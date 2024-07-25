AgEagle Aerial Completes eBee VISION Training Exhibition for Prominent Defense and Public Safety Partners in the U.S.

Participants explored and received training on all advanced capabilities of the eBee VISION

WICHITA, Kan., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an ​industry-leading​ provider of best-in-class full stack flight hardware, sensors, and software for commercial and government use, announces that the Company has recently completed a training exhibition for key defense and public safety partners in the U.S.: Darley, GeoAcuity, Hexagon US Federal, and Tough Stump Technologies.

The Company conducted training sessions on the eBee VISION on May 28-30 to certify participants as trainers and enable them to conduct in-person demos of the Company’s latest UAS capabilities. The U.S.-based program included on-site classroom instruction followed by hands-on flight training. Participants explored and received training on all advanced capabilities of the eBee VISION, including nighttime flight performance as well as testing the system under challenging conditions.

Bill Irby, AgEagle’s CEO, commented, “The advanced capabilities of our eBee VISION provide unmatched performance. Our partners were able to discover and understand each advantage of the UAV’s best-in-class design, strengthening their ability to drive new sales of the eBee VISION to their extensive defense and public safety customers.”

Tammer Olibah, Hexagon US Federal’s CEO and President, added, “We know that defense personnel require the ability to rapidly establish critical situational awareness prior to conducting operations. Through our partnership with AgEagle and Tough Stump, we are able to provide this ability through the eBee VISION.”

For more information on the eBee VISION drone: https://campaign.ageagle.com/ebee-vision-drone



About Hexagon US Federal

Hexagon US Federal proudly supports a broad range of US Government customers across the Federal Civilian, Defense, and Intelligence Communities delivering mission critical solutions. https://hexagonusfederal.com



About Darley

A leading provider of training and material support to the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), they specialize in special operational, fire and emergency equipment and unmanned systems. https://www.darley.com



About GeoAcuity

Focused on providing high quality geospatial solutions to environmental, municipal and federal government sector clients through cutting edge technology providing spatial insight, geospatial data creation services, and analytics through the full spectrum of GIS technologies. https://www.geoacuity.com



About Tough Stump Technologies

At Tough Stump Technologies we harness UAS technology to offer customized solutions to complex problems with a cutting-edge communications ecosystem through Mapping, Drones, Training and Software. https://toughstump.com



About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Through its three centers of excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack drone solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at www.ageagle.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management’s current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our competitive position, the industry environment, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulation and events outside of our control, such as natural disasters, wars, or health epidemics. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.