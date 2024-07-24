Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T) Thematic Intelligence Report 2024: Emerging Technological Trends and Impacts, Investment Opportunities for Armed Forces, Suppliers, and Institutional Investors

Dublin, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thematic Intelligence: Manned-Unmanned Teaming (2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report highlights how these technologies are reshaping defense strategies and capabilities, emphasizing the significance of Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T) in modern military operations.

The report provides an in-depth study of emerging technological trends and their broader impact on the defense market. It analyzes the rearming activities of several countries today and examines the future outlook of the scaling rearmament theme, focusing on the integration of emerging technologies such as AI, drones, and additive manufacturing.

Over the past decade, major players in the global UAV market have directed significant attention and investment toward expanding the mission set of UAV platforms beyond the tradition ISR and precision ground strike roles. Buoyed by the continued development of artificial intelligence (AI) and platform autonomy solutions, western defense firms are exploring new roles for UAV platforms including aerial refueling, strategic bombing, and loyal wingmen among others.

However, one concept is being explored which despite its significant technological challenges has the potential to radically alter the conduct of aerial combat operations and consequently the entire aerospace market over the next few decades: Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T).



MUM-T denotes the homogenous employment of heterogenous aerial assets, namely traditional manned platforms (i.e. fighter jets and attack helicopters) and unmanned platforms, within individual combat units. Indeed, while UAVs have been used extensively for over three decades, they have always operated independently from other manned air assets.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Airbus

Boeing

RTX

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

General Dynamics

Rheinmetall

BAE Systems

MilRem

Nexter

Thales

Saab

Leonardo

IMI

Rafael

IAI

CZ Group

Qinetiq

Ukroboronprom

L3Harris

Hanwha

Naval Group

