Ivans Announces Latest Release of Distribution Platform

Milwaukee, WI., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ivans today announced the latest release of Ivans Distribution Platform, providing carrier connectivity to agency-facing systems for commercial lines quoting and submissions. The latest release delivers deeper insights into agency-specific submission data, including lines of business, submission status, and more. With the enhanced reporting dashboards, carriers can more proactively evaluate product and distribution strategy to create more opportunities with agency partners.

Ivans Distribution Platform offers in-product dashboards for clients to view appetite and submission trends across all system partners so they can better understand trends and growth opportunities. In addition to the value of connecting once, carriers can also view trends across industry partners from one dashboard. Those companies using Ivans Download can then send policy data and eDocs directly to their agency’s management system to support ongoing account service.

“Carriers assessing product and market strategy without data into how agency submission trends are running the risk of increasing loss ratios and driving higher submission costs,” said Kathy Hrach, SVP of Product Management, Ivans. “The latest release of Ivans Distribution Platform will deliver the agency-specific data that carriers need to accurately enhance their product offering so they can reduce quote rejections and grow premium profitability.”

# # #



The Ivans logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.



About Ivans

Ivans is where insurance carriers, agents, and MGAs come together to grow their businesses. Every day, our 38,000 agents and over 600 carrier and MGA partners plug into technology that empowers them to better determine appetite and eligibility, swiftly produce quotes, get accurate claims and commission updates, automatically communicate policy data, and connect to one another to drive new business. With easier ways to get the day’s work done, insurance professionals can open the door to more revenue without letting complexity in behind it.