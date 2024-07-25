Unlocking New Horizons in Health: TNR, The Niche Research Reveals the Transformative Power of Minor Cannabinoids

Wilmington, Delaware, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minor cannabinoids refer to the lesser-known compounds found in the cannabis plant, distinct from the well-known THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) and CBD (cannabidiol). While THC and CBD dominate the market, minor cannabinoids such as CBG (cannabigerol), CBC (cannabichromene), and CBN (cannabinol) are gaining attention for their potential therapeutic benefits. These compounds are extracted from both marijuana and hemp plants, with varying legal restrictions depending on their THC content. The minor cannabinoids market is poised for significant growth, driven by increasing consumer awareness and demand for alternative health and wellness products. As regulatory environments around cannabis products evolve, companies are exploring the potential of minor cannabinoids in various applications, including pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and food and beverages.

Minor cannabinoids are being researched for their potential therapeutic effects, including anti-inflammatory, analgesic, and neuroprotective properties. This versatility facilitates product diversification in various industries. Companies are investing in research and development to create novel formulations and delivery methods for minor cannabinoids. This includes nano-emulsions, encapsulation technologies, and controlled-release systems to enhance bioavailability and efficacy. For example, in January 2022, CBDA + CBGA Tincture a new product was launched by Hometown Hero CBD. This 30ml tincture contains 600mg each of CBGA, CBDA, CBG, and CBD. Derived from hemp, the cannabinoids in this tincture comply with legal requirements across all 50 states in the USA. There is an increasing consumer preference for natural as well as plant-based remedies, which in turn is driving the demand for cannabinoid-infused products. This trend is particularly strong among younger demographics seeking alternatives to traditional pharmaceuticals. Evolving regulatory frameworks, particularly in regions like North America and Europe, are creating opportunities for legal market expansion. Regulatory clarity is crucial for market participants to navigate compliance and market entry.

Increasing consumer interest in health and wellness products, coupled with the perceived therapeutic benefits of cannabinoids, is a major driver of market growth. Progressive cannabis legalization in various parts of the world, including the United States and parts of Europe, is expanding the addressable market for minor cannabinoids. Significant investments in research and development by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are accelerating product innovation and clinical trials. The market remains fragmented with opportunities for new entrants and niche players to introduce specialized products catering to specific consumer needs.

The COVID-19 pandemic initially disrupted supply chains and retail channels for minor cannabinoids products. However, the crisis also underscored the importance of health and wellness, leading to increased interest in natural remedies, including cannabinoids. As economies recover, the market is expected to rebound stronger.

The geopolitical tensions, such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, have also affected global markets, including the minor cannabinoids sector. Fluctuating currency values, supply chain disruptions, and geopolitical uncertainty have impacted production and distribution channels. However, the long-term impact will depend on geopolitical developments and their influence on global trade and regulatory environments.

The minor cannabinoids market presents significant opportunities for growth and innovation, driven by evolving consumer preferences, regulatory advancements, and expanding research initiatives. Companies that can navigate regulatory complexities, invest in research and development, and respond to shifting consumer trends are well-positioned to capitalize on this emerging market. As the market matures, collaboration across sectors and regions will be crucial in unlocking the full potential of minor cannabinoids in various industries worldwide.

Global Minor Cannabinoids Market: Key Takeaways of the Report

Cannabigerol (CBG) segment by product type is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% in the minor cannabinoids market due to increasing research highlighting its potential therapeutic benefits, including anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and neuroprotective properties. As consumer awareness grows and regulatory environments become more favorable, there is heightened interest in CBG-based products for their diverse health applications, ranging from skincare to pharmaceutical formulations, driving sustained market demand and expansion.

due to increasing research highlighting its potential therapeutic benefits, including anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and neuroprotective properties. As consumer awareness grows and regulatory environments become more favorable, there is heightened interest in CBG-based products for their diverse health applications, ranging from skincare to pharmaceutical formulations, driving sustained market demand and expansion. Pharmaceutical segment by application, leads the minor cannabinoids market with a significant revenue share of 35.8% owing to growing recognition of cannabinoids' potential in therapeutic applications. Cannabinoids like CBD, CBG, and others show promise in treating conditions such as epilepsy, chronic pain, and anxiety disorders, backed by increasing clinical research and favorable regulatory developments. Pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in cannabinoid-based drug development, driving market growth as they seek to capitalize on these compounds' efficacy and market potential in addressing unmet medical needs.

owing to growing recognition of cannabinoids' potential in therapeutic applications. Cannabinoids like CBD, CBG, and others show promise in treating conditions such as epilepsy, chronic pain, and anxiety disorders, backed by increasing clinical research and favorable regulatory developments. Pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in cannabinoid-based drug development, driving market growth as they seek to capitalize on these compounds' efficacy and market potential in addressing unmet medical needs. In 2023, Latin America is anticipated as fastest growing region in the global minor cannabinoids market due to evolving regulatory landscapes favoring cannabis legalization and cultivation. This shift is fostering a burgeoning industry infrastructure for cannabis extraction and product development. Additionally, increasing consumer acceptance of cannabinoid-based products for medicinal and wellness purposes is driving market expansion. With a vast potential consumer base and supportive regulatory frameworks, Latin America presents significant growth opportunities for companies seeking to enter or expand within the minor cannabinoids market.

Key Development:



In December 2023, Rare Cannabinoid Company introduced Uplift Gummies infused with THC and THCV. These gummies combine the relaxing properties of Delta-9-THC with the energizing and appetite-controlling effects of CBD and THCV.

In October 2022, High Tide Inc., a cannabis retailer, announced that its Colorado-based subsidiary, NuLeaf Naturals, had launched plant-based softgels and full-spectrum multicannabinoid oil in Manitoba. The products feature CBC, CBD, CBG, Delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (Delta 9), and CBN.

Global Minor Cannabinoids Market:

Aurora Europe GmbH

BulKanna

CBD. INC.

Fresh Bros Hemp Company

GCM Holdings, LLC (Global Cannabinoids)

GenCanna.

High Purity Natural Products.

Laurelcrest

Mile High Labs

PBG Global

Rhizo Sciences

ZERO POINT EXTRACTION, LLC

Other Industry Participants

Global Minor Cannabinoids Market



By Product Type

Cannabigerol (CBG)

Cannabichromene (CBC)

Cannabinol (CBN)

Cannabidivarin (CBDV)

Tetrahydrocannabutol (THCB)

Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCV)

Tetrahydrocannabiphorol (THCP)

Others

By Application



Pharmaceutical Pain Management Mental Health Sleep Disorders Anti-inflammatory Others

Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Food and Beverages

Others

By Region



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

