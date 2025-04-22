TransCore Enhances Houston METRO's HOV/HOT Lanes with Advanced Automation

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransCore, a global leader in intelligent transportation and tolling solutions, has successfully completed a full central software replacement for the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County (METRO), modernizing its High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV)/High Occupancy Toll (HOT) Lanes’ Automated Reversible Gate Operations (ARGO) system. The upgraded system officially went live on Jan. 5, 2025 and improves operational efficiency, enhances safety, and streamlines lane management for Houston’s critical commuter corridors.

Since 2012, TransCore has collaborated with METRO to design, implement, and maintain the ARGO system, ensuring smooth, real-time reversible lane operations across Houston’s five major corridors. The latest upgrade introduced TransSuite®, TransCore’s advanced traffic management system (ATMS), to enhance automation and operational efficiency.

“The TransSuite solution has supplied METRO with a robust and smart system of tools that work with a wide variety of devices and platforms,” said Nader Mirjamali, Houston METRO HOV and HOT Lane Project Manager.

The reversible lanes provide HOV/HOT travel into Houston during the peak morning commute hours and reverse midday to accommodate the evening outflow. Operating in coordination with technicians who ensure that the lanes are clear of vehicles during reversal, the latest software upgrades enable automated gate closure sequencing and traveler information messaging to roadway signage.

“TransCore is proud to bring the latest in intelligent transportation technology to Houston METRO, improving both system reliability and the daily commuting experience,” said Whitt Hall, TransCore President and CEO. “By fully automating lane transitions and integrating enhanced surveillance, this upgrade ensures safer and more efficient mobility for the region.”





