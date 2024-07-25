SINGAPORE, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX Ventures , the investment arm of leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company OKX, has issued updates for July 25, 2024.

OKX Ventures Announces Seed Round Investment in aPriori, the MEV Powered Liquid Staking Platform on Monad

OKX Ventures today announced its participation in the seed investment round for aPriori, the MEV powered liquid staking platform on Monad.

The new funding will enable aPriori to expand their team, invest in security and foster community growth. The emergence of high-performance, parallel Ethereum Virtual Machines like Monad creates a new design space for node-level infrastructure. The aPriori team chose to build on Monad, an EVM-compatible Layer 1, for its portability and extreme performance. With a mission to maximize the performance of Monad’s network and enhance its user experience, the team has been building an entirely new architecture for MEV and liquid staking from the ground up. aPriori focuses on reducing gas fees, optimizing network traffic and driving sustainable incentives for validators.

OKX Ventures Founder Dora Yue said: “We are delighted to invest in aPriori, an MEV (Maximal Extractable Value) powered liquidity staking platform on Monad that enables the secure repurchase of MEVs by redistributing these proceeds back to protocols and ecosystems. aPriori plans to expand the modular auction network to encompass MEVs outside of Oracle's update, such as Sandwich trading, Just-In-Time (JIT) liquidity and NFT minting activities. aPriori is committed to building a transaction-centric infrastructure for Monad that will help Monad improve its throughput and user experience, and be ready for the Monad ecosystem’s expansion in the future.”

