From high tech to high impact: Sidetrade's journey to a more sustainable world

Sidetrade , the global leader in AI-powered Order-to-Cash applications, releases its 2023 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report today. This report marks Sidetrade’s significant progress in sustainability aligned with its growth objectives.

In preparation for the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) 2025, Sidetrade has prioritized transparency by publicly detailing the progress of its CSR initiatives. This year, Sidetrade not only continued its commitments but also received recognition for its ongoing improvements in environmental and social governance: a Gold Medal from EthiFinance and a Silver Medal from EcoVadis.

This announcement follows Sidetrade's success in reducing carbon emissions by 5% in 2023 while revenue grew by a strong 20% over the same period (see press release of July 3, 2024 ). These achievements highlight the company’s commitment to both corporate growth and planetary stewardship.

"Sidetrade stands at the confluence of productivity for businesses and sustainability. Our business goals are now indistinguishable from our commitment to societal well-being," stated Sidetrade CEO Olivier Novasque. "We're advancing towards a future where business integrity and environmental responsibility are not just aligned, but intertwined. As a SaaS software vendor, we are privileged to play a role in contributing to the tech industry’s commitment to the goals of the Paris Agreement and the European Union’s ambitions for carbon neutrality by 2050."

By incorporating the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into its operations, Sidetrade is implementing initiatives with a global impact:

Climate action and clean energy: Dedicated to reducing its carbon footprint and enhancing sustainability practices.

Dedicated to reducing its carbon footprint and enhancing sustainability practices. Innovation and equality: Advocating for policies that support talent development across genders and fostering innovation.

Advocating for policies that support talent development across genders and fostering innovation. Digital responsibility and ethical practices: Upholding robust standards for digital behavior and ethical business practices.

Philippe Gangneux, Sidetrade’s CFO and CSR Ambassador said: "Our approach for the future can be distilled into two words: demanding and ambitious. Every decision and innovation at Sidetrade is aimed at amplifying our positive impact on both our community and the environment."

Sidetrade invites stakeholders to review its comprehensive CSR report to better understand how it melds financial success with far-reaching social and environmental impact: here .

