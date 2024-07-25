New Notified/PRWeek Survey Sheds Light on the Evolving Nature of Influence

NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notified, a globally trusted technology partner for investor relations and public relations professionals, today published The Evolution of Influence in partnership with PRWeek – the latest communications industry survey that showcases how public relations is changing and how communicators can stay ahead.



Among the findings, the majority of PR pros believe it’s more challenging than ever to influence stakeholder awareness, trust and sentiment, given the proliferation of digital platforms and information sources. The data also shows a rising trend in AI adoption, as respondents use the technology to enhance storytelling, build consumer trust, reach new audiences and maintain message consistency.

“In 2024, no organization has a straightforward path to influence due to the proliferation of digital channels. Our data shows that nearly every communications team faces pressing challenges in building trust, improving brand favorability and managing the corporate narrative,” said Adam Christensen, Chief Marketing Officer at Notified. “In this new era of influence, communicators must adopt the latest tech tools to solve the latest tech problems or risk being left behind. AI is just one way in which PR pros can enhance storytelling, reach new audiences, glean data insights and maintain a competitive edge.”

The survey asked 155 agency and in-house leaders about the factors and challenges directly impacting the ability to do their jobs – including decentralized digital channels, the adoption of AI, building and maintaining consumer and stakeholder trust and the rise of deepfakes/fake news.

Additional findings include:

Building Trust Is More Difficult Than Ever Before: As sources of influence spread beyond traditional media, communicators face the daunting task of pinpointing audience engagement and cultivating trust. 69% foresee challenges in maintaining consistent, high-quality messaging across various platforms. Only 35% believe decentralized influence will foster transparency, authenticity, and enhanced stakeholder trust and engagement.



As sources of influence spread beyond traditional media, communicators face the daunting task of pinpointing audience engagement and cultivating trust. 69% foresee challenges in maintaining consistent, high-quality messaging across various platforms. Only 35% believe decentralized influence will foster transparency, authenticity, and enhanced stakeholder trust and engagement. The Increased Threat of Deepfakes and Fake News: Communicators recognize the peril posed by fake news and deepfakes, with 79% acknowledging their measurable threat to brand reputation. Surprisingly, 70% devote less than 10% of their time to safeguarding against these risks, underscoring the urgent need for increased focus on reputation management and strategy.

AI Can Help PR Pros Tell More Powerful Stories: Communicators are embracing AI to elevate storytelling and boost PR effectiveness. 64% now see AI as a significant enhancer of storytelling (up from 54% last year), while 23% believe it can unlock new, untapped audiences. Moreover, 36% rank AI among their top-four essential skills today, with a remarkable 77% predicting its enduring importance over the next five years.



“What excites me most about this report is how it clearly reveals a shifting conversation among communicators when it comes to AI,” added Gideon Fidelzeid, Editorial Director of Custom at PRWeek. “Gone, for the most part, is chatter about losing jobs to technology. While there are still concerns, much talk is now focused on how AI can help PR pros not only do their jobs better, but even prove the discipline’s value in more concrete ways than ever before. This report truly is a study in evolution on many fronts.”

To access the complete data and insights, download the full report.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

