US Government Employee Engagement Training Course: Internal Communication Strategies for Hybrid Workforces, Digital Employee Enhancements, and Maximum Mission Delivery (Reston, US - Sept 24-26, 2024)

Get innovative strategies and valuable insights on security, compliance, productivity, and employee engagement to future-proof your agency and deliver a better customer experience to the public.

Government Employee Engagement Training will gather internal communications, employee engagement, and digital workplace professionals from all levels of government (federal, state, territorial, tribal, and local) to share and learn strategies and best practices for public sector employee communications and engagement. You will:

Learn from your peers in internal communications from across the public sector as they share their internal communications and employee engagement strategies and how you can use them in your own agency to enhance mission delivery.

Discuss government employee engagement and internal communications challenges with your professional peers.

Discover strategies to boost employee engagement, enhance employee experience, strengthen your employer brand, and foster collaboration within your agency's digital workplace.

Participate in workshops and sessions led by experts in government communications, the Microsoft 365 Government toolset, and employee engagement.

Get fresh perspectives and news you can use on the latest trends in government digital transformation while gaining valuable insights on security, compliance, productivity, and employee engagement to future-proof your agency and deliver a better customer experience to the public.

You will learn:

Internal communications and employee engagement strategies for hybrid workforces in government and the public sector.

Strategies for multi-channel internal communications in the public sector to drive employee engagement.

Government intranet strategies and best practices.

Strategies to inform, engage, and motivate remote employees and employees in the field.

How to engage employees in a resource-constrained environment.

Virtual and in-person events and activations to drive employee engagement in government agencies.

Using your agency's brand to strengthen employee recruitment, engagement, and retention.

Internal crisis communications for government agencies.

Internal communication strategies to promote inclusion and belonging within agencies.

Innovative applications of digital tools (e.g., Microsoft 365 Government) to strengthen internal communications and employee engagement in government agencies.

Storytelling techniques in internal communications to strengthen employee engagement.

Compliant and ethical strategies for generative AI in government and public sector internal communications.

Benefits Of Attending this Training:

Learn new ways to manage, produce, and measure employee communications and engagement in government agencies through case studies presented by communications and digital workplace pros working in the public sector today.

Participate in interactive, intimate workshops led by industry experts specializing in digital workplace transformations and internal communications for government agencies.

Discover the power of Microsoft 365 in the government cloud and digitize your communications and employee engagement strategies.

Source best practices, tips, and tricks from your professional peers in agencies at the federal, state, territorial, tribal, and local levels.

Stay current on digital transformation trends, policy developments, and emerging best practices around employee experience, engagement, and communications in the digital workplace.

Make personal connections with like-minded peers, enhance your brand, and grow your network in the public sector.

Ask your most challenging questions about improving employee communications and engagement in government and get real answers from industry experts.

Crowdsource solutions to your most difficult challenges and get honest feedback from your peers - all of whom share similar challenges!

Return to the office with actionable insights and knowledge to improve your agency's internal communications, collaboration, and digital employee experience.

Get Recognized!

Receive your personalized certificate of completion for the "Government Employee Engagement Training" course immediately following the event. This may be submitted for continuing education credits at a variety of organizations.

Add your certificate to your LinkedIn profile to demonstrate your commitment to professional development and to highlight your new skills.

Who Should Attend:

Offices of Communications

Communications Policy

Internal Communications

Strategic Communications

Employee Communications

Internal Communications

Employee Engagement

Employee Experience

Public Affairs

Public Information Officers

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility Communications

Intranet Communications

Digital Communications

SharePoint and Microsoft Teams Projects

Compliance Officers

Collaboration Platform Administration

Human Resources Managers

Chief Information Officers

IT Managers and Administrators

Internal Communications Managers

Government Relations Managers

Project Managers

Business Analysts

