Driving Entrepreneurial Success: Pizza Hut Canada's Equal Slice Program

Boston, MA, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inner City Capital Connections (ICCC), ICIC’s signature program for small business owners in the mid-stage of their growth, is thrilled to mark its fourth year in Canada, made possible by the generous support and partnership of the lead sponsor, Pizza Hut Canada, as part of YUM’s Unlocking Opportunity Initiative. The program provides free education, mentorship, and grants to small business owners from underrepresented communities across Canada. At the heart of this initiative is the Equal Slice Program, a pivotal component offering participants the opportunity to vie for one of five $20,000 CAD grants designed to fuel the growth and scalability of their businesses.

Daniel Meynen, President and General Manager for Pizza Hut Canada, shared his thoughts on the partnership: “As we enter the fourth year of the Equal Slice Program in partnership with ICCC, we are incredibly proud of the program's impact in supporting underrepresented entrepreneurs across Canada. The roots of our Equal Slice Program lie in authenticity, reflecting the entrepreneurial DNA of our founders and franchisees that is core to Pizza Hut Canada's legacy and success. By providing essential resources, mentorship, and financial support, we are committed to empowering entrepreneurs from underrepresented communities to reach their fullest potential. The success stories emerging from this program are a testament to the resilience and creativity of these business owners, and we are honored to be a part of their journey.”

This year, ICIC will present two Canada Cohorts—one conducted virtually and the other in person in Toronto, ON. The in-person Opening Seminar for the ICCC Toronto Equal Slice Cohort will be held on Wednesday, October 11th, 2024. The virtual Opening Seminar for the ICCC Canada National Equal Slice Cohort will be held on Tuesday, October 17th & Thursday, October 19th, 2024. It’s not too late to join the program! Learn more here: ICCC Equal Slice Program.

Program Impact: Empowering Growth and Resilience

Equal Slice has provided a combined $300,000 in grants to small business owners since its inception, helping them build capacity for sustainable growth and resiliency. The nation is home to 150 ICCC alumni, and since their participation in ICIC’s programs, they have achieved an outstanding average growth of 125% in revenue. This success underscores the impactful outcomes of the ICCC program, and the vital role played by Pizza Hut Canada in supporting the growth and resilience of small businesses across the country.

Steve Grossman, CEO of ICIC, shares his perspective on the impact of the program: "The Equal Slice Program exemplifies our dedication to fostering entrepreneurship in under-resourced communities. Through our partnership with Pizza Hut Canada, we are not just offering financial support, but also delivering critical education and mentorship that empowers business owners to thrive. This program is a catalyst for inclusive economic growth, providing the tools and resources necessary for these entrepreneurs to transform their businesses and communities."

Grant Recipients

The 2023 grant winners showcase the transformative impact of this program:

Akilah Newton - Big Dreamers - Big Dreamers is a division of Akilah Newton Projects Inc. that focuses on producing literature, games, and arts activities and supplies. The goal of Big Dreamers is to celebrate multiculturalism and individuality through the lens of diversity. They value the contributions, accomplishments, and sacrifices made by people who have blazed a trail and paved a path for future generations to dream big!

Carolina Foresti - Carolina's Brownies - At Carolina's Brownies, they handcraft high-quality, all-natural gourmet brownies that not only satisfy one's taste buds but also make a positive impact. Part of the proceeds support children with special needs because they believe in spreading joy, one brownie at a time.

Jaime Ward-Yassin - Hero Academy - Hero Academy is a martial arts gym that provides group classes to adults, kids, women, and adaptive athletes. The classes and programs are for everyBODY. They don't limit their classes to body type or physical ability. They create a welcoming and inclusive environment and tailor their classes and movements so that participants can be themselves while feeling brave, challenged, and safe.

Nancy Wingham - Nuez Acres - At Nuez Acres, they are dedicated to creating eco-friendly, waterless beauty products that nourish skin and hair while promoting sustainability. Their mission is to provide natural, vegan, and sustainable beauty solutions that honor their indigenous heritage. Join them in their journey towards a greener future, one beautiful step at a time.

Cynthia Sweeny - Simply Good Form Inc. - Through lived experience and unique skill sets, SGF Inclusion is a niche, award-winning solutions provider working with their clients across Canada, building simply good solutions to solve tough challenges for businesses around equity, diversity, and inclusion. They strategically transform workplace cultures and the impacts for their clients are simple: they drive innovation and growth that impacts the bottom line.

The partnership between the Equal Slice Program and ICCC serves as a crucial source of opportunity to empower Canadian entrepreneurs, with Pizza Hut Canada's dedication reflected in the success stories and transformative impact on small businesses nationwide.

About Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC)

Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC) is the widely recognized authority on accelerating small business growth in under-resourced communities. Founded by renowned Harvard Business School professor Michael Porter 30 years ago as a research and strategy organization, today ICIC drives inclusive economic prosperity in under-resourced communities through innovative research and programs to create jobs, income, and wealth for local residents.

Inner City Capital Connections (ICCC) is a tuition-free executive leadership training program designed by ICIC to help business owners in under-resourced communities build capacity for sustainable growth in revenue, profitability, and employment. ICCC is uniquely designed to provide three critical elements for sustainable growth: capacity-building education, one-on-one coaching, and connections to capital and capital providers.

About Pizza Hut Canada

Pizza Hut is proud to be one of Canada's largest pizza restaurant chains with over 500 locations locally. Globally Pizza Hut is one of the world's largest pizza restaurant companies with more than 18,000 restaurants in over 100 countries. No matter where you find a Pizza Hut, they are making sure each meal customers enjoy is safe, delicious, and unmistakably Pizza Hut.

Pizza Hut, Inc. is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM). Hungry for more information?

