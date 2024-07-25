Packaging Machinery - Global Strategic Business Report 2024-2030 - Modular Packaging Systems Address Consumer Demand for Changing Packaging Formats

Dublin, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Packaging Machinery - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Packaging Machinery is estimated at US$48.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$62 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the packaging machinery market is driven by several factors, including increasing demand for packaged goods, advancements in packaging technologies, and a growing focus on automation and efficiency. As consumer preferences shift towards convenience and ready-to-use products, the demand for efficient packaging solutions has surged, compelling manufacturers to invest in advanced packaging machinery. Technological advancements have made packaging machines more versatile, capable of handling multiple product types and packaging formats, which is essential for industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics.
Additionally, the rise of e-commerce has intensified the need for reliable and efficient packaging systems to handle the increased volume of shipments and ensure product safety during transit. The focus on automation to enhance productivity and reduce labor costs has further propelled market growth, with companies seeking to streamline operations and maintain competitive advantage. Moreover, stringent regulations regarding product safety and packaging standards have necessitated the adoption of advanced packaging machinery that can ensure compliance and maintain high-quality standards. These factors collectively ensure the robust growth of the packaging machinery market, reflecting its pivotal role in modern manufacturing and distribution.
Key Insights:
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Bottling Line Machinery segment, which is expected to reach US$5.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.4%. The Case Forming & Sealing Machinery segment is also set to grow at 3.4% CAGR over the analysis period.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $12.9 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.1% CAGR to reach $8.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Why You Should Buy This Report:
- Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Packaging Machinery Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.
- Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.
- Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Packaging Machinery Market.
- Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.
Key Questions Answered:
- How is the Global Packaging Machinery Market expected to evolve by 2030?
- What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?
- Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?
- How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?
- Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?
Report Features:
- Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.
- In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
- Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Beumer Group GmbH & Co. KG, C & H System A/S, Belca SA, and more.
- Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Select Competitors (Total 497 Featured):
- Beumer Group GmbH & Co. KG
- C & H System A/S
- Belca SA
- BERNHARDT Packaging & Process
- Aetna Group S.p.A.
- Alvan Blanch Development Co. Ltd.
- Arodo Bvba
- ARPAC LLC
- Barry-Wehmiller Companies, Inc.
- Bortolin Kemo S.p.A.
- Automated Packaging Systems, Inc.
- Bossar Packaging SA
- Bradman Lake Ltd.
- Cama Group
- All Packaging Machinery Corporation
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|1038
|Forecast Period
|2023-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$48.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$62 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Packaging Machinery: An Indispensable Part of the Consumer Packaged Goods Industry
- Packaging Trends Influence Advancements in Packaging Machinery
- Outlook
- Emerging Countries Offer Strong Growth Prospects
- Analysis by Segment
- Food Service and Beverages Segments Dominate the Market
- Global Packaging Machinery Market (2024E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by End-Use Sector
- Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Sector - A Growing Market
- COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- A Fragmented Marketplace
- Consolidation Gains Pace
- Packaging Machinery - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Need for Packaging Machinery Suppliers to Leverage Disrupting Trends to Remain in Business
- Machinery Manufacturers Prioritize Sustainability to Remain Competitive
- Demand for Flexible Packaging Drives Improvements in VFF Machinery
- Servo-based Controls Witness Strong Growth
- Packaging Machinery Motors Evolve in Design Terms Enhancing Machine Performance
- Flexible Packaging Advancements Fuel Demand for Innovative Packaging Machinery
- Emerging Clean Packaging Trend Poised to Transform Machinery Market
- E-Commerce Leads to New Design Introductions
- Global e-Commerce as a Percentage (%) of Total Retail Sales (2016-2024)
- Industry 4.0 Brings in a New Era
- PackML Sets the Platform for Packaging Machines in Industry 4.0 Environment
- Smart Sensors Offer Big Data Benefits
- Automated Packaging Machinery Displays Strong Growth
- Robotics to Become an Integral Part of Packaging Systems
- Modular Packaging Systems Address Consumer Demand for Changing Packaging Formats
- Surge in Demand for Integrated Packaging Lines
- Automatic Stand-Up Pouch Filling Machines Grow in Demand
- Rise in Demand for Simple Machinery
- Trends in Pharmaceutical Sector Drive the Need for Collaboration between Industry and Equipment Providers
- OEE Makes Way into the Pharma Sector
- Global Prescription Drug Sales in US$ Billion: 2010-2024
- Serialization Drives New Design Developments in Pharma Sector
- Changing Trends Drive Inspection Machinery Upgrades
- Case Packaging Machinery Evolves to Meet Cost Constraints
- Demand for Aseptic Packaging Machinery on Rise
- Labeling Legislations Drive Coding/Marking/Labeling Machinery
- Digitalization Simplifies Labeling Process
- Retail Ready Packaging (RRP) Markets Inject Growth
- END-USE ANALYSIS
- Food Processing and Packaging Sector
- Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion: 2014-2024
- Trends Impacting Packaging Machinery
- Rise in Demand for Products that offer Convenience
- Launch of Healthy and Nutritious Snacks for Active Lifestyle
- Rise in Premium Packaging and Specialty Stores
- Regulations for Coding and Enhanced Informational Printing
- SKU Proliferation Pushes Demand for Versatile Packaging Machinery
- Beverages: The Changing Packaging Mix
- Global Consumption of Packaged Beverages by Type (2019 & 2025): Percentage Share Breakdown by Volume
- Pharmaceuticals: A Lucrative Market
- Major Growth Driver
- Blister Packaging on Rise in the Pharmaceutical Sector
- Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Registers Strong Growth
- MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS
- Global Economy Growth to Impact Near-term Outlook
- Growing Population: A Key Driver
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, and 2050
- Aging Population and Millennial Generation Consumers : Playing a Role in Industry Transition
- Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Rapid Pace of Urbanization Spur Opportunities
- World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
- Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
- Rising Middle Class Population Propels Sales
- Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
- Changing Lifestyles & Demographics Continue To Trigger Growth
- PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Packaging Machinery
- Types of Packaging Machinery
- A. Bottling Line Machinery
- Case Forming Machinery
- Form-Fill-Seal (FFS) Machines
- Filling & Dosing Machinery
- Cartoning Machines
- Coding/Marking/Labeling Machinery
- Palletizing Machinery
- Miscellaneous Packaging Machinery
- Accessories & Parts
- Wrapping/Bundling Machinery
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9wbw4j
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment