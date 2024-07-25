3 Day AI for Communicators Training Course: A Roadmap for AI-enabled Communications, Improving Workflows, and Driving Change (New York, United States - August 6-8, 2024 and On-Demand)

Dublin, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI for Communicators Creating a roadmap for AI-enabled communications, improving communications workflows, and driving change in your organization" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





About This AI for Communicators Event

Gain Invaluable Knowledge And Connect With Peers At The Forefront Of Transformative Communication, Overcoming Apprehensions And Embracing The Future Of AI-Driven Communication, Including:

Design and implement internal comms for all employees, including remote and offline workers

Use tech to boost engagement across dispersed teams

Create impactful messages that grab attention

Measure communication impact using data and refine strategies

Tackle common communication hurdles like language barriers

Foster transparency and open dialogue in company culture

Compare strategies with industry standards

Experiment with creative tactics like gamification and social media for employee engagement

Benefits Of The 3-Day Pass

Maximize your time by signing up for our Pre-Conference Workshops on Tues., Aug 6th, 2024.

Interactive Pre-Conference Workshops are led by thought leaders and experts on using AI for internal communication efforts.

Each group session will prepare you for the conference the next day, provide you with practical answers to questions that keep you up at night, and inspire you to creatively tackle your most pressing internal communications challenges.

Benefits Of Attending

Come away with practical insights and actionable ideas from a cross-industrial group of communicators, employee experience experts, consultants, and technologists on how to use AI for corporate communications.

Learn from leading AI experts and get answers to your most challenging questions about using AI tools in your corporate and internal communications strategies.

Hands-on sessions allow you to work on common challenges, share best practices, and build meaningful connections.

Certificate of Attendance for CEUs

Post-conference networking opportunities (attendee LinkedIn list is provided)

Who Should Attend:

Internal Communications

Corporate Communications

Employee Communications

Public Relations

Digital Communications

Marketing Communications

Change Communications

Executive Communications

HR Communications

Communications Director

Brand Communications

Content Strategy

Agenda:

Day 1 - Pre-Conference Workshops held at NASDAQ Headquarters

Workshop: AI for Communications - More Than A Writing Tool

Scott Ashen, Director Digital Workplace Experience - Integral

Morning Refreshments & Networking Break

Workshop: Transforming Communication Strategies with Microsoft 365: How A Robust Digital Workplace Strategy Drives Employee Experience and Delivers Better GenAI Results

Timothy Boettcher, Senior Vice President, Head of GTM Strategy North America - AvePoint

Lunch On Your Own, But Not Alone - Reservations Are Booked!

Workshop: AI Adoption Strategies: Maximizing the Benefits and Mitigating Risks in Internal Communication

Stephanie Worrell, CEO - Sedulo

Afternoon Refreshments & Stretch Break

Workshop: Co-Creating Your Company's Purpose & DNA: A Differentiator for People, Culture, Brand & Performance

Jason Greenspan, Senior Vice President and Head of Client Service - The Grossman Group

Close Of Workshops & Key Takeaways, Wrap Up

Networking Reception for Workshop Attendees @ Venue Bar

Dinner With a Group - Reservations Have Been Made to Take in The Sights of New York City!

Day 2 - Main Conference held at Yotel New York Times Square

Registration: Badges, Breakfast, & Beverages

Chairperson's Welcome & Speed Networking

Pinaki Kathiari, CEO - Local Wisdom

Case Study: Streamlining Internal Communication: How AI - Powered Chatbots and Assistants are Enhancing Organizational Execution

Randy Brillhart, Senior Manager, Communications and Change Management - Enterprise AI - Chevron

Case Study: Fool-Proofing AI - Crafting Our Path to Smarter Communications

Kait Gillen, Head of Internal Communications - The Motley Fool

Morning Refreshments, Networking Break + Visit Your Sponsors

Case Study: Futureproof: Unleashing AI's potential for communicators

Sarah Fornia, Director, Organizational Communication - Providence

Case Study: AI Resilience: Transforming Crisis Management with Intelligent Tools

Stefani Quarles, Director, Azure Go-to-Market - Microsoft

Lunch On Your Own, But Not Alone - Reservations Are Booked!

Interactive Workshop: Empowering Communications with AI: The Practical Uses & Trends You Need to Know

Jennifer Jones-Mitchell, Founder - Human Driven AI

Case Study: Prompt What You Preach: Building an AI-Empowered Communications Team

Dan McFadden, Director of Communications - HCA Healthcare

What's Trending with Video?

Afternoon Refreshments, Networking Break + Demo from Your Sponsors

Panel: AI-Powered Transformation: Revolutionizing Internal Communication Strategies

Pinaki Kathiari, CEO - Local Wisdom

Aatif Khan, Head of Internal Communications, S&P Global Ratings - S&P Global

Laurie Madden, Sr. Advisor, Digital Projects, Corporate Communications - Phillips 66

Close Of Day 2 - Join Us for A Networking Reception @ Venue Bar

Dinner With a Group - Reservations Have Been Made

Day 3 - Main Conference held at Yotel New York Times Square

Breakfast & Visit Your Sponsors

Day 2 Kick Off & Chairperson Address

Pinaki Kathiari, CEO - Local Wisdom

Case Study: Selecting the Sharpest Tools: Integrating AI into the Communications Toolbox

Sarah Barman, Communications Manager - American Family Insurance Group

Case Study: Amplifying Humanity: The Essential Role of Narrative in AI-Enhanced Communications

Emily Primeaux, Writing Manager - Dragonfly Editorial

Morning Refreshments, Networking Break + Visit Your Sponsors

Interactive Workshop: Give the People What They Want! Combining The Power Of AI With Personas To Personalize Communications At Scale

Patty Rivas, Vice President of Strategy - Brilliant Ink

Ann Melinger, CEO - Brilliant Ink

Panel: Discovering Navigating the Future: Harnessing AI for Enhanced Internal Collaboration and Engagement

Moderator: Ann Melinger, CEO - Brilliant Ink

Dipti Chhatrapati, Sr. Enterprise Business Architect/Director - Innovative Consulting Solutions, LLC

Lonya (Loni) D. French, Associate Director, Internal Communications - Consumer Reports

Summer Baruth, Director, Employer Brand, Enterprise Brand Strategy - TIAA

Key Takeaways, Conference Wrap - Up

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c9krd

