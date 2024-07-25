Green Mining Global Industry Analysis 2024-2029 with Rio Tinto, BHP, Vale S.A., and Anglo American Dominating

Dublin, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Mining: Global Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The scope of green mining encompasses various aspects of mining operations that prioritize environmental sustainability and minimize the impact on ecosystems. The global green mining market covers segments by mining type (e.g., surface, underground), technology (e.g., power reduction, fuel and maintenance reduction, emission reduction, water reduction) and regional (i.e., North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa).

The report provides an estimation of market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029. It highlights the market potential and characterizes the green mining market by region, type, and technology.

Insights into social and environmental concerns related to carbon footprint are provided, along with discussions on how these can be minimized by implementing recycling initiatives. The report covers government laws and regulations related to mining companies and provides an overview of environmental standards and practices.

New innovations in the raw materials sector are identified, including the generation of sustainable mining technologies, resource efficiency, and the development of alternative raw materials. The report examines key drivers and constraints that will shape the market and discusses upcoming market opportunities and areas of focus to forecast the market into various segments and sub-segments. Coverage of recent advances, emerging technologies, and developments in the industry is included, as well as evaluations of key industry acquisitions and strategic alliances. Market share analysis of the leading suppliers in the industry is provided.

The report also features company profiles of major players within the industry, including Rio Tinto, BHP, Vale S.A., and Anglo American, detailing their strategies, market positions, and contributions to the green mining market.

The base year for the market study is 2023, and the estimates and forecasts are for 2024 through 2029. Market estimates are in U.S. dollars (millions). This report concentrates on green mining technologies currently in mining use; other promising technologies that are not likely to make it out of the laboratory are not covered in the report. The market size includes the revenue mining companies generate by incorporating green mining technologies.

Companies Featured

Anglo American

Bhp

Dundee Precious Metals Inc.

Freeport-Mcmoran

Glencore

Jiangxi Copper Corp.

Ma'Aden

Newmont Corp.

Rio Tinto

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd.

Tata Steel Limited

Vale S.A.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview

Five Pillars of Green Mining

Promoting Materials and Energy Efficiency

Ensuring the Availability of Mineral Resources for the Future

Minimizing Adverse Environmental and Social Impacts

Improving Work and Organizational Practices

Ensuring Sustainable Land Use Following Mine Closure

Supply Chain Analysis

Key Regulators in the Green Mining Industry

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Growing Environmental Legislation and Regulatory Pressures

Rising Green Finance

Rapid Integration of Renewable Energy in Mining Operations

Growing Responsible Sourcing Requirements

Market Restraints

High Cost of Adoption of Green Technology

Resistance from Conventional Mining Businesses

Regulatory Obstacles

Monitoring and Enforcement Difficulties

Market Opportunities

Technological Innovation

Water Resource Management

Electrification of Mining Equipment

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Overview

Newest Technologies

Artificial Intelligence

Real-Time Location Systems

Dust-Suppression Technology

Direct Lithium Extraction

Liquid Membrane Emulsion Technology

Biomining

Dry Tailings Management

Hybrid Diesel Electric Equipment in Underground Mining

Key Developments

Patent Analysis

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Analysis by Mining Type

Surface Mining

Underground Mining

Market Analysis by Technology

Power Reduction

Emission Reduction

Fuel and Maintenance Reduction

Water Reduction

Other Technologies

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Overview

Top Players Ranking Analysis

Strategic Analysis

Chapter 7 Sustainability in Green Mining Market: ESG Perspective

Importance of Environmental, Social and Governance in the Green Mining Industry

ESG Ratings and Metrics: Understanding the Data

ESG Practices in the Green Mining Industry

Current Status of ESG in the Green Mining Market

ESG Score Analysis

Risk Scale, Exposure Scale and Management Scale

Risk Scale

Exposure Scale

Management Scale

Future of ESG: Emerging Trends and Opportunities

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 8 Appendix

