UV Nail Gel - Global Market Activity, Trends, Opportunities and Growth Projections to 2030 - Developed Regions Dominate, Developing Markets to Witness Fastest Growth

Dublin, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UV Nail Gel - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for UV Nail Gel is estimated at US$55.6 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$88.1 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Coty, Inc., Revlon Consumer Products Corporation, United Beauty Products Limited, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

The growth in the UV nail gel market is driven by several factors, including the increasing consumer interest in fashion and personal grooming, advancements in product technology, and the expanding availability and affordability of salon-quality nail products for home use. The rise of social media and beauty influencers has significantly influenced consumer behavior, with more individuals seeking professional-grade products to achieve trendy nail art designs at home.

Technological advancements in gel formulations that promote nail health, such as vitamin-infused and moisture-retaining gels, are attracting health-conscious users. Moreover, the global expansion of the beauty and personal care industry into emerging markets is broadening the consumer base, providing new growth opportunities for manufacturers. These dynamics underscore a vibrant market poised for continued growth as consumers worldwide seek out new products that combine style, convenience, and quality.





Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Methacrylate Chemistry segment, which is expected to reach US$84.2 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.8%. The Other Chemistries segment is also set to grow at 5.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $20.5 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.0% CAGR to reach $6.5 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global UV Nail Gel Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global UV Nail Gel Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global UV Nail Gel Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured):

Coty, Inc.

Revlon Consumer Products Corporation

United Beauty Products Limited

Orly International, Inc.

Allnex Belgium SA/NV

Chemence Inc.

TNG Worldwide, Inc.

alessandro International GmbH

Creative Nail Design Inc.

Opi Products Inc.

OPALLAC Pty. Ltd.

Izabelle Hammon Limited

Essential Nail Products Limited

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 239 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $55.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $88.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

UV Nail Gel - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

A Prelude to Ultraviolet Nail Gels

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Global Ultraviolet Nail Gel Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth in Future

Developed Regions Dominate, Developing Markets to Witness Fastest Growth

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growth of the Nail Care Industry to Drive the Demand for UV Nail Gels

Awareness About Nail Care's Importance is Growing

Social Media's Role in the Nail Care Market's Growth

Long Lasting & Time Saving Products Boost Innovations

Growing Demand for Vegan Products for Nail Care

Growth of the Fashion Industry Bodes Well for Market Growth

Rising Adoption of Nail Art Decoration Drives the Need for UV Nail Gels

Increasing Number of Nail Salons and Nail Care Services

Growing Preference of Gel over Acrylics

Hybrid Nail Products to Witness Increased Demand

Organic UV Nail Gels Set to Drive Growth of the UV Nail Gel Market

Increasing Demand for UV Nail Gels made from Bio-based Materials

Digital Channels Continue to Drive Market Growth

Technological Advancements and Innovations

Demographic Trends Influence Market Prospects

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Expanding Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Market Restraints

UV Lamps Used in Gel Manicure Pose Threat to Skin

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/171ren

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment