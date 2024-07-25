Packaging Machinery - Global Strategic Business Report 2024-2030 - Modular Packaging Systems Address Consumer Demand for Changing Packaging Formats

Dublin, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Packaging Machinery - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Packaging Machinery is estimated at US$48.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$62 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the packaging machinery market is driven by several factors, including increasing demand for packaged goods, advancements in packaging technologies, and a growing focus on automation and efficiency. As consumer preferences shift towards convenience and ready-to-use products, the demand for efficient packaging solutions has surged, compelling manufacturers to invest in advanced packaging machinery. Technological advancements have made packaging machines more versatile, capable of handling multiple product types and packaging formats, which is essential for industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics.

Additionally, the rise of e-commerce has intensified the need for reliable and efficient packaging systems to handle the increased volume of shipments and ensure product safety during transit. The focus on automation to enhance productivity and reduce labor costs has further propelled market growth, with companies seeking to streamline operations and maintain competitive advantage. Moreover, stringent regulations regarding product safety and packaging standards have necessitated the adoption of advanced packaging machinery that can ensure compliance and maintain high-quality standards. These factors collectively ensure the robust growth of the packaging machinery market, reflecting its pivotal role in modern manufacturing and distribution.





Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Bottling Line Machinery segment, which is expected to reach US$5.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.4%. The Case Forming & Sealing Machinery segment is also set to grow at 3.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $12.9 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.1% CAGR to reach $8.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Packaging Machinery: An Indispensable Part of the Consumer Packaged Goods Industry

Packaging Trends Influence Advancements in Packaging Machinery

Outlook

Emerging Countries Offer Strong Growth Prospects

Analysis by Segment

Food Service and Beverages Segments Dominate the Market

Global Packaging Machinery Market (2024E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by End-Use Sector

Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Sector - A Growing Market

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

A Fragmented Marketplace

Consolidation Gains Pace

Packaging Machinery - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Need for Packaging Machinery Suppliers to Leverage Disrupting Trends to Remain in Business

Machinery Manufacturers Prioritize Sustainability to Remain Competitive

Demand for Flexible Packaging Drives Improvements in VFF Machinery

Servo-based Controls Witness Strong Growth

Packaging Machinery Motors Evolve in Design Terms Enhancing Machine Performance

Flexible Packaging Advancements Fuel Demand for Innovative Packaging Machinery

Emerging Clean Packaging Trend Poised to Transform Machinery Market

E-Commerce Leads to New Design Introductions

Global e-Commerce as a Percentage (%) of Total Retail Sales (2016-2024)

Industry 4.0 Brings in a New Era

PackML Sets the Platform for Packaging Machines in Industry 4.0 Environment

Smart Sensors Offer Big Data Benefits

Automated Packaging Machinery Displays Strong Growth

Robotics to Become an Integral Part of Packaging Systems

Modular Packaging Systems Address Consumer Demand for Changing Packaging Formats

Surge in Demand for Integrated Packaging Lines

Automatic Stand-Up Pouch Filling Machines Grow in Demand

Rise in Demand for Simple Machinery

Trends in Pharmaceutical Sector Drive the Need for Collaboration between Industry and Equipment Providers

OEE Makes Way into the Pharma Sector

Global Prescription Drug Sales in US$ Billion: 2010-2024

Serialization Drives New Design Developments in Pharma Sector

Changing Trends Drive Inspection Machinery Upgrades

Case Packaging Machinery Evolves to Meet Cost Constraints

Demand for Aseptic Packaging Machinery on Rise

Labeling Legislations Drive Coding/Marking/Labeling Machinery

Digitalization Simplifies Labeling Process

Retail Ready Packaging (RRP) Markets Inject Growth

END-USE ANALYSIS

Food Processing and Packaging Sector

Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion: 2014-2024

Trends Impacting Packaging Machinery

Rise in Demand for Products that offer Convenience

Launch of Healthy and Nutritious Snacks for Active Lifestyle

Rise in Premium Packaging and Specialty Stores

Regulations for Coding and Enhanced Informational Printing

SKU Proliferation Pushes Demand for Versatile Packaging Machinery

Beverages: The Changing Packaging Mix

Global Consumption of Packaged Beverages by Type (2019 & 2025): Percentage Share Breakdown by Volume

Pharmaceuticals: A Lucrative Market

Major Growth Driver

Blister Packaging on Rise in the Pharmaceutical Sector

Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Registers Strong Growth

MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS

Global Economy Growth to Impact Near-term Outlook

Growing Population: A Key Driver

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, and 2050

Aging Population and Millennial Generation Consumers : Playing a Role in Industry Transition

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Rapid Pace of Urbanization Spur Opportunities

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Rising Middle Class Population Propels Sales

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Changing Lifestyles & Demographics Continue To Trigger Growth

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Packaging Machinery

Types of Packaging Machinery

A. Bottling Line Machinery

Case Forming Machinery

Form-Fill-Seal (FFS) Machines

Filling & Dosing Machinery

Cartoning Machines

Coding/Marking/Labeling Machinery

Palletizing Machinery

Miscellaneous Packaging Machinery

Accessories & Parts

Wrapping/Bundling Machinery

