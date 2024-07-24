C-Strategies President and CEO, Becky Carroll, Wins Coveted Silver 2024 Bulldog PR Award® for PR Professional of the Year

Chicago, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Becky Carroll, Founder, President and CEO of C-Strategies, Inc., a strategic communications and public affairs firm, has been named the winner of Silver 2024 Bulldog PR Professional of the Year Award. The annual Bulldog PR Awards are exclusively judged by award winning journalists, celebrating public relations and communications excellence throughout the U.S. Nominees this year ranged from internal agencies to private firms, granting all public relations and corporate communication talent an opportunity to compete.

As part of the selection process, the panel of journalists evaluated applicants based on their vision, strategies, and distinctive approaches that enabled them to achieve their ultimate objective.

“I’m honored and proud to be recognized by the Bulldog PR Awards for my efforts to not just build a firm, but a passionate team of like minded people dedicated to amplifying voices, driving meaningful change, and upholding the values that define us,” said Becky Carroll, President and CEO of C-Strategies. “This award is a testament to the collective effort of the entire C-Strategies team and inspires us to continue pushing boundaries, innovating, and delivering exceptional results for our clients and communities. I am so grateful for what we have achieved together and excited for the future as we continue to grow and evolve."

Becky Carroll earned Silver in the PR Professional of the Year category for her work in driving C-Strategies’ remarkable growth. In addition to increasing the size of the team by 50% from 2022-2023. Over the past eight years, Carroll has intentionally and continually expanded the firm’s menu of services — deepening capacity in owned content across social media management, video production and editing, paid media and more — to attract high-profile and quality clients while still maintaining the personality and integrity the firm is known for.

As CEO, Carroll oversees business development and strategic goals of the firm, while taking a hands-on approach to developing client strategy and setting the culture to both support young talent and women returning to the PR industry. Carroll plays an instrumental role in every C-Strategies business decision, from pitching and landing new clients, to expanding scopes of work and executing deliverables. Her client recruitment has been carefully curated to include those who are serving historically underrepresented and underinvested communities, coupled with corporations and advocacy organizations who are investing in Chicago, Illinois and other states to expand economic development, growth and jobs.

About C-Strategies

C-Strategies is a strategic communications and public affairs firm whose leadership has served on the front lines of major public policy, advocacy and political campaigns in Chicago and Illinois for two decades. Employing results-driven tactics and utilizing its networks to build strategic plans, guide public opinion and manage through crises, C-Strategies brings passion and veteran experience to help clients meet business goals, turn big ideas into action and get things done. Learn more at https://www.cstrategies.com/ .

