Brazil Agricultural Tractor Aftermarket Analysis Report 2024: Industry Convergence and Innovative Business Models will Drive Aftermarket Growth and Empower Local Suppliers

This study examines current market scenarios and offers forecasts on anticipated market growth and trends. It analyzes the factors driving and restraining the growth of the Brazilian agricultural tractor aftermarket and identifies the opportunities emerging from the changes in this space for market players and stakeholders to leverage.
This research analyzes the Brazilian agricultural tractor aftermarket. It examines market service and maintenance trends, evaluating market demand for select aftermarket components. Year-round harvests, an aging fleet, and high fleet utilization are driving year-on-year agricultural tractor growth in Brazil. Agriculture original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across the globe are therefore keen to invest in the country.
This interest is being further fueled by the tax incentives introduced by Brazil's government to encourage investments from international players and promote sustainable practices.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growing Tractor Parc to Create Monetization Opportunities
- Focus on Remanufacturing to Introduce New Business Models
- Entry of OEMs to Increase Market Competitiveness
Key Topics Covered:
Transformation in the Brazilian Agricultural Tractor Aftermarket
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Brazilian Agricultural Tractor Aftermarket
Ecosystem: Brazilian Agricultural Tractor Aftermarket
- Scope of Analysis
- Off-highway Market Segmentation
- Agricultural Tractor Aftermarket Segmentation
- Competitive Environment
- Key Competitors
- Economic Environment
- Agriculture Sector Overview
- Agricultural Land Area Categories
- Brazil's Mover Program
Parts Distribution
- Agricultural Tractor Maintenance Intervals
Service and Maintenance Trends
- Service and Maintenance Trends
- Agricultural Tractor Parc by Fleet Type and Age
- OEM Sustainability Initiatives Driving Remanufacturing
- OEM Warranty and Service Agreement Types
- Equipment Maintenance and Warranty - Market Overview
- Autonomous Retrofit - Implementation and Business Model Analysis
- Tractor Leasing and Renting Business Models
- Tractor Sales Breakdown by Ownership Model
Competitive Landscape
- Agricultural Tractor Aftermarket Revenue Overview
- Suppliers - Competitive Landscape
- Aftermarket Starter Supplier
- Aftermarket Alternator Supplier
- AC Compressor Suppliers
- Lubricant Supplier Market Share
Growth Generator: Brazilian Agricultural Tractor Aftermarket
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Agricultural Tractors in Operation
- Agricultural Tractor Unit Sales
- Agricultural Tractor Annual Aftermarket Component Demand
- Agricultural Tractor Annual Lubricant Demand
- Component and Lubricant Demand Forecast Analysis
- Agricultural Tractor Annual Aftermarket Revenue
- Agriculture Tractor Aftermarket Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Forecast Methodology
- Forecast Methodology - Aftermarket Demand of Agricultural Tractor Components
Best Practices Recognition
