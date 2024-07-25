3 Day AI for Communicators Training Course: A Roadmap for AI-enabled Communications, Improving Workflows, and Driving Change (New York, United States - August 6-8, 2024 and On-Demand)

Dublin, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI for Communicators Creating a roadmap for AI-enabled communications, improving communications workflows, and driving change in your organization" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Join, as we dive into the thrilling world of AI-driven communication, where efficiency meets innovation and collaboration knows no bounds! Get ready to embark on an electrifying journey where safety, efficiency, and dynamism converge to redefine the way you work with AI. Unlock the potential of AI for communicators and revolutionize your organization's communication strategies.
About This AI for Communicators Event
- Gain Invaluable Knowledge And Connect With Peers At The Forefront Of Transformative Communication, Overcoming Apprehensions And Embracing The Future Of AI-Driven Communication, Including:
- Design and implement internal comms for all employees, including remote and offline workers
- Use tech to boost engagement across dispersed teams
- Create impactful messages that grab attention
- Measure communication impact using data and refine strategies
- Tackle common communication hurdles like language barriers
- Foster transparency and open dialogue in company culture
- Compare strategies with industry standards
- Experiment with creative tactics like gamification and social media for employee engagement
- Benefits Of The 3-Day Pass
- Maximize your time by signing up for our Pre-Conference Workshops on Tues., Aug 6th, 2024.
- Interactive Pre-Conference Workshops are led by thought leaders and experts on using AI for internal communication efforts.
- Each group session will prepare you for the conference the next day, provide you with practical answers to questions that keep you up at night, and inspire you to creatively tackle your most pressing internal communications challenges.
Benefits Of Attending
- Come away with practical insights and actionable ideas from a cross-industrial group of communicators, employee experience experts, consultants, and technologists on how to use AI for corporate communications.
- Learn from leading AI experts and get answers to your most challenging questions about using AI tools in your corporate and internal communications strategies.
- Hands-on sessions allow you to work on common challenges, share best practices, and build meaningful connections.
- Certificate of Attendance for CEUs
- Post-conference networking opportunities (attendee LinkedIn list is provided)
Who Should Attend:
- Internal Communications
- Corporate Communications
- Employee Communications
- Public Relations
- Digital Communications
- Marketing Communications
- Change Communications
- Executive Communications
- HR Communications
- Communications Director
- Brand Communications
- Content Strategy
Agenda:
Day 1 - Pre-Conference Workshops held at NASDAQ Headquarters
- Workshop: AI for Communications - More Than A Writing Tool
- Scott Ashen, Director Digital Workplace Experience - Integral
- Morning Refreshments & Networking Break
- Workshop: Transforming Communication Strategies with Microsoft 365: How A Robust Digital Workplace Strategy Drives Employee Experience and Delivers Better GenAI Results
- Timothy Boettcher, Senior Vice President, Head of GTM Strategy North America - AvePoint
- Lunch On Your Own, But Not Alone - Reservations Are Booked!
- Workshop: AI Adoption Strategies: Maximizing the Benefits and Mitigating Risks in Internal Communication
- Stephanie Worrell, CEO - Sedulo
- Afternoon Refreshments & Stretch Break
- Workshop: Co-Creating Your Company's Purpose & DNA: A Differentiator for People, Culture, Brand & Performance
- Jason Greenspan, Senior Vice President and Head of Client Service - The Grossman Group
- Close Of Workshops & Key Takeaways, Wrap Up
- Networking Reception for Workshop Attendees @ Venue Bar
- Dinner With a Group - Reservations Have Been Made to Take in The Sights of New York City!
Day 2 - Main Conference held at Yotel New York Times Square
- Registration: Badges, Breakfast, & Beverages
- Chairperson's Welcome & Speed Networking
- Pinaki Kathiari, CEO - Local Wisdom
- Case Study: Streamlining Internal Communication: How AI - Powered Chatbots and Assistants are Enhancing Organizational Execution
- Randy Brillhart, Senior Manager, Communications and Change Management - Enterprise AI - Chevron
- Case Study: Fool-Proofing AI - Crafting Our Path to Smarter Communications
- Kait Gillen, Head of Internal Communications - The Motley Fool
- Morning Refreshments, Networking Break + Visit Your Sponsors
- Case Study: Futureproof: Unleashing AI's potential for communicators
- Sarah Fornia, Director, Organizational Communication - Providence
- Case Study: AI Resilience: Transforming Crisis Management with Intelligent Tools
- Stefani Quarles, Director, Azure Go-to-Market - Microsoft
- Lunch On Your Own, But Not Alone - Reservations Are Booked!
- Interactive Workshop: Empowering Communications with AI: The Practical Uses & Trends You Need to Know
- Jennifer Jones-Mitchell, Founder - Human Driven AI
- Case Study: Prompt What You Preach: Building an AI-Empowered Communications Team
- Dan McFadden, Director of Communications - HCA Healthcare
- What's Trending with Video?
- Afternoon Refreshments, Networking Break + Demo from Your Sponsors
- Panel: AI-Powered Transformation: Revolutionizing Internal Communication Strategies
- Pinaki Kathiari, CEO - Local Wisdom
- Aatif Khan, Head of Internal Communications, S&P Global Ratings - S&P Global
- Laurie Madden, Sr. Advisor, Digital Projects, Corporate Communications - Phillips 66
- Close Of Day 2 - Join Us for A Networking Reception @ Venue Bar
- Dinner With a Group - Reservations Have Been Made
Day 3 - Main Conference held at Yotel New York Times Square
- Breakfast & Visit Your Sponsors
- Day 2 Kick Off & Chairperson Address
- Pinaki Kathiari, CEO - Local Wisdom
- Case Study: Selecting the Sharpest Tools: Integrating AI into the Communications Toolbox
- Sarah Barman, Communications Manager - American Family Insurance Group
- Case Study: Amplifying Humanity: The Essential Role of Narrative in AI-Enhanced Communications
- Emily Primeaux, Writing Manager - Dragonfly Editorial
- Morning Refreshments, Networking Break + Visit Your Sponsors
- Interactive Workshop: Give the People What They Want! Combining The Power Of AI With Personas To Personalize Communications At Scale
- Patty Rivas, Vice President of Strategy - Brilliant Ink
- Ann Melinger, CEO - Brilliant Ink
- Panel: Discovering Navigating the Future: Harnessing AI for Enhanced Internal Collaboration and Engagement
- Moderator: Ann Melinger, CEO - Brilliant Ink
- Dipti Chhatrapati, Sr. Enterprise Business Architect/Director - Innovative Consulting Solutions, LLC
- Lonya (Loni) D. French, Associate Director, Internal Communications - Consumer Reports
- Summer Baruth, Director, Employer Brand, Enterprise Brand Strategy - TIAA
- Key Takeaways, Conference Wrap - Up
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c9krd
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.