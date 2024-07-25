DYPER Awarded “Disposable Diaper Product of the Year” In 2024 Baby Innovation Program

LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charcoal Enhanced diapers from DYPER are the brand’s most natural, protective diapers, offering maximum absorbency and leak protection to prevent rash and irritation. Plant-based, and made using a top and back sheet of 100% Bamboo viscose enhanced with charcoal, these diapers contain 55% USDA-certified biobased materials – more than double the plant-based content of other brands.



Charcoal is an ingredient well known for its filtering and odor-fighting properties. The distinctive outside color reflects the highlighted ingredient, while a plant-based pristine white inner layer locks away moisture offering babies day and night protection and comfort.

DYPER Charcoal Enhanced diapers also meet the standards of the highest independent environmental certifications, including USDA Certified 52% Biobased and OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified. They have gone through extensive dermatologist-supervised testing with DermaTest®, earning them their highest 5-star rating.

DYPER created the most dramatic diaper for the most precious of customers absent of harmful chemicals or irritants such as chlorine, rubber latex, alcohol, lotions, TBT, parabens, and Phthalates - common toxic ingredients in other brands. In addition, there are no dyes, prints, or fragrances. Utilizing materials that are better for the environment results in a product that is kind to a baby’s skin and clinically proven to not cause rashes when used as directed.

DYPER is one of the few diapering companies to achieve B Corp certification after a rigorous, in-depth evaluation of the company’s impact on the environment, communities, customers, suppliers, employees, and shareholders.

DYPER Charcoal Enhanced diapers can also be composted using the company’s optional landfill avoidance program, REDYPER™. REDYPER offers a circular solution to diaper sustainability which diverts diapers from landfills by industrially composting them into a nutrient-rich topsoil that is used for large-scale landscaping projects, roadside plantation, and growing sod.

DYPER is continually reinventing the disposal process to find alternative ways to process diapers, training pants and wipes in a way that minimizes impact and maximizes sustainability. DYPER’s latest pilot, BYOCHAR™ , is trialing the conversion of their diapers and wipes into usable biochar while sequestering carbon and reducing landfill impact.

DYPER Charcoal Enhanced diapers retail at dyper.com for $129.00 USD for a month-supply box (approximately 180 diapers contingent upon size). They are also available on Target.com and Amazon.

“DYPER is guided by transparency, integrity, and respect for babies - and the planet they live on. DYPER Charcoal Enhanced diapers stand above the rest by prioritizing chemical management, environmental performance, social responsibility, quality, and health protection and safety,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director of Baby Innovation Awards. “We’re proud to award DYPER Charcoal Enhanced diapers ‘Disposable Diaper Product of the Year!’, these technical aspects of these diapers combined with DYPER’s relentless focus on meaningfully reducing environmental harm set them apart. DYPER’s continual innovation is truly something unique in the single-use diapering industry.”

Consumer spending in the Baby Care market is projected to reach over 19 billion by 2030. The Independent Innovation Awards program is the industry’s most robust recognition platform for the innovators and leaders within the Baby Care industry. The annual awards program recognizes the most outstanding companies, services, and products in this rapidly expanding market. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

About Baby Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Baby Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Baby care industry. The Baby Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of baby care industry companies and products including Baby Clothes, Nursing and Feeding, Toys and Learning, Nursery, Strollers and more. For more information visit: https://babyinnovationawards.com .

About DYPER™

DYPER is the environmentally conscious baby care brand that cares for your baby and their planet. The company is proudly B Corp Certified in which the highest standards of independently verified performance, accountability, environmental stewardship, and transparency are met. DYPER’s products, including diapers, training pants, wipes and additional baby care items, are designed to prioritize plant-based ingredients and are made without harmful chemicals - offering the closest-to-zero impact diaper journey available. Customers can further reduce the impact of diapering with their optional REDYPER™ landfill avoidance program, in which used diapers and wipes are returned for centralized commercial composting and biochar. The brand is available on the DYPER website and on Amazon.com, Target.com and WalMart.com. Learn more at DYPER.com.

