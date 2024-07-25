Perella Weinberg Announces Partner Promotions

NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP), a leading global independent advisory firm, today announced the promotion of four Managing Directors to Partners of the Firm.



William Glass – Healthcare, New York

Alexandra Gottschalk – Chief Financial Officer, Houston

Sam Tanzer – Financing & Capital Solutions, New York

Rebekah Weissburg – Chief Human Resources Officer, New York

“We are pleased to announce the promotion of Will, Alex, Sam and Rebekah to Partner. Each has made meaningful contributions to our business and culture, and each has had an unwavering commitment to upholding our core values of trust, integrity and teamwork,” said Andrew Bednar, Chief Executive Officer. “Our new Partners will continue to lead our talented teams in putting clients first, enhancing our franchise, and driving our business forward with intensity and collaboration.”

Biographies

William Glass

Mr. Glass advises clients in the healthcare sector, with a focus on the life sciences industry.

He has more than 16 years of investment banking experience. Prior to joining Perella Weinberg in 2009, Mr. Glass was a Senior Financial Analyst in AIG’s Financial Services Division. Mr. Glass began his career as an Analyst in the Technology, Media, and Telecom Group at Bear Stearns.

Mr. Glass earned a Bachelor of Arts from the College of William & Mary in Finance and International Relations.

Alexandra Gottschalk

Ms. Gottschalk serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the Firm. Prior to being named CFO, she served as Perella Weinberg’s Chief Accounting Officer, responsible for the Firm’s financial and accounting operations.

Prior to joining Perella Weinberg in 2016, Ms. Gottschalk was at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co where she most recently served as Controller. Prior to that, she was with PwC in the Firm’s Assurance practice and began her career at Deloitte in the International Tax Group.

Ms. Gottschalk received a Master of Science in Accountancy and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from the University of Houston Honors College. Additionally, she is a Certified Public Accountant.

Sam Tanzer

Mr. Tanzer advises clients on financing and capital matters, with expertise in restructuring, liability management, capital structure optimization and distressed M&A.

He has more than 12 years of investment banking experience. Prior to joining Perella Weinberg in 2012, Mr. Tanzer was at Applied Predictive Technologies where he was responsible for leading strategy consulting engagements with national retailers, restaurants, and banks, and designing predictive analytics software.

Mr. Tanzer received a Bachelor of Arts in English from Stanford University and a Master of Business Administration from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Rebekah Weissburg

Ms. Weissburg serves as the Chief Human Resources Officer of the Firm.

Prior to joining Perella Weinberg in 2022, Ms. Weissburg served as Chief Human Capital Officer at Geller & Company, where she focused on developing and executing human resource strategy driving key business outcomes focused in the areas of recruiting, talent management and development, organizational development, diversity, equity & inclusion and data analytics. Ms. Weissburg’s previous HR experience includes tenures at Napier Park Global Capital (formerly Citi Capital Advisors), Old Lane LP/Citi Alternative Investments and Berman Capital.

Ms. Weissburg received her Bachelor of Music from Wheaton College and a Master of Music from New England Conservatory/Brooklyn College.

About Perella Weinberg

Perella Weinberg is a leading global independent advisory firm, providing strategic and financial advice to a broad client base, including corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds, and the financial sponsor community. The firm offers a wide range of advisory services to clients in the most active industry sectors and global markets. With approximately 700 employees, Perella Weinberg currently maintains offices in New York, London, Houston, San Francisco, Paris, Los Angeles, Chicago, Calgary, Denver, and Munich.

