Global Embedded Systems Business Analysis Report 2024: Market to Reach $172.6 Billion by 2030 with Real-Time Embedded Systems Projected to Account for Over $105 Billion

Dublin, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Embedded Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Embedded Systems is estimated at US$123.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$172.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth of the embedded systems market is driven by several key factors. The proliferation of the Internet of Things (IoT) has made these systems indispensable for enabling device connectivity and smart functionalities in homes, workplaces, and cities. Regulatory and safety requirements across industries mandate the use of embedded systems to meet precise control and safety standards. Consumer demand for smart devices and the push for sustainability encourage the development of systems that enhance energy efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

Additionally, advancements in AI and wireless communications technology, such as 5G, expand the capabilities and applications of embedded systems, making them more effective and versatile. The integration of these systems in healthcare, security, and the development of smart cities underscores their increasing importance, propelling continued growth and innovation in embedded technology.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Real-Time Embedded Systems segment, which is expected to reach US$105.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.6%. The Standalone Embedded Systems segment is also set to grow at 3.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $33.6 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.5% CAGR to reach $26.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Analog Devices, Inc., Broadcom Ltd., Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 383 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $123.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $172.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Embedded Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Smart and Connected Devices Drives Embedded Systems Growth

Advancements in Microcontroller Performance and Efficiency Propel Market Development

Expansion of IoT and Wireless Communication Technologies Catalyzes Embedded System Innovations

Rising Automation in Automotive and Industrial Sectors Spurs Embedded System Integration

Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Enhances Embedded System Capabilities

Growth in Consumer Electronics for Personal and Home Use Bolsters Embedded System Demand

Technological Shifts in Healthcare Toward Portable and Wearable Devices Impact Market Trends

Emergence of Edge Computing Necessitates Advanced Embedded Processing

Global Urbanization and Smart City Projects Create Opportunities for Embedded Systems

Advances in Semiconductor Technology Reduce Costs and Increase Accessibility

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 241 Featured)

Analog Devices, Inc.

Broadcom Ltd.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Fujitsu Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corporation

Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

Microchip Technology, Inc.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Qualcomm Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

STMicroelectronics NV

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6j9cdp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment