Carbon Credits Market Global Outlook 2024-2027 and 2029: Blockchain-based Carbon Credit Projects, Flow of Carbon Revenues to Regulators, Increasing Interest of Private Equity in Start-Ups

Dublin, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Credits Market: Global Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides a comprehensive outlook on the global markets for the carbon credits and carbon offsets industry. It includes detailed analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data from 2023, estimates for 2024, and forecasts for 2025 and 2027, along with projected compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029. The report estimates the current market size and revenue prospects, offering a market share analysis by type, end-user, and region. The report also includes a competitive landscape, ESG analysis, and detailed company profiles of leading market players.
Key facts and figures related to market drivers and challenges, innovations, technologies, industry regulations, and macroeconomic influences are presented. The report includes a review of carbon pricing, a global value chain analysis, and a SWOT analysis, providing a thorough understanding of the market dynamics.
Additionally, the report covers sustainability trends and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) developments, emphasizing consumer attitudes, ESG score analysis, and the ESG practices of leading companies. The industry structure is analyzed, including company market shares, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity, and venture funding outlook.
The global carbon credit market determines the segments by type, end user, and regional market analysis. The market sizing has been provided in value ($ billions) and volume (gigatons). The report also covers competitive intelligence, which covers the ranking of prominent companies based on their product offerings in the carbon credit industry.
The market estimations are based on the revenues generated by the carbon credit project developers. The report provides an ESG (environmental, social, and governance) analysis of the carbon credit industry and the recent activities of the companies on this front. It also provides details of market dynamics and emerging technologies and developments happening globally in the industry.
The report also features profiles of market leaders such as 3Degrees, EKI Energy Service Ltd., Native, Finite Carbon Corp., and Cool Effect Inc., highlighting their strategies, market positions, and contributions to the industry.
Companies Featured
- 3Degrees
- Climatepartner Gmbh
- Climatetrade
- Cool Effect Inc.
- Eki Energy Services Ltd.
- Finite Carbon Corp.
- Green Mountain Energy Co.
- Native
- Terrapass
- Wgl Holdings Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview
- Carbon Pricing
- Kyoto Protocol
- The Paris Agreement
- European Green Deal
- Value Chain Analysis
- Overview
- SWOT Analysis
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics Snapshot
- Market Drivers
- Regulatory Pressure to Reduce Carbon Emissions
- Increasing Investments in Eco-Friendly Technologies
- Market Restraints
- Lack of Credibility in Voluntary Carbon Credit Projects
- Market Challenges
- Potential Risk of Environment Degradation
- Market Opportunities
- Growing Interest of Banks and Financial Institutions
- Increasing Adoption of Low-Emission Fuels
- Market Trends
- Blockchain-based Carbon Credit Projects
- Flow of Carbon Revenues to Regulators
- Increasing Interest of Private Equity in Start-Ups
Chapter 4 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Analysis, by Type
- Compliance Market
- Voluntary Market
- Market Analysis, by End User
- Power
- Energy
- Transportation
- Building and Construction
- Other Industries
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Analysis, by Region
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- North America
- Rest of the World (RoW)
Chapter 5 Competitive Intelligence
- Overview
Chapter 6 Sustainability in the Carbon Credit Industry: An ESG Perspective
- ESG in the Carbon Credit Industry
- Environmental Issues
- Social Issues
- Governance Issues
- Future of ESG: Emerging Trends and Opportunities
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 7 Appendix
- Methodology
- Information Sources
- References
- Abbreviations Used in the Report
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tyflhd
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.