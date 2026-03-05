America First Defense Secures License from Navy for Counter-UAS System Designed to Defeat Hostile Drones

Gaxos’ Stake in America First Defense Positions Company at Forefront of Counter-UAS Technology

Roseland, NJ, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaxos.ai Inc. ("Gaxos" or the "Company"), a company developing artificial intelligence applications across various high-growth sectors, today announced that America First Defense (“AFD”) secured a license for the Detachable Drone Highjacker (“DDH”), a drone-mounted electronic warfare payload originally developed at the Naval Postgraduate school to counter and defeat hostile Unmanned Aircraft Systems (“UAS”).

The DDH attached to a friendly drone and neutralizes enemy UASs through target cyber operations rather than broad-spectrum jamming. Unlike conventional counter-drone systems that rely on brute-force signal interference, the DDH is engineered for selective, precision defeat of hostile drones in air-to-air operations. The licensing agreement positions America First Defense to further develop and commercialize a scalable airborne counter-UAS capability for defense, security, and critical infrastructure protection applications.

“This platform represents a differentiated approach to defeating hostile drones through precision electronic warfare,” said Vadim Mats, CEO of Gaxos. “Our stake in AFD positions us at the forefront of counter-UAS technology.”

Further updates regarding development and deployment initiatives will be announced as the Company advances the program.

About America First Defense

America First Defense is an American defense technology company focused on developing advanced defense systems including airborne counter-drone technology and biomimetic soft robotics platforms designed for defense, homeland security, and critical infrastructure applications.

About Gaxos.ai Inc.

Gaxos.AI is a technology company focused on reshaping the way people interact with artificial intelligence across everyday life and high-impact industries. More than a developer of applications, Gaxos.AI is building a portfolio of AI-powered solutions designed to make advanced technology more practical, accessible, and transformative. The company’s growing portfolio spans defense, health and wellness, entertainment, and productivity—bringing intelligent tools to markets where innovation can drive meaningful real-world outcomes.

