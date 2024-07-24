Inuvo Comments on Google’s Updated Plans for Third-Party Cookies

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), provider of the first generative artificial intelligence (AI) advertiser solution made specifically for brands and agencies, provides its views on the recently announced Google decision related to the Privacy Sandbox and their deprecation of third-party cookies within Chrome browsers.



In a message posted to their blog on July 22nd, Google provided an update to their development plans associated with the Privacy Sandbox, the replacement targeting technology to the third-party cookie within the Chrome browser. While short on details, the blog made several important statements which are telling of the future. Google stated clearly that they expected the Privacy Sandbox to continue improving, which strongly suggests they plan to continue investing in this alternative approach. Google further proposed that in lieu of their elimination of the third-party cookie, they would conversely empower consumers with a more informed choice related to their tracking facilitated by the third-party cookie. Interestingly, when Apple provided a similar option to consumers in 2021 for App tracking, it resulted in over 90% of consumers opting, “No”, effectively ending such practice on iOS devices.

“Irrespective of Google’s plans, the die was cast on third-party browser cookies when Apple, with now 55% of the mobile U.S. browser market, eliminated them entirely in 2020,” said Rich Howe, Inuvo’s Chairman and CEO. “Consumers have demonstrated through their actions that they do not want to be tracked and with increasing numbers are using the tools at their disposal to stop such tracking. There is strong evidence that the choice Google gives consumers will accelerate the cookies’ demise. In this regard, cookie consent is cookie deprecation by another name.”

The INUVO IntentKey solution remains the first and only large language generative artificial intelligence solution that can identify and target audiences without needing to track nor use a consumer’s data or cookies. In head-to-head tests against the best of cookie-based targeting, the IntentKey has routinely outperformed with significant margin.

Mr. Howe continued, “The IntentKey technology is the next evolution in digital advertising, putting the power of Inuvo’s proprietary audience discovery and targeting AI in the hands of marketers. It was designed from the onset to beat any comparable capability regardless of whether cookies deprecate.”

About Inuvo

Inuvo®, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in Artificial Intelligence built for advertising. Its IntentKey AI solution is a first-of-its-kind proprietary and patented technology capable of identifying and actioning to the reasons why consumers are interested in products, services, or brands, not who those consumers are. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

