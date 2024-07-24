Global Funeral and Cremation Services Market Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030: Asia Pacific Dominated with 40% Share in 2023, Green Burial Trends in Various Regions is Gaining Momentum Worldwide

Dublin, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Funeral and Cremation Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Service (Cremation, Funeral Planning Services), Provider, Application, Distribution Channel, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global funeral and cremation services market size is expected to reach USD 87.00 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.82% from 2024 to 2030

The market is driven by the aging demographic and increasing popularity of cremation over traditional burial, with many funeral directors and crematoriums adapting to meet this demand and changing cultural attitudes towards death and mourning.







Furthermore, the market is characterized by increased cremations in recent years, and driven by cost savings, environmental considerations, and changing cultural preferences. For instance, the International Cremation Statistics 2022 highlighted a staggering 57.53% of all deaths in the U.S. have resulted in cremations, with a total of 1,949,074 cremations taking place in 2021. This trend continued in 2022, with a slight increase in the percentage of cremations, reaching 58.97% and totaling 1,949,972 cremations in the U.S.

In addition, the green burial trend in various regions across the globe is gaining momentum, driven by a growing demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable funeral options. Organizations such as the Green Burial Council (GBC) in the U.S. or upcoming trends of biodegradable human seed pods as a potential replacement for wooden coffins, which actively support the contemporary green burial trend with a focus on offering environmentally suitable burial options, safeguarding forests, andpromoting natural burial sites.



Moreover, the market is highly competitive, with a large number of players offering a wide range of services, including funeral houses and crematoriums, choosing a casket, embalming, arranging and coordinating a funeral, transferring remains, and supporting with paperwork. The growing demand for eco-friendly funeral services, such as biodegradable caskets and green burials, drives the market growth. Furthermore, the rising demand for online services, such as virtual funerals, is also propelling market growth.



Industry players are adopting strategic moves to expand their business footprint and grow their clientele. For instance, in May 2023, Carriage Services, Inc. announced a partnership with National Guardian Life Insurance Company (NGL) and Precoa, a leading pre-arranged funeral sales and marketing company. This historic collaboration aims to bring together Carriage Services comprehensive funeral services portfolio and NGL and Precoa's expertise in pre-arranged funeral planning, enabling families to enjoy a more streamlined and personalized experience in the U.S. region.



Funeral And Cremation Services Market Report Highlights

The funeral planning services segment dominated the market in 2023. The segment growth is driven by the increasing number of funeral homes and the rise in the requirement for funeral arrangements of cremation or burial.

Based on provider, the funeral director segment held the largest market share of 21.2% in 2023, which is attributed to the requirement for managing a funeral home, as well as funeral directors assisting with funeral planning and cremation services boosting a steady demand for funeral services, making them a suitable option for a wide range of services.

Based on application, the immediate need segment held a market share of 45.48% in 2023. The segment is driven by a growing aging population and robust demand for funeral services, which has contributed to its prominence in this field.

Based on distribution channel, the offline segment dominated the market in 2023. The segment is driven by the immediate availability of services contributing to the segment growth.

Asia Pacific dominated the market with a share of 40.00% in 2023. The region has a growing trend towards cremation and alternative practices, which has contributed to the market growth.

Companies Featured

Stonemor Partners (Everstory Partners)

Invocare Australia Pty Ltd.

Service Corporation International

Carriage Services

Nirvana Asia Ltd.

Dignity Plc

Amar International Repatriations

Ritual Funeral Enterprise

Last Journey Funeral Services

Arbor Memorial

Park Lawn Corporation

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $62.72 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $87 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Market Segmentation And Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Information Procurement

1.4 Information/Data Analysis

1.5 Market Formulation & Visualization

1.6 Data Validation & Publishing

1.7 Market Definitions/scope

1.8 Model Details

1.9 Market Formulation & Validation



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot

2.2 Segment Snapshot

2.3 Segment Snapshot

2.4 Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3 Funeral And Cremation Services Market: Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2 Funeral And Cremation Services Dynamics

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market Driver Impact Analysis

3.3.1.1 High Demand For Funeral Services

3.3.1.2 Rapid Urbanization Has Led To Rising Demand For Funeral Services

3.3.1.3 Rising Aging Population

3.3.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.2.1 Lack Of Infrastructure

3.4 Funeral And Cremation Services Market: Analysis Tools

3.4.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4.2 Pestel Analysis

3.5 Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic



Chapter 4 Funeral And Cremation Services Market: Service Type Segment Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Funeral And Cremation Services Market By Service Type Segment: Key Takeaways

4.2 Funeral And Cremation Services Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

4.3 Funeral And Cremation Services Market Estimates & Forecast By Service Type (USD Million)

4.3.1 Cremation

4.3.2 Funeral Planning Services

4.3.3 Transportation

4.3.4 Body Preparation And Interment

4.3.5 Resale Of Merchandise

4.3.6 Others



Chapter 5 Funeral And Cremation Services Market: Provider Segment Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Funeral And Cremation Services Market By Provider Segment: Key Takeaways

5.2 Funeral And Cremation Services Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

5.3 Funeral And Cremation Services Market Estimates & Forecast By Provider (USD Million)

5.3.1 The Funeral Director

5.3.2 Embalming Services

5.3.3 Mortician Services

5.3.4 Visitation Or Viewing Services

5.3.4 Graveside Committal

5.3.4 Funeral Homes With Crematories

5.3.4 Selling Funeral Supplies

5.3.4 Transporting The Deceased



Chapter 6 Funeral And Cremation Services Market: Segment Analysis, By Application, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.1 Funeral And Cremation Services Market By Application Segment: Key Takeaways

6.2 Funeral And Cremation Services Market: Application Movement Analysis

6.3 Funeral And Cremation Services Market Estimates & Forecast By Application (USD Million)

6.3.1 Immediate Need

6.3.2 Pre-planned

6.3.3 Others



Chapter 7 Funeral And Cremation Services Market: Segment Analysis, By Distribution Channel, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

7.1 Funeral And Cremation Services Market By Distribution Channel Segment: Key Takeaways

7.2 Funeral And Cremation Services Market: Distribution Channel Movement Analysis

7.3 Funeral And Cremation Services Market Estimates & Forecast By Distribution Channel (USD Million)

7.3.1 Online

7.3.2 Offline



Chapter 8 Funeral And Cremation Services Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Funeral And Cremation Services Market By Regional Segment: Key Takeaways

8.2 Funeral And Cremation Services: Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

8.3 Regional Marketplace, Key Takeaways

8.4 Funeral And Cremation Services: Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region (USD Million)



Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Market Participant Categorization

9.2 Company Market Position Analysis/ Heap Map Analysis

9.3.1 Participant's Overview

9.3.2 Financial Performance

9.3.3 Product Benchmarking

9.3.4 Strategic Initiatives



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tb2a7o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment