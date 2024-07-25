KALMAR CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 25 JULY 2024 AT 12:30 PM (EEST)

Kalmar’s January–June 2024 half-year financial report to be published on Thursday, 8 August 2024

Kalmar Corporation will publish its half-year financial report January–June 2024 on Thursday, 8 August 2024 at approximately 9:00 a.m. EEST. The report will be available at www.kalmarglobal.com after publication.

A live international telephone conference for analysts, investors and media will be arranged on the publishing day at 11:00 a.m. EEST. The event will be held in English. The report will be presented by President and CEO Sami Niiranen and CFO Sakari Ahdekivi. The presentation material will be available at www.kalmarglobal.com by the latest 11:00 a.m. EEST.

To ask questions, please join the teleconference by registering via the following link: https://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=50050084 . After the registration, the conference phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference will be provided. Questions can be presented during the conference.

The event can also be viewed as a live webcast at https://kalmar.videosync.fi/q2-2024 . The conference call will be recorded and an on-demand version of the conference will be published at Kalmar’s website later during the day.

Please note that by dialling to the conference call, the participant agrees that personal information such as name and company name will be collected.

For further information, please contact:

Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697

Camilla Maikola, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 50 442 7900