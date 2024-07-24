Global Maternity Wear Market Size To Worth USD 44.24 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 8.27%

New York, United States , July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Maternity Wear Market Size is to Grow from USD 19.98 Billion in 2023 to USD 44.24 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.27% during the projected period.





Maternity wear is designed specifically to prepare changing requirements and body types of pregnant women. The substantial changes the body experiences as pregnancy continues are the reason that pregnancy wear is designed to assist both comfort and style. Maternity clothing includes different belly rooms, stretchy fabrics, and elastic waistbands. As maternity fashion gets more acceptance and recognition, pregnant mothers are recommended to spend money on fashionable and comfortable outfit choices that match their growing bodies. Women are choosing comfort above style, which is because maternity gear is growing in popularity. The market for stylish, trendy clothing designed specifically for pregnant women is significantly affected by fashion trends, which also drive the demand for maternity wear. Expectant mothers seek out clothes that are not only comfortable and functional but also allow them to maintain their unique sense of style throughout the pregnancy. Businesses that stay up to date with the continuously developing fashion trends and provide stylish maternity options stand a strong possibility of capturing an important portion of the market by being attractive to style-conscious pregnant women. However, maternity clothing is designed to fit the evolving body of pregnant mothers. These specialized products have a limited shelf life because, after a pregnancy ends, there is less of a market for maternity clothing.

Global Maternity Wear Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Outerwear, Innerwear, Nightwear), By Material Type (Cotton, Polyester, Spandex, Modal, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Store-Based Retail, Convenience Stores, Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets, Specialty Retail Stores, Online Retail), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

On the basis of product type, the global maternity wear market is divided into outerwear, innerwear, and nightwear. Among these, the outerwear segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global maternity wear market during the projected timeframe. Maternity outerwear is designed to provide pregnant women with stylish and comfortable clothing options for different occasions. This outerwear includes stylish maternity coats, jackets, sweaters, and vests that fit a growing belly.

On the basis of material type, the global maternity wear market is divided into cotton, polyester, spandex, modal, and others. Among these, the cotton segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global maternity wear market during the projected timeframe. Because it is soft, breathable, and hypoallergenic, cotton is a popular choice for maternity wear which makes a magnificent material for pregnant women. The cotton's incredible ability to remove away moisture, and maternity wear made of this material is growing in popularity.

On the basis of distribution channels, the global maternity wear market is divided into store-based retail, convenience stores, hypermarkets/ supermarkets, specialty retail stores, and online retail. Among these, the store-based retail segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global maternity wear market during the estimated period. The term "store-based retail" refers to traditional physical retail establishments where customers can visit in person to buy maternity clothing. These could be divisions or specialty shops within larger department stores that offer maternity wear.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global maternity wear market over the forecast period. The presence of important individuals and their modern lifestyles has been important to this region's growth. Because the region's consumer base is fashion-conscious and has significant disposable money, maternity apparel is growing more and more popular. Pregnant women in North America have a strong desire for comfortable, versatile, and stylish maternity clothing.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global maternity wear market during the projected timeframe. Maternity clothing demand is likely to rise due to Asia-Pacific's growing population and increased disposable incomes. India and China are currently leading the Asia-Pacific maternity wear market, in part because of a thriving startup ecosystem and rising influence from Western society.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global maternity wear market include Adidas AG, Nike, Inc, ASOS Plc, H&M, Boob Design AB, Maternal America, Inc., Gap Inc, Pink Blush Maternity, Cake Maternity Pty Ltd, Hatch Collection LLC, Maternity Corporation, Isabella Oliver Limited, Inditex-group, Ingrid & Isabel, LLC, and Others.

Recent Developments

In March 2024, Vargas Holding and H&M Group recently launched a new partnership called Syre to expand textile-to-textile recycled polyester.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global maternity wear market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Maternity Wear Market, By Product Type

Outerwear

Innerwear

Nightwear

Global Maternity Wear Market, By Material Type

Cotton

Polyester

Spandex

Modal

Others

Global Maternity Wear Market, By Distribution Channel

Store-Based Retail

Convenience Stores

Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets

Specialty Retail Stores

Online Retail

Global Maternity Wear Market, By Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



