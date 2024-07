Latin America Replacement Brake Systems Industry Research 2024-2030: Focus on the Independent Aftermarket (IAM) and Pricing Fueling Opportunities Alongside Niche Calipers and Diversified Disc Brakes

Dublin, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Replacement Brake Systems, LATAM, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study covers the brake component aftermarket for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles (class 1 to 3) in Latin America, specifically Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina, in terms of both volume/units and value/revenue. The analysis includes unit shipment and revenue by automotive brake subcategories (i.e., brake pads, brake rotors/discs, brake shoes, brake drums, and brake calipers), and remanufactured sub-categories.

The research discusses brake replacement aftermarket and average manufacturer-level prices and presents forecasts across different product segments, covering both the independent aftermarket (IAM) and original equipment supplier (OES) distribution channels. It also covers the share of distribution channels held across various product subcategories, including the revenue share of distribution channel participants. The base year for analysis is 2023 and the forecast period is from 2024 to 2030.

In addition to market trends, industry growth opportunities tied to the emergence of new consumer patterns and the impact of vehicles in operation (VIO) figures are also provided.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Diversify into a Disc Brake Portfolio

Develop a Niche Calipers Portfolio

Focus on the Independent Aftermarket (IAM) and Pricing

Key Topics Covered:



Transformation in the Latin American Brake Replacement Aftermarket

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Latin American (LATAM) Brake Replacement Aftermarket

Ecosystem in the LATAM Brake Replacement Aftermarket

Scope of Analysis

Product Segmentation

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

Key Metrices - LATAM Brake Replacement Aftermarket

Key Metrices - Vehicles in Operation (VIO) by Country

Key Metrices - New Vehicle Sales (NVS) by Country

Key Metrices - Average Kilometers (Km) Driven by Country

Growth Generator in the LATAM Brake Replacement Aftermarket

Growth Metrics

LATAM Brake Replacement Aftermarket - Units & Revenue

LATAM Brake Replacement Aftermarket - Units by Component

LATAM Brake Replacement Aftermarket - Revenue by Component

LATAM Brake Replacement Aftermarket - Units by Country

LATAM Brake Replacement Aftermarket - Revenue by Country

Distribution Channel Revenue Analysis by Component (IAM & OES)

Competitor Market Share Analysis by Component, 2023 Mexico - Disc Brake Systems

Competitor Market Share Analysis by Component, 2023 Mexico - Drum Brake Systems

Competitor Market Share Analysis by Component, 2023 Brazil & Argentina - Disc Brake Systems

Competitor Market Share Analysis by Component, 2023 Brazil & Argentina - Drum Brake Systems

LATAM Brake Replacement Aftermarket - Discussion

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Considerations & Calculation Methodology

Per Axle/Per Wheel Replacement Consideration Approach

Growth Generator - Brake Replacement Aftermarket in Mexico

Growth Metrics

Mexico - Brake Replacement Aftermarket Size by Units & Revenue

Brake Replacement Aftermarket Size by Component - Pads

MLP Analysis - Pads

Brake Replacement Aftermarket Size by Component - Pads Revenue

Brake Replacement Aftermarket Size by Component - Discs/Rotors

MLP Analysis by Component - Discs/Rotors

Brake Replacement Aftermarket Size by Component - Discs/Rotors Revenue

Brake Replacement Aftermarket Size by Component - Calipers

MLP Analysis by Component - Calipers

Brake Replacement Aftermarket Size by Component - Calipers Revenue

Brake Replacement Aftermarket Size by Component - Shoes

MLP Analysis by Component - Shoes

Brake Replacement Aftermarket Size by Component - Shoes Revenue

Brake Replacement Aftermarket Size by Component - Drums

MLP Analysis by Component - Drums

Brake Replacement Aftermarket Size by Component - Drums Revenue

Brake Replacement Aftermarket in Mexico - Discussion

Growth Generator - Brake Replacement Aftermarket in Brazil

Growth Metrics

Brazil - Brake Replacement Aftermarket Size by Units & Revenue

Brake Replacement Aftermarket Size by Component - Pads

MLP Analysis - Pads

Brake Replacement Aftermarket Size by Component - Pads Revenue

Brake Replacement Aftermarket Size by Component - Discs/Rotors

MLP Analysis by Componen - Discs/Rotors

Brake Replacement Aftermarket Size by Component - Discs/Rotors Revenue

Brake Replacement Aftermarket Size by Component - Calipers

MLP Analysis by Component - Calipers

Brake Replacement Aftermarket Size by Component - Calipers Revenue

Brake Replacement Aftermarket Size by Component - Shoes

MLP Analysis by Component - Shoes

Brake Replacement Aftermarket Size by Component - Shoes Revenue

Brake Replacement Aftermarket Size by Component - Drums

MLP Analysis by Component - Drums

Brake Replacement Aftermarket Size by Component - Drums Revenue

Brake Replacement Aftermarket in Brazil - Discussion

Growth Generator - Brake Replacement Aftermarket in Argentina

Growth Metrics

Argentina - Brake Replacement Aftermarket Size by Units & Revenue

Brake Replacement Aftermarket Size by Component - Pads

MLP Analysis - Pads

Brake Replacement Aftermarket Size by Component - Pads Revenue

Brake Replacement Aftermarket Size by Component - Discs/Rotors

MLP Analysis by Component - Discs/Rotors

Brake Replacement Aftermarket Size by Component - Discs/Rotors Revenue

Brake Replacement Aftermarket Size by Component - Calipers

MLP Analysis by Component - Calipers

Brake Replacement Aftermarket Size by Component - Calipers Revenue

Brake Replacement Aftermarket Size by Component - Shoes

MLP Analysis by Component - Shoes

Brake Replacement Aftermarket Size by Component - Shoes Revenue

Brake Replacement Aftermarket Size by Component - Drums

MLP Analysis by Component - Drums

Brake Replacement Aftermarket Size by Component - Drums Revenue

Brake Replacement Aftermarket in Argentina - Discussion

3 Big Predictions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d30nwx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.