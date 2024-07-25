China Phosphorus Industry Monthly Intelligence Service 2024

Dublin, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Phosphorus Industry China Monthly Report 2024" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report will help you stay ahead of the game in this fast-changing market with real-time reporting on the entire phosphorus industry chain, from raw materials to end consumption.

Phosphorus Industry China Monthly Report provides you with real-time intelligence on China's phosphorus and phosphorus chemicals markets. The subscription period is yearly, and grants the subscriber 12 issues in total.



China is home to the world's second largest reserves of phosphate rock, while the country is also a major producer of yellow phosphorus, phosphoric acid, phosphate fertilizers and fine phosphorus chemicals. However, with China's reserves of high-grade phosphorite dwindling, the government is taking decisive action to curb exports and improve extraction and beneficiation technologies.



Meanwhile, downstream industries are also struggling to develop technology to produce higher-value products such as high-grade yellow phosphorus, electronic-grade phosphoric acid and phosphorus-based flame retardants.



The newsletter includes:

Breaking news from China and abroad

The latest market data, including price information for raw materials, intermediates and end products, import/export data, production, consumption, operating rates, etc.

In-depth analysis of market trends, Chinese government policy, the performance of leading Chinese producers, M&A, new technologies, and more

Expert commentary from industry insiders, including regular guest articles and interviews with insiders at leading Chinese manufacturers, associations and government organizations

Sample of Announcements in Each Issue

In May 2024, yellow phosphorus prices declined and then showed an upward trend. The average yellow phosphorus price dropped significantly compared with last month as the price decrease was large in early May.

In May 2024, prices of MAP in different regions edged up by USD7.04/t-USD21.13/t (RMB50/t-RMB150/t); prices of DAP slipped by USD7.04/t-USD21.13/t (RMB50/t-RMB150/t). The export market was depressed as export prices of both MAP and DAP decreased.

Company dynamics of phosphorus chemicals in May

On 24 May, 2024, the Ecology and Environment Bureau of Huanggang City, Hubei Province accepted the environmental impact assessment report of the co-production of Li-ion battery material sulfamic acid and calcium superphosphate project of Wuhan Qingjiang Huanggang Chemical Co., Ltd.

On 22 May, 2024, Jiangsu Chengxing Phosph-Chemical Co., Ltd. announced that its PA factory in Jiangyin City, Wuxi City, Jiangsu Province started suspending production for maintenance as of 20 May, 2024 as the safety production license of the factory expired on 19 May, 2024.

On 20 May, 2024, Guangdong Yunliu Environmental Protection New Material Technology Co., Ltd. disclosed the environmental impact assessment report of its 100,000 t/a refined wet-process PA project.

On 16 May, 2024, Hezong Science & Technology Co., Ltd. announced that the company planned to transfer 55% shares of its subsidiary, Guizhou Yayou New Material Co., Ltd., to Zhejiang Youshan New Material Technology Co., Ltd. at USD18.31 million (RMB130.00 million).

On 15 May, 2024, Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical and Chemicals Co., Ltd. announced that the joint venture, Guizhou Wengfu Jiangshan Chemical Co., Ltd., established with Wengfu (Group) Co., Ltd. had completed formalities of business registration.

Key Topics Covered: (Sample Contents)

Headline

Editor's Note

Market Dynamics

Yellow phosphorus prices fall and then rise in June 2024

MAP prices continue to rise in June 2024

DAP prices continue to remain stable in June 2024

Cost assessment of yellow phosphorus production

China's major PPA producers and process technology

China's output of phosphorus ore increases YoY in May 2024

Company Dynamics

PA and FePO4 projects of C&D Shenghai

Operation situation of yellow phosphorus devices of five enterprises

Shikefeng and Stanley complete MAP export orders

Several devices of Stanley Yihua start production successfully

Jiangsu Chengxing's PA plant resumes production

Hubei Yihua and listed fluorochemical enterprise sign cooperation agreement

Wengfu Jiangshan's 66,000 t/a yellow phosphorus project starts construction

Phosphate Kairui Technology's 60,000 t/a FePO4 project

Political Factors

Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs guides summer seeding from drought

State Council strictly controls new capacity of ammonium phosphate and yellow phosphorus

U.S.'s final ruling of third anti-dumping sunset review on China's SHMP

Technology

Xinyangfeng Agricultural makes progress in phosphogypsum technology

Zhenglin Chemical's 500,000 t/a sulphur-burning sulphuric acid technical renovation project

Market Data Analysis

PA prices slip in June 2024

Import and Export

International trade of phosphate chemicals in May 2024

Price Update

Price monitoring of phosphate chemicals in June 2024

