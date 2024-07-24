Global Embedded Systems Business Analysis Report 2024: Market to Reach $172.6 Billion by 2030 with Real-Time Embedded Systems Projected to Account for Over $105 Billion

Dublin, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Embedded Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Embedded Systems is estimated at US$123.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$172.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth of the embedded systems market is driven by several key factors. The proliferation of the Internet of Things (IoT) has made these systems indispensable for enabling device connectivity and smart functionalities in homes, workplaces, and cities. Regulatory and safety requirements across industries mandate the use of embedded systems to meet precise control and safety standards. Consumer demand for smart devices and the push for sustainability encourage the development of systems that enhance energy efficiency and reduce environmental impact.
Additionally, advancements in AI and wireless communications technology, such as 5G, expand the capabilities and applications of embedded systems, making them more effective and versatile. The integration of these systems in healthcare, security, and the development of smart cities underscores their increasing importance, propelling continued growth and innovation in embedded technology.
Key Insights:
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Real-Time Embedded Systems segment, which is expected to reach US$105.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.6%. The Standalone Embedded Systems segment is also set to grow at 3.8% CAGR over the analysis period.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $33.6 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.5% CAGR to reach $26.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Report Features:
- Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.
- In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
- Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Analog Devices, Inc., Broadcom Ltd., Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, and more.
- Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|383
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$123.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$172.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Embedded Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
- Global Economic Update
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Demand for Smart and Connected Devices Drives Embedded Systems Growth
- Advancements in Microcontroller Performance and Efficiency Propel Market Development
- Expansion of IoT and Wireless Communication Technologies Catalyzes Embedded System Innovations
- Rising Automation in Automotive and Industrial Sectors Spurs Embedded System Integration
- Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Enhances Embedded System Capabilities
- Growth in Consumer Electronics for Personal and Home Use Bolsters Embedded System Demand
- Technological Shifts in Healthcare Toward Portable and Wearable Devices Impact Market Trends
- Emergence of Edge Computing Necessitates Advanced Embedded Processing
- Global Urbanization and Smart City Projects Create Opportunities for Embedded Systems
- Advances in Semiconductor Technology Reduce Costs and Increase Accessibility
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 241 Featured)
- Analog Devices, Inc.
- Broadcom Ltd.
- Cypress Semiconductor Corporation
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Intel Corporation
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd.
- Microchip Technology, Inc.
- NXP Semiconductors NV
- Qualcomm Inc.
- Renesas Electronics Corporation
- STMicroelectronics NV
- Texas Instruments, Inc.
- Toshiba Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6j9cdp
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment