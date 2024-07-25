Global Imitation Whipped Cream Market is Likely to Reach USD 2.15 Billion at a Moderate CAGR of 5.60% by forecast year 2034 end | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights, the global imitation whipped cream market sales are expected to grow steadily in the coming decade, registering a moderate CAGR of 5.60% from 2024 to 2034. The market is anticipated to reach a valuation of USD 1.24 billion in 2024, which is expected to increase to USD 2.15 billion by 2034. The market growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for healthier dessert options in the dairy industry, leading to innovative alternatives such as imitation whipped cream to cater to consumer tastes.



One of the key target audiences for the imitation whipped cream market players are consumers suffering from chronic illnesses such as diabetes, who are looking for alternatives to fatty meals such as cakes with added sugar. Since overindulging in such meals is one of the main causes of diabetes, consumers increasingly turn to artificial whipped creams with low-fat content and affordability, and they use a liquid vegetable oil-water emulsion for steady foam creation.

In addition to catering to diabetic consumers, the demand for non-dairy whipped creams is also driven by the growing desire for vegan foods in the food industry. This is due to the numerous health benefits associated with veganism and growing concerns about animal welfare. As more people become lactose intolerant, the demand for imitation whipped cream is also expanding, as it is commonly used in lactose-free goods.

The imitation whipped cream market is predicted to experience substantial expansion in the next ten years due to various factors. There is a growing demand for healthier and more nutritious desserts, which is a key driver of this trend. Additionally, there is a rising concern for animal welfare among consumers, which has increased the demand for plant-based products. Furthermore, lactose-intolerant consumers have increased, leading to a growing demand for dairy-free alternatives. All these factors combined are expected to contribute to the growth of the imitation whipped cream market in the coming decade.

“The global imitation whipped cream market is expected to grow steadily in the coming decade due to the increasing demand for healthier dessert options in the dairy industry. Consumers suffering from chronic illnesses like diabetes are turning to artificial whipped creams with low-fat content and affordability. Veganism, animal welfare concerns, and lactose intolerant individuals also drive the demand for non-dairy whipped creams. Due to these factors, the market is expected to experience substantial expansion in the forthcoming decade,” - says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights, Inc.

Key Takeaways from this Market:

The imitation whipped cream industry in the United States is projected to experience a CAGR of 7.4% through 2034.

The German imitation whipped cream market is expected to demonstrate a CAGR of 4.7% by 2034.

Japan's imitation whipped cream industry is anticipated to see a CAGR of 4.2% from 2024 to 2034.

The imitation whipped cream sector in India is expected to showcase a CAGR of 4.7% through 2034.

China's imitation whipped cream market is expected to display a CAGR of 4.8% by 2034.



Competitive Landscape of the Imitation Whipped Cream Market:



The global imitation whipped cream industry is fierce, and producers must employ strategic strategies to gain a competitive advantage. These include investing in new product innovation, expanding into new markets, and merging businesses. Through acquisitions, companies can expand their product lines, acquire new technology, and strengthen their market positions. Expanding plans aim to improve distribution networks, boost manufacturing capacity, and break into new markets. Product innovation is crucial, as food and beverage corporations invest heavily in research and development to create innovative, customizable products that cater to changing consumer tastes and preferences. To thrive in this fast-paced environment, dairy businesses should prioritize innovation, adopt sustainable practices, and establish strong alliances with distributors and suppliers.

Recent Developments Observed:

Two new varieties from Whipnotic, Brownie Batter and Peach Mango, were released in September 2023. These tastes are low in calories and sugar content per serving, suitable for keto diets, and devoid of artificial flavors and carbohydrates. Retail and online retailers carry all four flavors, including Vanilla Salted Caramel and Strawberry Swirl.

Under the Président brand, Lactalis Group America debuted a gourmet-style whipped cream line in August 2023. The product is available in a 10-oz can. The dairy product comes in two varieties: Extra Creamy and Original with Madagascar Vanilla. It is made without corn syrup.

Key Companies involved are:

Kraft Heinz Company

Rich Products Corporation

Nestlé S.A

Danone

Trader Joe's Company

Grupo Chantilly SA de CV

Ilsa Frigo, Kerry

Dos Anclas

Eurocas Group of Companies

Hydrosol GmbH & Co. KG

PURATOS

Arla Foods

Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Form:

Powder

Liquid

By Product Type:

Soy Creamer

Almond Creamer

Oat Creamer



By End Use:

HoReCa

Food Service

Food and Beverage Processing

Household

Retail



By Sales Channel:

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa



