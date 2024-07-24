Demlist Announces Launch of 2024 National Convention Calendar for the 2024 Democratic Convention in Chicago

Washington, DC, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fourth presidential cycle, DemList, the country's most comprehensive free resource for up-to-date information on events surrounding the 2024 Democratic Convention in Chicago, Illinois, is pleased to announce the launch of the party-endorsed DemList 2024 Democratic National Convention Calendar.

The DemList Democratic Convention Calendar, which will feature all official and unofficial events – including parties, caucuses and councils, fundraisers, forums and the floor schedule – is free to the public to follow and for organizations to submit and promote their convention-related events on the calendar.

The DemList Convention Calendar, which is the primary resource for the convention’s 50,000 participants and thousands more who will follow from home, is accepting rolling event submissions and is expected to feature more than 500 events by convention week.

DemList also hosts the DemDaily political column, which is followed by self-subscribed decision makers -- administration, party, national and local elected officials, labor, progressives, lobbyists, Hill staff, celebrities, donors, media, and activists from every state, the territories and Democrats Abroad in 50 countries. The Daily , which has a 41% open rate, will feature regular updates and helpful information on “all things Convention” leading up to the August 19-22 event in Chicago.

Learn more and sign up at www.demlist.com