable market.

“We believe this transaction places Gaxos at the intersection of AI, defense innovation, and a rapidly accelerating national security priority,” said Vadim Mats, Chief Executive Officer of Gaxos. “America First Defense is developing differentiated technologies for a market that is demanding faster, more precise, and more scalable solutions. By securing this ownership position, we are expanding our footprint into a category that we believe provides significant strategic relevance and long-term commercial potential, while continuing to execute on opportunities that we believe can enhance shareholder value.”

This transaction reinforces Gaxos’ broader strategy of building a diversified portfolio of AI-driven businesses and strategic investments across sectors where innovation, demand, and long-term value creation converge. The Company continues to evaluate opportunities that can expand its market reach, strengthen its technology exposure, and support future growth.

For more information, visit Gaxos.AI and America First Defense. You can also follow Gaxos.ai on LinkedIn for the latest updates and news.

About America First Defense

America First Defense is an American defense technology company focused on developing advanced defense systems including airborne counter-drone technology and biomimetic soft robotics platforms designed for defense, homeland security, and critical infrastructure applications.

About Gaxos.ai Inc.

Gaxos.AI is a technology company focused on reshaping the way people interact with artificial intelligence across everyday life and high-impact industries. More than a developer of applications, Gaxos.AI is building a portfolio of AI-powered solutions designed to make advanced technology more practical, accessible, and transformative. The company’s growing portfolio spans defense, health and wellness, entertainment, and productivity—bringing intelligent tools to markets where innovation can drive meaningful real-world outcomes.

