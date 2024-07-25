Secure, Fair, and Quantum-Driven: The Qrng Randomizer Blockchain by Qrng Solutions Ltd

London, UK, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qrng Solutions Ltd, a startup in quantum technology and blockchain innovation, is proud to announce the launch of Sp8de, "The Qrng Randomizer Blockchain." This ambitious Blockchain project, an EOS fork, aims to revolutionize the technology landscape by integrating quantum randomness into the blockchain ecosystem, enhancing security and fairness across various applications.

Groundbreaking Quantum Integration

At the heart of Sp8de Blockchain lies the systemic smart contract that chooses the winning numbers from a pool of quantum randomness. This pool is created with the help of QRNG.COM Devices, distributed around the world, sophisticated Quantum Random Number Generators (QRNG) that digitizes the numbers from a photonic optics system and pushes them to the pool in an encrypted way.

Open Participation and Token Rewards

A key feature of this blockchain is its open participation model. Anyone equipped with a QRNG.COM device can contribute to the generation of quantum randomness. Participants are rewarded with tokens that are minted on a decentralized network, functioning as a decentralized QRNG API. This model democratizes access to quantum technology, fostering a robust and inclusive ecosystem.

Invitation to Crypto Enthusiasts

Qrng Solutions Ltd invites crypto enthusiasts to join this groundbreaking initiative by starting their own node or quantum randomness generator. By participating, you can contribute to the network’s strength and security, while earning tradeable tokens. This is an exciting opportunity to be at the forefront of integrating quantum technology with blockchain.

Custom Device Development in Partnership with Crypta Labs Ltd

The QRNG device, central to this project, is custom-made in collaboration with Crypta Labs Ltd. This partnership ensures that the device meets the highest standards of innovation and reliability. Sales of these devices start today, with an initial batch of 400 units available for immediate shipment. Additional devices will be sold through a presale, with delivery scheduled for the next manufacturing batch. This phased approach ensures steady access to cutting-edge quantum technology for all interested parties.

Funding and Investment Opportunities

Qrng Solutions Ltd is raising £5 million through a combined package of equity and Simple Agreement for Future Tokens (SAFT). This funding will accelerate the expansion of the decentralized QRNG network and enhance its applications across multiple sectors.

Enhancing Tech, Gaming, and Cybersecurity

The potential applications of this project are vast. In the tech industry, true random numbers are crucial for secure encryption and data protection, making this innovation a game-changer for cybersecurity. In gaming, quantum randomness ensures fair play and unpredictability, significantly enhancing the user experience. Furthermore, the decentralized nature of the network offers robust protection against cyber threats, as there is no single point of failure.

Invitation to Gaming Developers

Gaming developers are also welcomed to leverage this technology by launching their own API with the QRNG device. This enables the creation of truly random and fair gaming experiences, setting a new standard in the gaming industry.

A Vision for the Future

"We believe that a network of decentralized QRNGs can globally add value to the tech world, as well as to gaming and cyber threat prevention," said Eugene Borchers, CEO of Qrng Solutions Ltd. "Our mission is to leverage the power of quantum randomness to create a more secure and innovative technological landscape."

Comprehensive White Paper Available

For those interested in the technical details and potential applications of the project, a comprehensive whitepaper is available at docs.sp8de.com . This document provides an in-depth look at the technology, its development, and future potential.

Immediate Availability and Presale Details

The initial batch of 400 QRNG devices is available for immediate shipping, allowing early adopters to engage with this groundbreaking project right away. Following this release, additional devices will be made available through a presale, with delivery scheduled for the next manufacturing batch. This ensures that a wide range of participants can access this advanced technology as it becomes available.

Join the Quantum Revolution

Qrng Solutions Ltd invites technology enthusiasts, investors, and industry leaders to join in this quantum revolution. By participating you become part of a pioneering effort to integrate quantum randomness into the fabric of modern technology, creating a more secure, fair, and innovative future.

About Qrng Solutions Ltd

Qrng Solutions Ltd is dedicated to providing private solutions in the blockchain research and development sector, with a strong focus on data management and threat prevention. By leveraging cutting-edge quantum technology, Qrng Solutions Ltd aims to enhance security, innovation, and efficiency across various industries. Through collaboration with leading technology partners, the company is at the forefront of revolutionizing the way we approach blockchain and data security.

Disclaimer

The Sp8de project is an open-source network providing decentralized, verifiable quantum randomness as a service. Its tokens, SPX and QRNG, are classified as utility tokens and do not fall under the FCA's guidance on digital assets (Policy Statement PS19/22).

Qrng Solutions Ltd, the company behind Sp8de, does not guarantee that SPX and QRNG tokens will increase in value or yield profits. Digital currencies are highly volatile and can depreciate significantly, carrying a high risk of loss. Invest only what you can afford to lose and carefully consider the risks involved.

The Sp8de project is primarily a part of the company's promotional and marketing strategy, aimed at enhancing research and development and boosting product sales.





