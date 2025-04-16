New Jersey Turnpike Authority Affirms its Selection of TransCore to Improve E-ZPass Services

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransCore, a leading provider of advanced tolling and traffic management solutions, announced today that the New Jersey Turnpike Authority (NJTA) has affirmed its decision to award TransCore E-ZPass Services contract RM-0000178825. TransCore is a U.S.-based company with a strong heritage supporting American tolling authorities, employing nearly 4,000 staff across the country today, including 340 in New Jersey.

In September 2024, the NJTA recommended, and the NJTA Board of Commissioners approved, the $1.73B contract for TransCore to implement a new E-ZPass back office account management system and enhanced customer service center operations. An independent panel upheld the award this week after a protest from the incumbent provider, Conduent. The NJTA evaluation team, as part of its best value procurement process, noted that it “consistently found TransCore’s technical and operational capabilities to provide services superior to that of its competitors.”

“TransCore takes great pride in providing the best products and services to our customers,” said Whitt Hall, TransCore’s President and CEO. “We are pleased the NJTA recognized TransCore’s proposed solution as providing the best value to the state of New Jersey and has now rejected Conduent’s protest, affirming their decision after due consideration. We look forward to delivering an improved customer experience to NJTA customers. TransCore has successfully migrated Conduent systems for tolling authorities seeking better service and we are excited that toll authorities recognize TransCore as a partner that drives positive change.”

TransCore brings extensive experience transitioning tolling systems from Conduent, including a recent project with the North Carolina Turnpike Authority (NCTA). There, TransCore successfully migrated NCTA to TransCore’s platform, a project that earned the prestigious 2024 International Bridge, Tunnel, and Turnpike Association (IBTTA) Toll Excellence Award in the Technology category.

For this project, TransCore will migrate NJTA to TransCore’s industry-leading technology which uses a comprehensive, multi-layered approach to safeguard all collected data. Additionally, TransCore will continue to invest in New Jersey’s communities by hiring hundreds of new employees to support the contract and ongoing operations. These local staff will operate two new customer service centers, significantly improving call center wait times and overall customer satisfaction.

About TransCore

A global leader in the transportation industry, TransCore provides innovative technical solutions and services for all-electronic tolling, congestion pricing, tolling back office, access control, and intelligent transportation systems. TransCore has distributed millions of RFID tags and deployed thousands of electronic toll collection and managed lanes. Its systems capture billions of toll transactions per year and support the United States’ most accurate and advanced toll collection operations.

