Napster and Global Objects Partner to Bring High-Fidelity Digital Twins to AI-Powered Commerce

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Napster , an innovation company powering the next generation of embodied and agentic AI, today announced a strategic partnership with Global Objects , the foundational 3D data infrastructure company providing verified, photorealistic digital twins of the physical world for Generative AI and spatial computing. The collaboration integrates Global Objects’ high-fidelity 3D asset creation with Napster Spaces, enabling retailers to populate immersive storefronts with photorealistic merchandise that customers can explore, discuss, and purchase alongside an AI agent.

This partnership addresses a critical gap in digital commerce, which is grappling with a 2.5-3% online conversion rate while also handling around $247 billion in product returns annually, according to Napster research. While Napster Spaces allows businesses to deploy branded, AI-guided web experiences in minutes, populating those environments with accurate, trustworthy 3D product models has historically been a complex barrier. Global Objects solves this by digitizing the real world through a start-to-finish capture system that creates authentic, high-fidelity, and IP-secured 3D assets of physical inventory.

The combined solution delivers unique business value by embedding foundational trust and compliance directly into the digital commerce experience:

Object Provenance and Lineage : Every Global Objects digital twin is created with a traceable history, giving retailers and consumers confidence in the authenticity and origin of the digital item.

Verified Credentials and Permissioning : Assets come with embedded Verified Credentials, ensuring only authorized entities can access, display, or modify the high-fidelity digital twin, protecting the brand's intellectual property.

Ethical AI Training Rails: The verified and secured data sets from Global Objects provide a high-quality, ethically-sourced foundation for training Napster's AI agents, preventing drift and ensuring consistent, trustworthy product knowledge.



“The future of online shopping relies on trust and immersion. Customers need to see exactly what they are buying, and they want the guidance of a knowledgeable expert,” said John Acunto, CEO of Napster. “Global Objects provides the hyper-realistic, verifiable assets that make digital retail tangible. When you place those assets into a Napster Space and add our AI companions, you create a shopping journey that rivals the physical world.”

By combining these technologies, the two companies are delivering a turnkey solution for next-generation retail. Shoppers can enter a virtual store, view products that look identical to their physical counterparts, and interact with Napster’s video-powered conversational AI agents. The experience is designed to give customers not just a better look at what they’re putting in their cart, but help with sizing, matching multiple products, and other elements that were previously only possible in a physical shopping space.

“Global Objects’ mission is to digitize the real world with absolute integrity, and this partnership gives that mission a powerful new application,” said Jess Loren, CEO of Global Objects. “By combining our photorealistic digital twins, secured by Provenance and Credentials, with Napster’s conversational AI, we are moving beyond static 3D images to create responsive, interactive commerce environments that consumers will want to lean into because they trust the underlying data.”

The joint offering transforms passive browsing into active, conversational commerce, turning any storefront into an interactive destination built on photorealism, verifiable object data, and ethical AI.

About Napster (formerly Infinite Reality)

Founded on the principle of democratizing access—first to music in 1999, now to creative expertise in 2025—Napster has consistently been at the forefront of transformational technology shifts that expand markets and empower users. The company’s latest platform turns passive consumers into active creators, providing the interface layer between foundation AI models and human creativity. For more information, visit napster.ai .

About Global Objects

Global Objects (GO) is the leader in photoreal 3D asset creation and digital twin technology. Using proprietary scanning systems that blend LiDAR, blue laser photometry, and photogrammetry, GO captures objects, environments, and materials with sub-millimeter accuracy and lifelike surface fidelity, down to visible fibers and true color tone. GO’s technology powers next-generation applications across AI training, virtual production, immersive commerce, and digital preservation. With a secure cloud-based asset vault, scalable marketplace, and real-time optimization tools, GO delivers enterprise-grade 3D data to brands, studios, retailers, and cultural institutions around the world.

