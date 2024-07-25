Enviri releases annual ESG Report showcasing significant progress toward sustainability goals

PHILADELPHIA, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enviri Corporation (NYSE: NVRI), a global market-leading provider of environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, today announced the publication of its 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. Enviri’s fifth annual ESG Report outlines the Company’s ambitions, goals, and impact metrics across its four focus areas, sharing Enviri’s journey in transforming the world to green.

“I’m pleased to share our 2023 ESG Report, showcasing the goals and progress of our comprehensive sustainability strategy to develop and deliver environmental solutions,” said Nick Grasberger, Chairman & CEO of Enviri Corporation. “Enviri reimagines how some of the world’s most challenging waste can be remediated, recycled, and reused, and our work leads us towards a better future for our people and planet.”

Key report highlights include:

Company divisions recycled or reused 19 million tons of waste

Harsco Environmental recycled or reused 93% of processed steel slag (8.7 million tons)

Clean Earth recycled or reused 91% of processed waste materials (3.9 million tons)



Additional Report Highlights

Four key focus areas frame Enviri's ESG Report and outline the Company’s vision, strategy, and forward-looking goals for creating value and positive outcomes for all stakeholders.

Innovative Solutions: Help customers solve their most pressing sustainability challenges by deriving over 90% of annual revenue from environmental solutions businesses, aggressively growing Enviri’s portfolio of environmental solutions, and recycling or repurposing more than 75% of the waste and co-product material processed annually.



Thriving Environment: Reduce environmental impacts by demonstrating continuous improvement in Enviri's five-year environmental compliance record, reducing the energy and carbon intensity of its operations by 15% by 2025, and avoiding more than 25 million tons of carbon emissions from its recycling and repurposing solutions from 2019 to 2025.



Safe Workplaces: Ensure Enviri employees return home unharmed every day by achieving a Total Recordable Incident Rate of less than 1.0 in 2023 and demonstrating continuous improvement in its five-year safety record.



Inspired People: Support the growth and development of employees and communities by enhancing diversity and gender representation on the board and senior management team and expanding global Employee Resource Groups to foster an environment of diversity, equity, engagement, and inclusion.



Enviri’s 2023 ESG Report reflects the Enviri brand and is informed by leading sustainability reporting standards, including the Global Reporting Initiative and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board. To read the full report, visit www.enviri.com/sustainability.

About Enviri

Enviri is transforming the world to green, as a trusted global leader in providing a broad range of environmental services and related innovative solutions. The company serves a diverse customer base by offering critical recycle and reuse solutions for their waste streams, enabling customers to address their most complex environmental challenges and to achieve their sustainability goals. Enviri is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and operates in more than 150 locations in over 30 countries. Additional information can be found at www.enviri.com.