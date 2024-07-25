Infinite Reality and Global Esports Federation Partner to Transform Global Fan Experiences

NORWALK, Conn. and SINGAPORE, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinite Reality (iR) , an innovation company powering the next generation of digital media and e-commerce through artificial intelligence (AI), spatial computing, extended reality, and other immersive technologies, is proud to announce a strategic collaboration with the Global Esports Federation (GEF) , joining such brands as Tencent, Amazon, and MGM Studios as a Global Partner of the GEF. Combining iR’s technology suite and sports media ecosystem including ReKT Global (owners of Rogue and Carolina Royal Ravens), with GEF’s expertise, reach, and relationships within the massive global gaming community of more than 3 billion, is poised to attract countless fans worldwide, drive deeper engagement, and deliver revenue growth through new forms of virtual programming and commerce.



As part of the five-year arrangement, iR will serve as GEF’s Global Partner, Immersive Experiences, and collaborate with GEF to create multilingual, interactive digital twins of GEF’s worldwide events, accessible on iOS, Android, and web platforms. This platform will enable fans to attend any GEF event remotely and interact with one another 365 days a year, transcending geographical, social, and language barriers. Core to the project’s foundation is the undeniable trend that digital innovations are changing the game for sports fans around the world. Research shows that fans are increasingly using technology to watch and engage with their favorite sport. Today, 84% of sports fans say their enjoyment is enhanced by technology. Additionally, 56% of fans are more likely to recommend a sport that uses technology to enhance and elevate their experience, and nearly 8 in 10 say they increased their spending following a positive interaction with technology. Even further, more than 60% of fans report they are interested in attending events virtually in digital environments. And as more innovative technology is brought to market, those numbers will only continue to grow.

“This partnership comes at a time when innovative technologies are rapidly transforming how sports fans, especially younger generations, engage and transact with their favorite teams and athletes. As the world turns its attention to Paris and the Olympic games, most of us, who cannot be there in person, will look to virtual experiences to bring us closer to the action,” said John Acunto, co-founder and CEO of Infinite Reality. “Together, Infinite Reality and the Global Esports Federation can play a vital role in pushing the limits of what is expected and redefine what it means to be a fan.”

“The GEF is looking forward to collaborating with Infinite Reality to push the boundaries of what is possible in esports. This partnership will enable us to create a more engaging and inclusive environment for our community, aligning with our mission to elevate the global esports landscape,” said Paul J. Foster, CEO of the Global Esports Federation.

Not only is the GEF a leader in connecting around the globe, the organization is also committed to enacting social change. iR will support GEF's Global Social Impact Initiative (GSII), which was recently unveiled at the UNESCO “Change the Game” Sport Conference. Through GSII, GEF seeks to mobilize the global gaming community to support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with their Games for Impact program. The initiative will educate fans worldwide about social and environmental issues, promote healthy lifestyles, and encourage ethical game design, reinforcing the GEF’s commitment to leveraging esports for global good.

“We are honored to join forces with the Global Esports Federation to usher in a new era of immersive experiences for the exciting world of esports,” said Francois Ribiero, CEO of Enterprise Solutions for Infinite Reality. “iR’s innovative platform will delight fans and deliver valuable insights on GEF’s global audience.”

About Infinite Reality

Infinite Reality (iR) is an innovation company driving the next generation of digital media and e-commerce through artificial intelligence (AI), spatial computing, extended reality, and other immersive technologies. iR’s virtual worlds enable brands and creators to fully control how they distribute content, engage audiences, and monetize their creations while maintaining ownership of their data. With deep expertise in Hollywood production and extended reality (XR), iR is redefining the infinite possibilities of connected digital environments in the modern age.

iR’s portfolio of brands includes iR Engine (formerly Ethereal Engine), the world’s most advanced 3D engine designed for scale; Landvault , a tech company specializing in immersive technology and digital twins for Fortune 500 companies and government organizations; Drone Racing League , the world’s premier professional drone racing property; XR production facility Thunder Studios ; creator talent management firm TalentX ; and digital marketing agency Fearless Media .

The company is backed by an impressive roster of investors including RSE Ventures, Liberty Media, Lux Capital, Lerer Hippeau, MGM, CAA, T-Mobile Ventures, Courtside VC, Exor, Terracap, IAC, Live Nation, DJ and producer Steve Aoki, rock band Imagine Dragons, NBA player Rudy Gobert, Interscope Records, and more. For more information, go to theinfinitereality.com .

About the Global Esports Federation

From our world headquarters in Singapore and strategic hubs around the world, the Global Esports Federation promotes the credibility, legitimacy, and prestige of esports. Powered by our universal values and Member Federations, we convene athletes, players, developers and publishers, community partners, and sporting organizations on one inclusive platform.

In addition to a prestigious global event portfolio, together with our strategic partners, we collaborate on a series of Global Social Impact Initiatives (GSII) to create positive social impact.

Inspired by our motto – #worldconnected – our mission calls for the development of tangible initiatives that are in service to the world’s esports community. globalesports.org

