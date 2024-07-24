TransCore’s Tolling Technology Goes Live to Facilitate Kansas Turnpike’s Cashless Conversion

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransCore, a leader in advanced tolling and traffic management solutions, today announced the successful go-live of its groundbreaking cashless Infinity roadside tolling system across the 236-mile Kansas Turnpike. This milestone marks a significant advancement in the turnpike’s transportation technology, improving roadway safety, operational efficiency, and driver experience.



The new cashless Infinity system provides swift and accurate toll collection without impeding traffic flow. The system seamlessly forms tolling transactions for both KTAG users and drivers without compatible transponders by integrating AI-powered automatic license plate recognition (ALPR) technology with a combination of RFID technology to read KTAGs, including TransCore’s multi-protocol readers and transponders.

TransCore’s multi-disciplined project team partnered with Kansas Turnpike Authority (KTA) to execute a phased design, construction, and installation schedule, aimed at minimizing impact to traffic flow and disruption to roadway users. The cashless roadside tolling system successfully went live on July 1, 2024, in accordance with the established project schedule and budget.

A second phase of the project to decommission toll booths and reconfigure lanes is currently underway. Once completed, this will further improve roadway safety and driver experience.

"We are proud to partner with KTA to deliver a modern, efficient tolling solution that not only improves driver experiences, but also helps make roadways safer," said Whitt Hall, President and CEO of TransCore. “This was a complex, multi-year, multi-disciplined project with many stakeholders involved, and we are pleased to have successfully launched the project on time and on budget for KTA. We are always grateful for the opportunity to build on our long-term relationships and implement innovative transportation technologies that facilitate our customers’ complex system conversions.”

In 2021, TransCore was commissioned to design and implement a next-generation tolling system to replace KTA’s manual toll collection system. Following a rigorous review process, KTA selected TransCore’s proven and industry-leading Infinity roadside tolling technology to deploy across 21 bi-directional tolling locations statewide. A longstanding partner, TransCore has provided tolling technology to the KTA for nearly 30 years and is working with many of the largest U.S. tolling authorities to convert legacy systems to cashless operations.

A global leader in the transportation industry, TransCore provides innovative technical solutions and services for all-electronic tolling, congestion pricing, tolling back office, RFID applications, and intelligent transportation systems. TransCore has deployed thousands of electronic toll collection and express lanes and distributed millions of RFID tags. Its systems capture billions of toll transactions annually and supports the United States’ most accurate and advanced toll collection operations.

TransCore is a subsidiary of ST Engineering, a global technology, defense, and engineering group with a diverse portfolio of businesses across the aerospace, smart city, defense, and public security segments.

