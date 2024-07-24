U.S. Biodefense Industry Research 2024-2030: Focus on Anthrax, Small Pox, Botulism, & Radiation/Nuclear

Dublin, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Biodefense Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Anthrax, Small Pox, Botulism, Radiation/nuclear), and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. biodefense market is anticipated to reach USD 17.90 billion by 2030, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2024 to 2030

The U.S. biodefense market is driven by factors such as increased government funding, global health concerns, technological advancements, regulatory requirements, the need for collaboration and preparedness, and economic incentives. These drivers contribute to the growth and development of the industry, ensuring that effective biodefense solutions are available to protect populations from potential biological threats.

The U.S. biodefense market benefits from rapid advancements in technology, such as genomics, bioinformatics, and synthetic biology. These innovations enable faster identification of pathogens, development of targeted therapies, and improved diagnostics.







In September 2022, the Department of Defense (DoD) planned to invest USD 1 billion to boost domestic bio-industrial manufacturing infrastructure, facilitating accessibility for U.S. innovators, which aimed at incentivizing private and public sectors to expand manufacturing capacities, particularly for critical chemicals vital to commercial and defense supply chains. In addition, the DoD was expected to allocate an extra USD 200 million to enhance biosecurity and cybersecurity measures for these facilities.

Collectively, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) was expected to introduce a USD 500 million grant program in summer 2022 to foster independent, innovative, and sustainable American fertilizer production, leveraging advancements in biotechnology and biomanufacturing to support domestic farmers.



U.S. Biodefense Market Report Highlights

Anthrax dominated the product segment with 28.1% share in 2023 owing to its high lethality, ease of production, stability, potential for mass casualties, and the ongoing need to improve existing treatments and vaccines.

The radiation/nuclear segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

The increasing incidents of bioterrorism, the potential for new and emerging infectious diseases are contributing to the growth of the U.S. biodefense market.

In January 2022, Integrated Viral Protection LLC (IVP) launched a portable air filtration device capable of eliminating a wide range of airborne viruses, including COVID-19 and anthrax spores, in a single pass, boasting exceptional efficacy with patented biodefense technology.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $13.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $17.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered United States





