ECD Automotive Design Collaborates with Turtleback Trailers to Bring You the Ultimate Weekend Adventure Experience





KISSIMMEE, Fla., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adventure calls, and ECD Auto Design answers with our custom, one-of-one Defender, as shown collaborating with the rugged and versatile Turtleback Trailer. Together, they offer the perfect combination for an unforgettable family weekend getaway, blending off-road capability with versatile and luxurious comfort.

View high-resolution images and video HERE.

With a classic ECD Land Rover Defender, families will be able to embark on a weekend adventure, as the one-of-a-kind custom vehicle navigates any terrain in comfort. The upgraded suspension absorbs every bump, ensuring a smooth ride no matter where the journey goes. Built for adventure and individuality, ECD Defenders are more than just vehicles—they are a statement of style and performance.

Luxury and Comfort Meet Durability

Arriving at a breathtaking campsite overlooking a serene lake or deep in the wilderness, the ECD Defender reveals its perfect new collaboration partner, the Turtleback Trailer. Designed to match the Defender's rugged durability, the Turtleback Trailer is equipped with features that turn any camping trip into an adventure without compromise.

Highlights of the Turtleback Trailer Include:

Rugged Tires and Independent Suspension: Matching the Defender’s off-road prowess.

Matching the Defender’s off-road prowess. Spacious Storage Compartments: Ensuring you have all the gear you need.

Ensuring you have all the gear you need. Built-In Kitchen: Complete with a SnoMaster fridge and freezer combo, perfect for home-cooked meals by the lake.

Complete with a SnoMaster fridge and freezer combo, perfect for home-cooked meals by the lake. 44-Gallon Hot Water on Demand: Enjoy hot showers with ease.

Enjoy hot showers with ease. Dual Lithium Batteries and Solar Power: Providing reliable energy for all your needs.

Providing reliable energy for all your needs. Comfortable Tent and Awning: Offering a cozy place to sleep and relax.

An Effortless Setup for Maximum Enjoyment

Setting up camp is a breeze with the Turtleback Trailer. No more struggling with tents or sleeping on the ground. The trailer’s innovative design allows for quick and easy setup, so you can spend more time enjoying your surroundings and less time on logistics.

Create Unforgettable Family Memories

Whether trekking through the wilderness in style with your one-of-one Land Rover Defender or waking up to the sounds of nature from the comfortable tent, the ECD Defender and Turtleback Trailer provide the perfect backdrop for family bonding. Grab your mountain bikes, conveniently mounted on the trailer, and explore the wilderness trails. Return to your ready-made campsite for a relaxing evening by the fire, with the Defender and Trailer standing proudly in the background.

Transform Your Adventures with ECD and Turtleback

At ECD Auto Design, we believe in creating more than just vehicles; we create experiences of a lifetime. The combination of an ECD Defender and a Turtleback Trailer transforms a simple camping trip into an unforgettable journey of comfort, exploration, and family fun.

Are you ready to create your own family adventure? Discover the perfect Defender for your next expedition and pair it with a Turtleback Trailer for the ultimate family-friendly travel experience!

ECD continues to innovate with new complimentary product partnerships to create the ultimate client experience. For those that would like to pair a Turtleback Trailer to match their ECD custom vehicle, whether it is by color or by adventure type, Contact ECD Today.

About ECD Auto Design



ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores the Land Rover Defender, Land Rover Series IIA, Range Rover Classic, Jaguar E-Type, Ford Mustang, and Toyota FJ 40/60 models. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-of-one that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “gear heads’ whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD’s global headquarters, known as the “Rover Dome,” is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 90 talented craftsmen and technicians, who hold a combined 61 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com.

About Turtleback Trailers

Turtleback Trailers, born from a passion for adventure, creates rugged, reliable trailers designed for overlanders. Their mission is to empower outdoor enthusiasts to explore remote destinations with confidence and comfort. The product lineup includes the Expedition Trailer, ideal for serious adventurers with features like an onboard water system, solar power capabilities, and a fully equipped kitchen; the Getaway Trailer, perfect for weekend warriors with essential amenities and a lightweight design; and the Shell Trailer, a customizable foundation for DIY enthusiasts. Each trailer is handcrafted using top-grade materials and undergoes rigorous testing to ensure durability and performance. By choosing Turtleback Trailers, customers join a community of explorers who value adventure and the beauty of the natural world. Turtleback Trailers are the trusted choice for overlanders everywhere – the next adventure awaits. For more information, visit www.turtlebacktrailers.com.

Media Contact

Mike Whittaker, MBA

Public Relations & Content Manager

michaelw@ecdautodesign.com

407-334-0943

Investor Contact:

Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA

MZ Group | Managing Director – MZ North America

Direct: 561-489-5315

Mobile: 561-374-0177

brian.prenoveau@mzgroup.us

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7fab35c6-50d7-443c-af59-f4dac0754925